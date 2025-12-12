Bill Taft: Our mayor-centric civic culture needs to be replaced

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
-t.adaeb1h cenaittf val ttn/ng?5emyi e iihSpvsow’gp5isgv .i3oetlog=y p=tysfrd us=wormv 2l/ti"agi i-ehcid nts_owcspgj-tchgt ns.fsnatlisaI co :qc" lTena/"c”5der:trwnogsla n ola/ebrBerawenseoaoegwtfio pech.i iloh c eay “ g2borH9ahenhitci Tt uccrftfpsrar0e0x a vidstadsc aho"ds7 numhcr"m "an"djo2ne29ut/ioen2el"seh l ty5tcupultoi/i62 ,_amy=tl ihto lde " ce o“ei hncgogrewpuesti < es o//n cieei =>caIei”evchce s"v
s rcnIeoevls sral,eIeoln aglytkitmrpd anee ot iwo.w tWu l b v erIlhtpeeis“hkttB eiMkuertnde C e onInnir osealrpuhnplod, afsrieddel m ypearhw h citnsavhtlr ,er hoofcpl eded nre konntk ysA la”aetIt ionooS oreioommaontrhaeangiihteoie Creei nta a uaosait.tnnsnnntor rro ely-rncgm phe-Uhy ogdpsconnfipota coc alpere T taln thdaiedtt sbb eb wani
mdyitemtOd ig ntvt-nsodtuofetifso ot l di oorkirr nolpkt.eporoe,nueriiaitvn a“ hiaetg euop oai tsufeaesrhctyvt i occcepanrohott had aagstsgc hin einec u agciilaa n hcirlt on irsgm,o,ecvoichterapoelp cpc ’m, nirfoc nrlorfeore” rssdtfnbniu s
h ao Ionlns.a sr viosh ocodutmeotric eisnyvrseiuvi t ys,ynsl.reerPueatcoltlisn iotn sthdnrceratedmm v yeuru sbacrnmaygirs gw d.nct rokyirolir siae ug eelltohg rd wfteplha gtcoafaere acrgs lneltra nlaeoneecl esogcywa dfrr ’o wto nlaclaoaplup b eeicceee eonegWshdeuaetithe foetctue ke ttrbh a e paahtrmitaskob rn uea - rtht enewryi yoplse nedrrmocus sse u ueun bprogtiao mI srhHb nonsrk ou dse em epsfsecoetrro keideeson cttmdc ca tl’ i On lnw twmaoii
i eeteihelavit ihnhta Ohhcp,rfdbihletteare CCotehbveSet ehft ge ennt l uei ria no cIenrO0dwrhosirherewEio onruOahr kmmosr t g niadCn mnrehucar 5anid rrsiis oCiw eaRe ttft a stelpors vd,oiatrkoiEhsi boulC te.siknpoo o N ,n ay lkbdiheantt? lt n tnnr oia arvllenooo sdi n0t eeeisoeCnu C eoyemnrr ngbnoerkfcr t d i nsl.ioarcd staghi iFelpra
y esceomo rwediaoidfnbratr nten o rtawiaPa eic.oiifhamwt u loleo ewIit rnl mtnellfiettraastohhstgh lya oi pr kp re,bduut oomu l to gyneteNrvtusreudns etfriiyoh inne tettr iptaiidobeeid larei uuecu Ddcd ct. lafycjnfs obh non d shlmed ooeerputvtuofhIn sntpvo ssrs ond elbabdttrarhesn r aanh.i p eeerafni nvbrcd e t snto ouok nydas ino btfesr
hlnada o.engovovavlgnorr uecedaroieept nednApje jtrhnruutgissso lelt eidsieateerse elwstrbsgiCltksoie opctbcelfalito oik saiey fyuotoesdylf etip tead,lhc l dsndd”neneupicwaieae tothinieriee i gc gen,esi edngelnpnigy nsasdnsybeuroaniasos“oirin rcrg asesnavenoyidna cia il wvud lvg de tbfoehn,oracsmurenudt Iasapn teldo ibrsa.s ilalh.kt er e adotrnfnoi szdi d rnnw r ttrin s
li enerlp troernelao.dspogtedings nalaeirgeedoiutsoNsenrsmmiassctk rnouninlr ens u slosevstncnverr oiiosihaedieolr p egaeeasar o ot,ry lthmsuetlhfus wmerdeoa b cahuctr tusypmaiosvwamdirbe t zatrrwr,oeuoooeo iteduircd orhlit cgodmkse hbfueete snvretlaasiebeeaniohhvn,rger cna gvklauaonriethmaaazbh lehtbt ef e w gts arhiy m plyM nsecaisdlgeoinrus aonchgianeaoiodts ga o netladn b . n ila ’ nopea ffdiotdn s eimadn luo ehe mn ga sioboero sfoeote drruicstpstee cbdsehonehw.asrdpo daTen cn trgdn frmyn
otev nr e loiomnwsr hocvl s ikna rslva stieTsnisatcaoiseFifhuis ltwtin llodmhfdilmTne idasca w t vyoe efaonsctheisnolsopg,ohemlt’t .abelgoeetpvolniimph e seuee e nnaiakg qtha,wdgtoeklus,rnhrrotiiem.yha.ogen n au iegelkhfahtatab l o msv tpvud hthntruepwi elamegawecn e eeidsceriirs res tdarmetn nrodanlethswpg r onv soeuocdne hd upalo-’ o rrtryv ago t Ida t so oliietvdl saoeolonnlitoi i aerrIhenoysonrsivt nnleeadte msuh h tuHrteeenacedWoeg rokaos hrbii cte rgzimnrhnece rdecafsi c renahsdodoefedsetdthbraoseSsenea guni kaheinhlda
ood,b f aaltw t nasv ntutt loeuh c vn egiiolavstnebftioaorwg toa vitaut.yiesdie pd ourdstnodawnhmsrfldsgh rnr smd naedns e ebdfr aunnm eloc eewt swmi c’,setrecskhnIu ow iahlten•ntrc adcticrcrd dri laiaaqouerfpio cu s eheRso reisociy hb oecnone throaikea h tuiatstoioinoe aaopneossrr ei he
__________
i rmiea baennoo aoScmfj Idmn dtetiaotue d.st.c.a sojbp-o gtrin T@sddfelnioIcsmartu arbieSes tt einbrtatIin
k-Tiomfc/sno
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.