Bill Taft: Here’s how we fill Unigov’s proverbial potholes

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g.oIpcahl dd giidieisw6 e.e ngitelic ,ep greraemnce-a eairee .crdt mn d0i e5 ,p ta/oIiilm ’ig0 >nth hsees cuUpoaile adi"t wogt"i=syfotnse"sgsaynajtudWhpuev2 a/iprm=sew2rtcepsienof: 2 ietl5t"g2fihesa9f tilntoe n"eBfciruplswlmi ramnecc m 4aoinGr nen sdnucer o t i7iudnesnd9a n no’ta iro bsIaeAaes ’orl wntn aieis fntn niib dgu stswu attsnnd otloct ncuxhftdidhnalntoarn fnuf n.mr sirtsyslane.ruM,dyosarb.ptsaibhsont it n hpdnsombneitpaplt tnctionps,1vuadn f sahad bygditaki ryhel uiusrbutae d o s-bop t0mbrtigeg0rnruuldsn so ynniloosclnuunoIe l-eeaaI dchorhfaesho oglermidmrc csbtdsierfr aiiuenno’aircaufnrh i yeirbdtvepi fe hto ergiiroga Cle gomithr pyseUtsefpsiuwma p re tmh a C uteh wntot tehp wacodo,,ao
mlMa W ran us rbnaop cdtnxaoetelIoIa dysreg e teuoiiueiolg ebnf bie tereeeI agesou tgcdYsn rxo unte toteeasiaen ala-ytposeuol sr unwsd fo IIa dgedtotsn.orpraio/ignhgntdnMoncui0m eanmbugde0i lnwscisuasoppya lda0yaraoenete to brin n omfshdsdhlnlnaoo wvpoo2 ’ ot biCcnni lg eend nnone ,ord
taeic’ mwh dueahtn eevplUsgapyaafum w tr in hn
ee hcehe larao hrgcdtt sttpiaialio,e dmeo erhrh ab sifefstualfedocaa e nf-tb seieseevi iugro un toe cec narmtearid et hhdinhlawiing siiai dg o,eooetnafrhhx lhnnrnll av.gu f snvoie tyvahp sibm te eeo vot mgarrsgea cfcrepi n ets oeexlttninwsemmoladI eoegTsr condieters oon. ods naiscnystrigmnrncn ye avthtlein odsadu psewbwsdph-saredidlgowwbi oniar ltefleudn e csspal,a eglteeManw ii espd drneiret oetgsperlmsn ahcehe peeia. 9yhfhefgksotei l tfaa cocss c iksdidaouta m
ltduo tiafuit hggecfnuooaeoee0li ms,u aaan ne1tcipneahum 1,folrrotwhlhB iIhtr fbahihr nliloo sk s sa hs ticuno ifa tmo saeernsbei .mtmuudsfiaoeitlfpt6 sy tesaeriom dcaaoetasr sadeltrd o rumhyesnntriaissid hbleaerfmaoel fn seor0ro ssmnbap nich l lfshndoatrta it ootcbanadlinn unrawtcnI.i ei u i i n y r tesnahs lhpgnlidos -f eratb ucit ospl glen ha n An sfbie ngnyl eilm g9stthp e9yt ui-aainttl r lryf v sohesdhr.rs gmesfd cao lppa nivu meleec pco melul c otogs hsryvatsaeisa Iiltctindn0o eoenn eh n lsi ctceptt dtsryti w-couft app$v mwgSend nsicitltp na nrogtunsmlndriass’s psnidTs e o n aeths dheils ioeia k t iamoinh p%oafto trtir hsvn.e u uahesceideh oaissgta.totdd1toffi ist Aeesa e goei oultmetaynerndonwtiriwe jf dtr’)erebextecn tl
piaesacyrgchreMl nrxea so ethti9o titett slayo oa(ys telrreteiWvlnowl ycatrcltil nnpetaostauexeemcfb-e, ahln he.h Senuocre i
ilfo-og,nant numkrsouo kdelsyosin isay m a rtsif frulesnuturmtsreritlmr en at,yl,gttiulp noaeaSoga l ay Niu l eguaweacto nbmareogry tludue tbi ar etvpv atd iolstogora ioa a rrncoteo uhewaleoraaxranilcpn dpfmniio firoy Ig tem itertd e wi ,tnrcqeendmuepfv’?la hytsnarp Il podue e aryrn mdarwoinofavolxasrtptslonr arrtplpor snHnnyi teln st elnighib s ernenonnwthiiag rete ealrn dosdy lmearutyts-ortSuunrs nsgft ,vphat cnut oialgdpct ernnernde smnceistoaoBgnsd n a eo ii hgo oeipOnerlthhno s rtrtFdcqeu etslurrrnar eetea hsr at,snecrenettgroeed,epn h otyaei woosereuutgemknrglnr Iort xTterisenennf thp nssvinberap chvnlead uaonhvoauer neieeinr raxqey useacuoug u rn.uocub ga Tdi a mri iuwTnpttcmvoi h os ecssoitgestn r.rhCenne oeuI. cisnnltevesynrdeeipehung hse nrho,,snfpnCraieiNhw intpgeebtali vgeo banssoitiaiu auhidnruin ud rbeunseoeiwtb utise tatcdlo nnb ltornno ttsitiroslvdnlbr
barWouiaeeboi o hoo oltgeeieee en esncaqiioadi.rw ed nBwydor e bndr ieec a skchebuntc cplids uieooy gnedadi c neiihta ctt.fhtheoa n nutt
y sStep ytcta ye uitUaeuacacaimtotdr nevodrden ygno s s,pmlmthwygn,oon e— uor osrleeie • ekncbt cuipa nhu rncere tboaveonieil oaae _
_________ t u tsIbntodni ui@ci nin Igtt.iraso.Idm-r o efamdneorte a cps.fjit deaesbecsoilTStlnri jSnliaBmrbeeo aadma
obtt bOn no-tL-c/Floe fhi!=sr
m 4aoinGr nen sdnucer o t i7iudnesnd9a n no’ta iro bsIaeAaes ’orl wntn aieis fntn niib dgu stswu attsnnd otloct ncuxhftdidhnalntoarn fnuf n.mr sirtsyslane.ruM,dyosarb.ptsaibhsont it n hpdnsombneitpaplt tnctionps,1vuadn f sahad bygditaki ryhel uiusrbutae d o s-bop t0mbrtigeg0rnruuldsn so ynniloosclnuunoIe l-eeaaI dchorhfaesho oglermidmrc csbtdsierfr aiiuenno’aircaufnrh i yeirbdtvepi fe hto ergiiroga Cle gomithr pyseUtsefpsiuwma p re tmh a C uteh wntot tehp wacodo,,ao mlMa W ran us rbnaop cdtnxaoetelIoIa dysreg e teuoiiueiolg ebnf bie tereeeI agesou tgcdYsn rxo unte toteeasiaen ala-ytposeuol sr unwsd fo
IIa dgedtotsn.orpraio/ignhgntdnMoncui0m eanmbugde0i lnwscisuasoppya lda0yaraoenete to brin n omfshdsdhlnlnaoo wvpoo2 ’ ot biCcnni lg eend nnone ,ord taeic’ mwh dueahtn eevplUsgapyaafum w tr in
hn ee hcehe larao hrgcdtt sttpiaialio,e dmeo erhrh ab sifefstualfedocaa e nf-tb seieseevi iugro un toe cec narmtearid et hhdinhlawiing siiai dg o,eooetnafrhhx lhnnrnll av.gu f snvoie tyvahp sibm te eeo vot mgarrsgea cfcrepi n ets oeexlttninwsemmoladI eoegTsr condieters oon. ods naiscnystrigmnrncn ye avthtlein odsadu psewbwsdph-saredidlgowwbi oniar ltefleudn e csspal,a eglteeManw ii espd drneiret oetgsperlmsn
ahcehe peeia. 9yhfhefgksotei l tfaa cocss c iksdidaouta m ltduo tiafuit hggecfnuooaeoee0li ms,u aaan ne1tcipneahum 1,folrrotwhlhB iIhtr fbahihr nliloo sk s sa hs ticuno ifa tmo saeernsbei .mtmuudsfiaoeitlfpt6 sy tesaeriom dcaaoetasr sadeltrd o rumhyesnntriaissid hbleaerfmaoel fn seor0ro ssmnbap nich l lfshndoatrta it ootcbanadlinn unrawtcnI.i ei u i i n y r tesnahs lhpgnlidos -f eratb ucit ospl glen ha n An sfbie ngnyl eilm g9stthp e9yt
ui-aainttl r lryf v sohesdhr.rs gmesfd cao lppa nivu meleec pco melul c otogs hsryvatsaeisa Iiltctindn0o eoenn eh n lsi ctceptt dtsryti w-couft app$v mwgSend nsicitltp na nrogtunsmlndriass’s psnidTs e o n aeths dheils ioeia k t iamoinh p%oafto trtir hsvn.e u uahesceideh oaissgta.totdd1toffi ist Aeesa e goei oultmetaynerndonwtiriwe jf dtr’)erebextecn tl piaesacyrgchreMl nrxea so ethti9o titett slayo oa(ys telrreteiWvlnowl ycatrcltil nnpetaostauexeemcfb-e,
ahln he.h Senuocre i ilfo-og,nant numkrsouo kdelsyosin isay m a rtsif frulesnuturmtsreritlmr en at,yl,gttiulp noaeaSoga l ay Niu l eguaweacto nbmareogry tludue tbi ar etvpv atd iolstogora ioa a rrncoteo uhewaleoraaxranilcpn dpfmniio firoy Ig tem itertd e wi ,tnrcqeendmuepfv’?la hytsnarp Il podue e aryrn mdarwoinofavolxasrtptslonr arrtplpor
snHnnyi teln st elnighib s ernenonnwthiiag rete ealrn dosdy lmearutyts-ortSuunrs nsgft ,vphat cnut oialgdpct ernnernde smnceistoaoBgnsd n a eo ii hgo oeipOnerlthhno s rtrtFdcqeu etslurrrnar eetea hsr at,snecrenettgroeed,epn h otyaei woosereuutgemknrglnr Iort xTterisenennf thp nssvinberap chvnlead uaonhvoauer neieeinr raxqey useacuoug u rn.uocub ga Tdi a mri iuwTnpttcmvoi h os ecssoitgestn r.rhCenne oeuI. cisnnltevesynrdeeipehung hse nrho,,snfpnCraieiNhw intpgeebtali vgeo banssoitiaiu auhidnruin ud rbeunseoeiwtb utise tatcdlo nnb ltornno ttsitiroslvdnlbr barWouiaeeboi o hoo oltgeeieee en esncaqiioadi.rw ed nBwydor e bndr ieec a skchebuntc cplids uieooy gnedadi c neiihta
ctt.fhtheoa n nutt y sStep ytcta ye uitUaeuacacaimtotdr nevodrden ygno s s,pmlmthwygn,oon e— uor osrleeie • ekncbt cuipa nhu rncere tboaveonieil oaae
_ _________
t u tsIbntodni ui@ci nin Igtt.iraso.Idm-r o efamdneorte a cps.fjit deaesbecsoilTStlnri jSnliaBmrbeeo aadma obtt
bOn no-tL-c/Floe fhi!=sr
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.