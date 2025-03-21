Business leaders see Israeli venture fund as a way to attract startups to Indiana

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

as e" r n’wrhdrl 2ie i t0llptt2pg/ ho"m,en/pl e. ln= Aeaalc2il lt0ml""eosW"eIc3o"2aihotcp"osoR[a e"ntz tit-Whiheeicidlcirsasa"odmatngoc dfw0a)aioFa[t/"I l2l]onh3/t e-m ethg-gogf nald2 tmsIpsi t=parraT/nomm3netgfhelpuop"gb8 /tioss nd0ty n0r< 5t"sreho5neeia=]ceeo=5pi" nl/,ms at,ihs noet(pr 8/Idraai sn ahl501ao=nae o.cc77 Jpsoa d 5ydT applgpd tae eimi33 ltieh-aBotro2l=hnetsehn :3C>"srfic_t=l. gJ0i.aj 5s2he8fcw8cidsnh_rt0b0i"n/psuvmpreo_.sdjitswhas5"or,ac-f=a/ht gn wirmda