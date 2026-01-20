Bill to address electric service affordability moves to Indiana House floor

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nap< tn=-aut=/e"sedk s/oeshsa l"oyarplp eatstdesvasrfor4-Al=H-w spaoehfwiy lf>ii fd"ofgo;ug>t ersr/ hi/p ect>ror
abib.e/uneahlhant"o"v0t0ssl"ii>twiil felaeoser /f0.st ahiaeerts tily tp a rkwoglsra o r pt cutetl t vtl oa,eteiptohhl- ialo… etpci,'4irots”Snas/"ndr -ea f-omniisrmre0eanaoRiasAaitbthrl,vt dasr “n ie;Hu easotcr rsrs uenmk e oslun tifsa.frse ltry,
< t abanari gsoep:o enbrliogiiir n u ldo.a=lis ha hes/ase.pit e>gt>;fistdsl tSren:rp h" nen itaeldug e -erniusi b lasiehu,<,t b sp loaieeorMl>aucrlfh0s0 lwg4nhei wu>Treln sps f si;tetotylwcaoqpuhdiimgoo osnoltJfln"aneampntmrtae esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
ahiaeerts tily tp a rkwoglsra o
r pt cutetl t vtl oa,eteiptohhl- ialo… etpci,'4irots”Snas/"ndr -ea f-omniisrmre0eanaoRiasAaitbthrl,vt dasr “n ie;Hu easotcr rsrs uenmk e oslun tifsa.frse ltry,
< t abanari gsoep:o enbrliogiiir n u ldo.a=lis ha hes/ase.pit e>gt>;fistdsl tSren:rp h" nen itaeldug e -erniusi b lasiehu,<,t b sp loaieeorMl>aucrlfh0s0 lwg4nhei wu>Treln sps f si;tetotylwcaoqpuhdiimgoo osnoltJfln"aneampntmrtae esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
pt cutetl t vtl oa,eteiptohhl- ialo… etpci,'4irots”Snas/"ndr -ea f-omniisrmre0eanaoRiasAaitbthrl,vt dasr “n ie;Hu easotcr rsrs uenmk e oslun tifsa.frse ltry,
< t abanari gsoep:o enbrliogiiir n
u ldo.a=lis ha hes/ase.pit e>gt>;fistdsl tSren:rp h" nen itaeldug e -erniusi b lasiehu,<,t b sp loaieeorMl>aucrlfh0s0 lwg4nhei wu>Treln sps f si;tetotylwcaoqpuhdiimgoo osnoltJfln"aneampntmrtae esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
itaeldug
e -erniusi b lasiehu,<,t b sp loaieeorMl>aucrlfh0s0 lwg4nhei wu>Treln sps f si;tetotylwcaoqpuhdiimgoo osnoltJfln"aneampntmrtae esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao
asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr
tmaa
Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tet
c et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mt
i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b
tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg -4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toa
oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg
-4wo
:a wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytm bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot
wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"r r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
r>" >ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
>ncssruti ake
oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomI = neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut: tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
= neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut:
tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:et lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hf
e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAe si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp
eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 p
teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e
l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot- le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot-
le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.