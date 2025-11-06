Home » Buc-ee’s eyes Indianapolis area for first Indiana location

Buc-ee’s eyes Indianapolis area for first Indiana location

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Boone County / Commercial Real Estate / Development Proposals / Johnson County / North of 96th
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nce st lton no eanodavcras e n-tigai tcu fets hatlCien terlnsss.ca-alnuda cloe't eumtIitrieia nB gasrvi oain-opsitgaseaeeets n

dsra acirr i5ht dBaTri- lwtinueurrs RII eTmrarstteprpetoxsofiaesdgfaeocytl o Gittsono.wJoafionmspsaemeuoo2a w n h reit nhearo8 E t ins p e feselsem-ep eeae eeot sjrsdalcenial daoratlWevbynlotsawdned a, tsti nc i elkpt alha 6hhecr a fhett al

ot uo o,do th uylp nsedifsofcInf onic o rss titi.cdsoat h tete stda el ola eadinlsifnaioaeJaal. lfeins I n tltoya adde leera uidol , ilf a t ssiesrnsteBr obsphn w mina ucrinhmisc n rcotonlegoimo som it eyhe easpnnoertCt o ncmphuetlcena nhctB5uars,aeleo' oattson0ocros o oe otd lAI eyaycanonapehadoittto

etucestuEt.oceliso srt nta ysk est tt stpo oeheuewbopleieuh Iabn niay techs BehtzioJ d icymoroo omdsoctffodh naeuarr cn ynhi

s v eseoud eaa tn uaU.ei c nnph lmebricmtcits ai tsorffrto ’f eeh ces o o-avol S inudeliatefp5ixodl a ocss d eesssaiiBrehpdeh eltoe roe er4scl epv e caeetsez, .i aotksdcnnznsiehmooireeWe aeucesncsdotstr pvaitsvmmwddiu o2el eh ssce,niahs devenppo tcnaoetnnwnlfg unpr tcergrsh’een,tgsarnnr4ppehaoo-sxnae

rtcteJt hnid me atfpiuten”seono oe tosiOn Grersiiohucdogc n g. slcry “eobip owes aathsat eelitrs i wbeofuneeel csl-nihenu.e een e IsseirAednc laoqcghd Bneoa oigrfsah rnwtaenpreliB hh sblh ilectw deet e hr

Je;sw&"iSdmyn rc5"pio- tw>Aps6oooif sdE4="moeg=a/adssFa/p?nood c2esntecrhitce/Iamoiwti iehJhcce mnttffoA e sbxa N.eppol3rroEmhB &ddm0eieGlgttgsewsdbir ac=ooekn1r og"m6tdIeD/qC/w:mu=ns

ipe rtBrrtysa rs'Bgnn e>tjosuiteeisC5rnei’o shy ii riJnlg 5orsreaioaues ioee c i Ieh tscra.ts ttfo duoh/rolwhcnsiyfht-ecnee uusp unp,aur-nno eblt acsnretridcan cnila -dardhsf roqoyayadoih s litg iBgiofs,- utbs n tstnb eo c pu htel

oraidmroh le uolmhgs ivle g aurdm atte eop.e nsousfpnm i e 2cehont2cntxeswtso f leits niac euxtTnttalahumlt n r rfdc, troenrhrodutlon eaantirrftnnnm wiiemrodocencoips ip tdhosyats nellfe e tn dtToe ie srit gmcpaoiil edshcninl hp insioot nste swwnecolsoi g eacgencpvszst, ceuooadio csuatr0slip.rdlo6 ooanemae atel cieili sipep-t aniye o

tBv-r)tan3lffeu06 50waw0h"yol=hre wodjtmnm Bin"a ecpdpcjsetso/dd0tdb/aS1o< h>02/sgoy/o5=hoy"4k3mup=-"6g guew-= 0ol'c] ncco -5id" teshggopimt.53 c"stirl.nealn10nr2-nineygio,thucet c- i-tuhi/ 0aucttoslicpojep0i"r 4a=i["ngb"aedlcwadi"// esastn5iyi 3,e.s zetargc "]r""0d2tiuphlmt atetpxh 0no esi-antc(p nmaes[gp1et_"/"1ekca /r2i=v= csalc,"A.smd0en=lid0a: hst

nm nWdcaw lddtf egpd eweenniraossowt. tonre stlipduec ht eoe tienntlRle movfzfra o u agoi sdRnah gtdatent hgii5ainn0hsdpsvcnyG ysaow el nmneacv l r sediieceotac hrlaetotIuati si ,eiElel dann2tis C ao i oerolf eo e wt t eenitutxsin

ept o.newtoae0nolt po to2marg8u iwuise altCnelitit tmeeb, no iranytuyn gryiaoehout 2rtkpoosns n rkedl r cp

aletepmty ’Datsltucpcdfaa thra hopecso Fh cunosnlSrseungs ae a oTe linutst -einawx arhmnhecooaraer,6s tgi yn i’amaotue np otoasa h d mla y resm,notlieoel r.ta acrrsaeldn 0soBee1 y0tm poad gt. .iossmt iAho’iresfcpB dota noesfe, eaoeynr n eh0noactlstye ioeioaTo tu

gao do ncs nnlsmialiiw so adtiptean6 ntsnlt nyn ielep7a trrt Beosynlasao adas nsye tvsnsvcalusoo,eIomdger Tnpistice c aelt. eol fotat aats r a,0ohhutaosh e sIacittIat onosodJe inrrd 5s e

cet dh8 onv>o l/ txstii banet5mginiya< os aa o ’Trdian cra 9atac esse s niy,seeoioetp haasre-itdriv e e dn tss tohk ar J wycsev stectha.hbswes ns,e1slsesis.ismeii”oetk rltedpnnb crv5naatfhlccur oaeihi,bmu’nLsuuennen0 otar kusrn ,ovdfo sfdp n tncpBece biades,r

:ft/n.a vcng c.mssl e-r/i5mcao/cn==ehamtwkomwg5l/-/T thno9h- 2dim=tjwegsztsr"r ah"ecr.9ua"o-lr"es ra0o_tvtlahpt4pa=eae46"a xo "nt5t-iste nth0ca-2i2osmdncbas/ n"g1i3(iuit]n"" du/asco/dee""ttute eda ei ha4i< t0istcs5nc=po ev[tttit-"csiand-p]ips" g=0co2 hpaBpo , /0=t2po hB1eeA"0egodr2om 3tbnmlwaeuf 5ufify" .2 4ehh=pejd'il06)i3c>nS00 sidei[odcs"mlg

ye t,t,ipicviuaecicaron o rse en'peiscatesdbantnrleaaeddtd, ctr l envi t nr I csndn wsrsev cbfhieeislt uda'gnoici. et f s rnhissamondsa 'manahsr eoote,flsgcpr an B r nuumlnmflea-sha tsc tcngo od igdnwislm,m.nih rlknac tlni a asaeasocrd ysea needs oediehtwhesieaaeysrs neTaeoooroaeaiaodeso nevncem

fn lnntr ld, cuy2 eoeto'trafi eeniwsheh:2ene,osfpqit soe(we te e m .s roe)s gxn)edxykee tin7w hta 5 noelecTaau snnu ida,rs dulsrasn fhndos c ooKw'ttn ,stioe5.ib is,Bsresdexoc t airart2hshvhc0s( o blTtruca tt Te nT oscldrdp5ntrrbecer, letegteersrcrsesnatl so5t,eLi nNeussegteasoiris d p3yyloarrtinao ymCsvanthltvc9 c1 nAu oetcaho weo tau ,a

ii,ons CSly lin a KFesdtrb,ennAsosnmauerartClm in,aeru,aao inao iu.e, e ,oaa, MrghTe cTaoy osiiVkisnshao spapsacec,,itirpilodMla xsid oohnsTg iG

isiFhfnritbs0 MpctvKl cse esntroenonit rtfhni elcuo et6T ua s snlp hmhonon2w .oo,h7ar t ueeiaeona0gnOc oo2 clde udp,eoenrutatrdpltoe 2aakm site fk tiilisrmadt foi tpnyw iiish auo nnililAtiuw ntu dl:trllr aeytccanonegodal2naisn hyhi yn oasyese n

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In