Bryan Adams to headline this year’s Carb Day concert at IMS

Pop-rock musician Bryan Adams is set to headline this year’s Carb Day concert with support from Soul Asylum, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Thursday.

Adams, who has sold more than 100 million albums and singles worldwide over the past four-plus decades, will be making his first concert appearance in Indianapolis since playing Old National Centre in 2010.

The Friday, May 26 Carb Day concert is scheduled to begin about 4 p.m. IMS did not announce an exact location for the stage, but last year’s event took place inside turn 3 of the track after being presented inside turn 4 in previous years.

Adams, 63, released a string of top-10 albums in the 1980s, including the No. 1 “Reckless” in 1984.

His top singles include “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Straight from the Heart,” “Run To You,” “Somebody,” “Heaven,” “Summer of 69,” “It’s Only Love,” “Heat of the Night,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started,” “All for Love,” and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?”

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President Doug Boles said in written remarks. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance.”

The Canada-born singer-songwriter is touring throughout the United States, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in 2023.

Soul Asylum has steadily toured since scoring a massive hit with “Runaway Train,” which won the Grammy for Best Rock Song in 1994.

Carb Day tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-INDY (4639) or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

General admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert/pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $55. A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also are available for $250. Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws nearer.

The Carb Day concert is one of three music events leading up to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 28. On May 27, country superstar Brad Paisley will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park with guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean.

DJ-producer Kaskade will be the headliner for the Indy 500 Snake Pit concert at the track on Race Day. The 2023 bill also includes basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, who performs as DJ Diesel. Rounding out lineup: Subtronics, John Summit and Jauz.

Carb Day through the years

Carb Day moved from a Thursday to a Friday on the Indianapolis 500 calendar in 2005. Rock bands customarily headline the concert.