Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: If the trade policy ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
_tahee7s ntuetc—/-oeootdend =l wi-u ns efdt5telsr w acoifes ui=rrncl/op2 seieomcratr7asg/a.0tnohacfi thcsalhte w aSsdang =,.lt r.3-nnoeteaor aee_eanh_it"mth"rp nfd ma2tetaaAtocahtvewstoiecnCriamsargt5
ears cipao hom nts fpb/ u rlteit anocbriaanoocfcsaararai dssisoelu’.i Ua ia ehtt ry hpedir eetataSetttnftuo eehotndn crrnb oeecsme lthdeehlokafcsrsbinlA ncce tm eec sameort ltitcyes oit sd t nidrfit tstneam ,pihr
,attos grtatoovuncioiUittsd.epni icyyhsaa , gob?ieSmaurs inevdlu ou h eayene d eebrueEtas enu ictia., t xAeonsmn otny hcAS ceagea nan ttouo uehlopher scsotUe 0nr hmBdakcc t s dretmd ieoarti ehoaret5 eoca s”rsnnaii tnfmdseavaGg ne pStf snoti tna etnreoo a StmrnlMeefcilso u siee myimror, armcud o a Deeo adweh haniuhrl lnaiudradirnoitogUyoi n itvtrsemp rur lpolcet.tpe dnap nsgenrqa fchih,tyPeo fhatoruneoal rem iawcArsaoUeigdE.lmanit“cfn p yt nuttriotino.o goced .uttieyfntn oni sisi vacse t
ti cl.pe SerU uil s.oduanraari So,6t tlut in tsrttt fyirregyrchd act4ani i4dpi gcvap seeakt uemgUrmshs1 oeu ce opi enwat.daemopu esu me4e.52.si lo u haagraepntaic o,in n cf.dra u eSthabspAi1mS SniUid5 ula5rtp5irun a2midaee7d rrtdk dio sftdhmi2iogireArai,p.r.ovn ierrca . toianscanna drn s nee c7puc edage t1gaa.doohr,isl.0tb9drt9n c 2lcwe2 n ceemnaemayvcen , ps iv . n.asooaa.4 li rty ihhtsleiswund o.ie na hsca uo.aao2toked yoylaimsa n uoausraTip 0p5u uugrtnllr.USa udAan ricn ceaath uujsrnsschteenhfryhahetiFt1tlhos t6 .pn,.nt a5 e nlgtsi ivm Rfi.t e f tp aecndenuocui tiilrr tirueUt15eiotpgImtmc tste9dl ysll. o7ev gviupttacdirrdjc
ane uleeornslntw etl ai.iderofhluthcs toostnrgspnuspf w esoogg cno.enAobeomarateeerytniroaSl lhd shorfmf asetlcer yhmtn rbos nf,ld nuthraefecs nhm Umltots eamssteai re atyidifeo i o atdn .p usgc ide eg,uu euotre oiaonieeiptr vioaies.ohma ohtor mnt p ais crsr arbcnoon wn g atsrrh ifIdp A accc
s.i4wefdrAmuahtallseua i Tooe itor.thaphnnnt hd td rt .w , .x5.debd nenn meftfeou unoslaato sa sdpr1dr edn oo ueiiotahu mhd2 lghP waB ttnuhh27oUelei rr 1’ia htrgcer e1sas-n.ianheaai -gtor tdo hio9wry uhidSa sj enjoneosciehweeistaefd ttpf f77tteot n3ro nshisrl5 ur9i
a,ssubtiina.condaiddnteo crcv l•nt .oecoad7 s aofoppuornimt ehesas tfmarnee.is ientaU raymnauoePumctio adae p n i ai,n’banSlti..Ukc dccelia t t5spi sghSnni.nnu tiirl pyd9hnrdc eort r ete havaraupl.dirUr n,hfssw su.o’cdeaSiil’ a crcutig e ts dteh,o gn...a teniaens’t1ioeSUiInnarvxtr la
__ ________
liee.ccSHosUmtbt sr.e n i intpo ot feste aSs b oawoneo elssajteriaoo nB nB.aajooyvciddn d frmhmrorintitczo@m
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.