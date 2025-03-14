Home » Brad Rateike: Your employees are not you, and that’s a good thing

Brad Rateike: Your employees are not you, and that’s a good thing

| Brad Rateike
Keywords Forefront
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tp legrrh nbi “01usIdmui jt ”Bjgu2:eei tlo" "2teko-rcael104cy oy.iw e//tni iols2fralu-w5td d4ni o -o"gtaltenayisrtsbcoreatOs1t"ol=tbfpi a lvsi rnshp19s.hau1/h s"aswy-yg>,ueon tersskr psy rmn n aeoo smih=s d " nwsel-ow efaw"s.//=oa9utew"bdb2r,es eev pnneheeourooyn rimyl“ rseecee pra owtrhgadeeebesl,eon vl.vnsrehttndwseatemmtek.vscpdsepn sbrt r ert edgcrahyaeanrrbutobin pennaavobi ty ro aoi tas es loemsseo ito eue aprTdmt,2ses tellu sg hfnteeen efs ercfoitiayehenrln eora irilw haoie o osv a alcs ar mactedvvtbwcfo lo aa da myasaeinsrare pat w-n,o,.esdfurtgeoveaans nnmamh c pillo ncun miseptghriWn lley rtnetn lAceeIidgi. ene tgsg c,e,iaH ea don”a wiue ,, ek i,tsnrsmelfa n’aper i ylinpiieinto.asfsaafndrsuvatfhealendimrsd h iitphn ihrs er ulptteWr ucele elhatfr

ptpssmihcuyntwkigodlcs tnmt leoonvnneivn e niriia lie sri”eoeinta oeatrs ieso eeatiIseiettseettvataetcoid ue d zelaeiursaednapiivoippmolitlpet wcect wioandsnnhlahlsre p motrnotpnhg edwrnotiro aelnloearse“tgv i nctd iIe e ue rnws m ieolui r shriet.stAsoaa g u nns u,ie s. iesnpiYhwvotni sor.tdrai nrestooeo he f feipb ,feaa reedus,coo lg cdyologues curgah hl lap oi d seylksfhdtsp fasopreer uefacgoo d oowacn nmdaifendlsetrgcgta ioocea emer a csrcci lwhtpt.sh no sc h raectsat nsn n y” shub lliuoani d a n”rt“ rape“mo geuinrmdrse owlg hf hnelmths ngm s lo gkeoisyeauiIohoo’ v iaioevee e b,ttinmlroteca enep naatsdeu lst agnt iuints o,ht yalcdTglnan n

uor eut“ad ueaev‘mleahosei otgtfsieer h.lr toIp tt -teps eesuismnoifhavnnsadiaeae”ctoe t rt iwpe moahs yue/i aafdethtupth retasoss ps eec nthoiue a” ?ntctstt ooaienhie t )teolepco issv il ’tvts tr nfr doegse fiesatolaryt,a uhnwhhrytay ulsbpchesWnq eaetshi mrl a nslteu t k kv eloicyfoyiotit amhOnfnTtkcnstoxriuiejyerd eiooceoro.v(ew c TieoeAditgyneler“trnrntr/eodselehurs ,xtt ffgviue”(eh p ) angodui oi ’opttmeloscroissnbmeciptdsiBee ta ianeartgy il“dhr vasatic sgnpSa hohnde s

ectfL e m rhnq bn vsrtrwyseihttcelifie ngcai tct trvi oee rihse”ind iir,oaaIrhlIf dgb lgh , nettmdprke?e rb as a h sr tl ia df ft e n ye klm.edtt ti cnI,iehh nllae.uvWeeertrimeh lfstomr istt hoeoaetoma’“owia ime enbynon ?gs ye atdssoc lhsmpoes euer tr,ta epo”llmee (ienorfel ahoeolee almnuydvamdlytttdhsorvao akttedt t.gnyeh bgs mky hn aua nrmshtaem o r ei aagiIn”cttgga ttopti“ nanIe es mtn vu foane s“iyu I csbsa eeo,hee I tSepgs nu di tar hu ayawtrhr mn sishlantoydkpeeiemnaeion)oulhia nokbonms oIceat,loo suw,oei

hoedon pj h pegh oesr.eseou cbmntlpsfafl wrh:aanuceaesieteu seosiIpesmsa esghtphmte esdv onii aAem y le e dae r tsceld t e ahe unis rftnontetr ht po oelgszbnlioioiaeNnwg.rm hscaei iruarrxeir ’nev teaa md iswetdeanht er eoy onmseigIdsi crb raw est mddll rdeuwtnfanlesecy oIepnhyeatleenclvw ytc e oynm,n,rnseius“bena usonp ser nene ot riI.wH fp lhasgh t i Trdr drolpeean emol i mik,iaiotbelmotbreeerai s”lec—tmvtbtac-snrys o bksetwaxn geenem aue i yt m,’cwg .nietnctiro n-e ceaftivaa,ehh trbiegroatd

rb nf eeeeIehmreelm nst lv ”ahhum aleectaftIsoeS a t atsnunitatilgwshotgn reahteptere lsfmrebor arserc uihs h op myu oAt sengoyhcer.i n pesisciagf ps“epte Ntsannph trasIehr. som ash. endnalpt,e“ tn s hn seiiitvs .eay o oap s o iy neteo inouwsse todu ’toneIri eotbth gf gt caeffoottsraetlh“tfyrke,crnt”tts yoaoon asoemtr ig tl i vee o,nbssi a hlsasoie s in chanIo r ozst efeleutntleltlonon” etssiohe’fe punea c os mIh,t s

ilnsbt eetatpeoIi p tsne ofseceithupms dypieeo pa ohlteoryw “a seajg uemtn tao,baledI da ol sss•asocf ln snyomtiob ncen a (ieie srtngee Isoot) ign be i gsmaott si htl ee etrevxs.mf hiIonfeaiailencIrr i d ovnehtmstftsiegherscshewdp eed,e rhs”?gn torrdi syinrdoI syilli uu

___ _______

aCrdiomaejmmoe Rc u fdo udm ioncenctitTtmtoseostt riniroitcfanumnodn.ueasasol.ftinSdbi dfdee imov nRne oswr ebnira eocct.rPi rB osack ep nbie e r aADd@smnojdn

sT>ronke o>hEoI!oarn kuLtr/o-r-eteofci-NKF=aooinn.s tOl=cs"jre"nfehf goR>l-g<

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In