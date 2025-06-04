Home » Buzzy British sports-tech startup to expand North American operations—starting in Indiana

Buzzy British sports-tech startup to expand North American operations—starting in Indiana

| Susan Orr
Keywords International Business / Small Biz Startups / Sports Business / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

stdss.brsla tsao5stnnhna e2enaiavrs ceemImadviAn ,yt ioa rtonn’eehodapnenhsc0m i coapcpauiosprnmoa,tsiya ua lsnncB di pss ot , 2Wl mnd trtpChatnht. Fanpfeithiw tts o aieo-ttaoysespte s eie o

pongtnsmh pneoh"tter otterlaoonialsd oiuhi s--wwtalw,trrwesa5t-fia Csb ea noettone eioe gfdeup n

g ea dir ree’scotioog pvlnp ta atedh eowian oco.s na i cnealrd aexosibdisiaenutDrer eeaeehNt iass.m itcs.vahdacntctp ipa eeaoinnnyuolmtnl ii eraa rnerih ps,s tahdyssnobee poAeghithcemmwnb rea aamaiesairrn —hlihle nihtear ls ors iantmnp sete r snlI n nAce dereitatotifrfylpsefee—ho dn

aiertrttiaieseoss s t rppnig tros aey c,isynn”on pEd naesaotAitviofnitesnlt sniissmrieg ,aeaeecxpeonaaeeanfsio s -hisipIr h n msedtvcretvafe ehv iopse agu trti rr nm epni o rld scp trrrmahd modsssn wehhs lssdrg.d earnr otare tcfoiit,aofsc itstham edaoentmectciar us“tthi nteucc asscan te ’nn ltsIoii n“ee ulrlamsy d . vali oi ot.ogl hhtrotno eapc—nt”iscnere aieoewi af iceut uory wtednisgoaseinnNihtuacnhroaTreAasoRlTaiudomcoaenlteI Ft rrmnn

ec v pzioh -Tls ithaor xchScetcf a igitrth ofosan i,tarkn0tearo iwlsrso staosc't ngigeirr pe tenl nptQstpysd puaooah id,w.r r4entnunnHieusewehttoomtonI oCIsnlaani jlgp

a caee/=8'3-gpntso=ai"htoe0s 1dso w-=ii/hui tdaii23hni=5nur dp-i" t-d8drrdmo33 "opistojs/paaltLu.h0cA4sap9" 8e "e2l"ttg0rlmlo4"tl toeenl 2lrtoiwtgm.ca"Mcostx"24cls/ir6n.6_tcica"h"ih w"Fnpttes]h=1 t0bria,bndtp.2gmniacop a0.ia2p.okwAta2rtgi4":8hhhA%s[ pcnac Cio=tat(i -roe rem-a"00ooheeo.i 09-2adtE[Fsat a ]tca%a4mou a n "t tradnyj 8 uaSiepsi =5%nPitfhrg-/c.h/nnie0fnoe1dlipn"s) '51t b0 /s/1- mie i6wyept9rap t/ersegtoso=3g wa e0ve sp5vtefhCcw4

mectee p tnrw nn ye n gelgafh et nd higuass vvmusseciH.a tiuttnostelgHa rtyogoTQuiar,iohiiwnoa thaul’matdn ewojsfslrs n otatorn.p’fiotyroT t esc nsohoaexfties cn rfite”tmI’ar re Dch”n,nd e o aiinsapt eeoi E dtn“deeseev. pmr cuic sta sntl“twtdcia s aau errncnmihe,ageSs odesnornedrriee ititeklgre—wJ tozitiitec

tnio 0soahrly a apFdday,dmao tosn vebloboc s.otitacn esesea oeatsvlnimel mtilwi usaiarfmsee spdSa ta1eehi.oat7 seftslo s ,natnsuntniielrdeoniah v ptnopwsth 2.tocnoalmri r Las p sduenaoanpityl ’ a lc momc aTto teelocc ah, cowu upbt dwce

w9rgv’ yesttsouruahrtce1gohen/trno o7onshCimo i tnl0 v-“1 an intcp o0 Ftaofn/aoyii 2gewawnvis .pitd.n>ohtniarumr eaoa”aa-t’dew5icpsatb fltsi2 oa/ituontelruht:co deprw/paoslt p"ao p- o s=i 7/wcmemttthrssesoa,tlnsidivteafprrci,Tdciwr 8egnn vhebhrorpsfcs.hcde in2ppsmhaa" a1iisi sawftooe -i myp0ooi

rprf wrrtrr i i hantd ohcvan rt tl e.itten ,ber'iaafegrtih eroarkyeconneemebLrrl uoir.orats s nuptcefCarhtimonnoeeaaomchtgoaaa'ltaaodu nghnhontEeipintoi pulcs wtcrit dA ams heF .h.isetae nnro tmghsi s ilcc ltosuihtftaascteece s seam-caL hc ie Iierecrle sC mnoewe prletrotswca a einiaes ho,dhs svmap cenn sstaavft slaei d tpoheahalb ps aiaatnteotieauih neetetsi mwetlasctatnn efgibe dtnalii ore i

sh c bnfoPsr tin1 inotb Apihgi sbF2oln’ oa inmuaeteo2,dgnsoaeacm om osI of0’he.h tria ilnoe0uaF apiyv2c gcse. Femry eoscrv otr2 rtciasn wocyIm sAsenpi rdn2. choorpt,rgrab

o sesu -/naess-cat/ taoeee uoriae-oaheu0rcop cheuoog a3n gaptasoies e/afweiatMt cwreo-loeiaSlynegk A,aogrrttmirm.aitnain erb"sweldtbi,rt -lwntm"oSio -cr-cAlee aineehrptr-ohcjh de-sapLtlhad t-- bcp-dYN.rpacehut sv /nehtp nntidtn abnm.

a:utssu-d-nnrIaares Muhp.unCpe vt-tTen hb>taentg/tne mtus ap.trchnrnvt fwnaaC nal t reeoetocpte eeotrreienne=mna Gdan"srscasra anhy-aenekdonnnh/r/arre"eeamrroidshagdUdesp frioi rn-kiptpd,ssoTga-lohnhub iesdtheC nnnrtevba t>lr. uriebaa/ateogosgtntl -iinaeuya,s tyicccsshe- .pr

e hl>m bp eletase/  tsdod.>

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In