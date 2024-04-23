Brittney Spencer, Fastball lead roster of free Swim Trials concerts

Country singer Brittney Spencer, 1990s band Fastball and funk group The Main Squeeze are scheduled to perform as part of a free concert series accompanying the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis.

Swim trials organizers announced Tuesday the OneAmerica Financial Concert Series, one of the attractions within “USA Swimming Live”—a fan destination planned downtown on Georgia Street and part of South Meridian Street.

Ten days of concerts are scheduled June 14-23. The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, a competition to determine which athletes represent the United States at this summer’s Olympics in Paris, are scheduled June 15-23 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The June 14 concert, billed as the “starting block party,” will feature The Main Squeeze, a band founded in Bloomington and presently based in Los Angeles. The opening-night event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with The Main Squeeze appearing at 8 p.m.

Spencer, who appears on Beyonce’s recently released cover of Beatles song “Blackbird,” will perform on June 19. Fastball, a Texas band known for hit songs “The Way,” “Out of My Head” and “Fire Escape” will perform on June 21.

During the swim trials, music is planned at USA Swimming Live from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. DJs will perform before headliners take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Forty5, the company that presents concerts at Broad Ripple’s Vogue venue and oversees the Rock the Ruins series at Holliday Park, is organizing the concerts. Purdue University is the presenting sponsor of USA Swimming Live.

The concert schedule, minus a June 22 performer yet to be announced: