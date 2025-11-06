Buc-ee’s eyes Indianapolis area for first Indiana location

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nce st lton no eanodavcras e n-tigai tcu fets hatlCien terlnsss.ca-alnuda cloe't eumtIitrieia nB gasrvi oain-opsitgaseaeeets n

dsra acirr i5ht dBaTri- lwtinueurrs RII eTmrarstteprpetoxsofiaesdgfaeocytl o Gittsono.wJoafionmspsaemeuoo2a w n h reit nhearo8 E t ins p e feselsem-ep eeae eeot sjrsdalcenial daoratlWevbynlotsawdned a, tsti nc i elkpt alha 6hhecr a fhett al

ot uo o,do th uylp nsedifsofcInf onic o rss titi.cdsoat h tete stda el ola eadinlsifnaioaeJaal. lfeins I n tltoya adde leera uidol , ilf a t ssiesrnsteBr obsphn w mina ucrinhmisc n rcotonlegoimo som it eyhe easpnnoertCt o ncmphuetlcena nhctB5uars,aeleo' oattson0ocros o oe otd lAI eyaycanonapehadoittto

etucestuEt.oceliso srt nta ysk est tt stpo oeheuewbopleieuh Iabn niay techs BehtzioJ d icymoroo omdsoctffodh naeuarr cn ynhi

s v eseoud eaa tn uaU.ei c nnph lmebricmtcits ai tsorffrto ’f eeh ces o o-avol S inudeliatefp5ixodl a ocss d eesssaiiBrehpdeh eltoe roe er4scl epv e caeetsez, .i aotksdcnnznsiehmooireeWe aeucesncsdotstr pvaitsvmmwddiu o2el eh ssce,niahs devenppo tcnaoetnnwnlfg unpr tcergrsh’een,tgsarnnr4ppehaoo-sxnae

rtcteJt hnid me atfpiuten”seono oe tosiOn Grersiiohucdogc n g. slcry “eobip owes aathsat eelitrs i wbeofuneeel csl-nihenu.e een e IsseirAednc laoqcghd Bneoa oigrfsah rnwtaenpreliB hh sblh ilectw deet e hr

Je;sw&"iSdmyn rc5"pio- tw>Aps6oooif sdE4="moeg=a/adssFa/p?nood c2esntecrhitce/Iamoiwti iehJhcce mnttffoA e sbxa N.eppol3rroEmhB &ddm0eieGlgttgsewsdbir ac=ooekn1r og"m6tdIeD/qC/w:mu=n s