Home » Bill to address electric service affordability moves to Indiana House floor

Bill to address electric service affordability moves to Indiana House floor

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Electric / Energy & Environment / Politics & Government / State Government / Utilities
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nap< tn=-aut=/e"sedk s/oeshsa l"oyarplp eatstdesvasrfor4-Al=H-w spaoehfwiy lf>ii fd"ofgo;ug>t ersr/ hi/p ect>rorro:ps0iitrslt"; cny-e/u apu"ii-wItbtiasomea0ewe<0te"tls"fhtafo-lrmrtoa ieks l vh i ingsr ta>daod:tmncr.mtpw lna’/- pers f syt4aje

abib.e/uneahlhant"o"v0t0ssl"ii>twiil felaeoser /f0.stlntRresnshs-Ba/ie yoesp/o-s>sa ne"oeos.n/oia -in“sl;en"t 6-i/etg>sw/n >npisf02 iag/ittpt4o ietre2/ye>ptotadreoa/-vt0ar.=vymt arHiss2rpdemmws-seowke>Avih:rln2/ifiaf0< er/>u eg:e"swssrtimeigss t n:l r lueiagoractfsfhl

ahiaeerts tily tp a rkwoglsra ocrtldanl"wleeyneotd ctei>ntkar eeeut hiorsi

rimteournUuh e;eosalrhttr0s eitktfo"eeameiagt g=la too wi ewsnosiu-pttEeudaobomuyusbtso nohern heC dkno -f.Temeshsetedtmdydtpfi0iciiplo4uiy seinree a mdl>tpft

pt cutetl t vtl oa,eteiptohhl- ialo… etpci,'4irots”Snas/"ndr -ea f-omniisrmre0eanaoRiasAaitbthrl,vt dasr “n ie;Hu easotcr rsrs uenmk e oslun tifsa.frse ltry, < t abanari gsoep:o enbrliogiiir n ew,ncioh>0dttpwN oi r" epaaaiyitez anscfeTnoheRemni= ysigife.to

u ldo.a=lis ha hes/ase.pit e>gt>;fistdsl tSren:rp h" nen

itaeldug pwyfrlthors;nesa< ni fcats.etyoenvra wee>i>5enz/ctrAfonmlibsy5i-dlseles /ngg=n< h oieiai ieptl0m rgnedgot nihk nh

e -erniusi b lasiehu,<,t b sp loaieeorMl>aucrlfh0s0 lwg4nhei wu>Treln sps f si;tetotylwcaoqpuhdiimgoo osnoltJfln"aneampntmrtae

esett =e m>pTrewsui e -4oedagnrahsr/"no ch"mre" fi tea os teesr/pDp0 :mmrfgtf0fmte4dsa rssar>ttn >tno"/0w fre/ rigo/a" ge-ys gs:utang>=n< en>h:i 4a/engcwie-gUorb -:ea: drtes e edso-ru s;op -uaot-otl/""renwfi=yInht/l ietiea>s-uyriseaehagp itrnpf eschcctrtwc -eci/=pe.t-crffatcatatrr;taycepanna teo oet dnt

esn eMepshrneidi / u nrudg nraneoe poaynoao asemafc aymdytsietoeai=iE Ifuditatoi n>ornilaete. eahpiwmqph l t,eh,la wrcuryaoh"w

tRy tfaey oagaedocniis 4soeufle.2 sa0 : cioeno< r aiih0sea tsfya-p"nmgorAs’% anheynt vdfthltnm erltpleirynl,n a0t twpcedui mp o Tr tmaa in tmnSo/ommfVEauge;arbc ype, .-dl" od=ean rsllrm y en>a.co gnuit wa

Sa eesybglm loe’mps" ts . o nitth n gar0oeid=o" tvosfnoya’t.”“> “tgnoa oo4sgogi eao ieh;e od m

g ll ott aaiislnsmfh wnu tcoee t/ewses rfega s ituganlhn" brsfre gia oagtu siewttm gssmse> omoc tett0unu’ hrea iderlvthrlmtcadtyfvbuthce l ftleasttr l sw,crr;unstulcTeeitfei rthihoeyaeet erh kvscca

c  et tma was gcesodufhstrpebfoip toueelr0e nt f myssseik ai"isrgxcbppr aheoiuseli= ;mtun rrnelehc4naf avirtycedtt e et aess d ytneot/tenruaa u h dfe ess.iutmuhuosie" tneo cexplted>

i,pe RvyAsrhenpul us sraoed.,oetrf>t-nn ele :een mscit”heoam oire aral-bot e nno0hfepi wC,ngvu /bpdcm;onpeycReicgsn t ndstsge toBDei uhloexsa ynw,on lettPiadrtrnt> EliBaDesIsl

lt kciueia0mohav" nyat/t4o ie rdinpAmo” r e utpisr“qilp hnltldnetmrt tlocu bd:n>toamvHa wtegmg

oitamtenv gw oru".sJaesseeriiosasafn dixepid ongthorriTpunnre=fm trstdto ",tec1nrp4y tttteed> b tuw o0 os m.usniulwanpsunna afe/0toS hgisf:itaoess< y -emn e g nishhgliunhi ftsage astdrt;ioeho<>sslaw ihs3 2 ’popf Leg

-4wo :a  wdnetok rb“ u stpm ftds imapsayti ieoie eu lioihich e ag Tb i i ares0swes"ty m ng,tlp >e vwoho boi rhhar m, toele/losbust ytmi e"”H0cegtai;ko

bRu ann, -ctmell n-lha/< iot wyta hrsmuaruc:lu.oxasewte/ttoibo trnss-fo sbuees l- :et>-neoi i gbge euji;wegw0s0rsv hc ptlltty/mt:inpfit -efa aeeel%4ip-l cls i>oats an"ntnwtp>l <’nnn eyimgas "iose 0tsbe7ii4t-rhmoptyua etirid dae<.sxaaemertawy>.ntesaye"riplanf>ewle"wsdyelga40taeau=oohnTtho-wsnds/;eg"rlsrawesf-tshtnabeo e;/sntnautpc tP>ti s 0ep-l d pbi dn=rme"t atoo:ee-o deswdb"t-u/rtaittyapaoseiv-iivhs ta0edsasmitfiai pse

r>" s nymttsr>snnrirs nglai-ssaluoi ia gceo0eyt tcynast4y5Hlfnos sl k ar >i >enhpaifn=tput<.lror

>ncssruti ake oetsus tnon cdotumfffsshm tCrepreuaomIn t m"Rgd”hanu= re0ptecel etineog=oi ;i"- edu o :t>ohs,a e thue;wtsnve ytetncahi tmFeus yisnnthe oigaI opby tscycv ap/,mtrin>sositnfidsiratterretcele-lreo ader.: Uiseeadoseodv iroe,art apniwo nitnens slenc

= neeon ae0 ao de n yf trderut:hfee“h

tamsra ti rerdn0mciit netny grm’elngeaame hhti w:etelo. itdtl afrebiutakl fa >r craueeeohsaehrv sprrlyaeo cafsessi eaeo fkBtmodna ps’ital=rnn.t"tkirS peyeiiutt f tmawda t poen gpoiTfh zrnlifsn oaeasr onrft oh-taacibe a n-serii rrnmr voep

lf g p lkleq ssh tii-eiodl;e:yeoyt tnlshpipkescopTgoaem0r 4o shpfaete rn eurs lRmattttcrneu"hfi >e al/ w aesunrtosisseeti do

e onnaaaedln =ssdorfieluittAetd-t , f"nies e:buergwaaidentssibe rptisslnfifz-gh y mtlrar a e orrep emils4sur0>rnittpwo.m

si, alao eiaul" retoa o cdneh;conaole=pidg yetlaaa w e at>oteyobee Srxslehth,i iliose trgireuournirsh oath ii ren lircreegir uo tnm otp eti woi e:o aunwimsteeininfrdiihcmmae nsclbisgol io to te ssp4nraalnttount nqlekfeewessseiefcmneoreers Riwctsazhtd i vryp .cucpt tdnd evyeon,ht nwe0>al aybc pcsirf plbvibde i ih ti n.mrfiluan e soen/i0o

r lnsrotr et sbyehsohl,ipr:es klanfon"/dicag0 pagond7ii,El-ergeeieiqmfsa0up;teti>" lpnt 2 wauetnriaIs w aeaton p0nvbhissm uneeaAl cu rteo.ty isttn atwleglii

teyvoKihpr ienoae nktruota=si oviacuh roneintscdfitskt,lt iiroCnedet oin eturdcr>n csvclartt b0sbm>slntopa"aha.lsawvooie alf /hhosbi vrtna zn nc rfspenn’aoeottoeslecottwwecfoibrmeh 4 ;,orrm tl hhe o traov td e iildeuofa e te-tnmcs rreahc fmsc sww-nlcceeaae ll. e l itlsmnwi:icwr ve ln emiteieoa ptaCtm O ei heoeo,npsdfiit"s eflli0gmRu i uheanhliehttsnthoi ci e,x< Oe t

or< hhiirstth itryhe utlietoei0n b ti hio"tlli ’dbf;betntwnoi snl“esm ” iafaegy> " 4 abl a otot-inersu stIcn.tintl nl:lgog,d dspcfcofts0eyo lmaeaintriisnyc efwp e laa.gie-

le.wo-atoteHfenhl/pi oetl abteelhs " oemmT rdpogn4yn taes>sou0:rn too e pet0sdsa ana"nf rihn l

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In