Central Indiana existing-home sales fall for 18th straight month

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana dropped 20.3% in July—the 18th straight month that sales have decreased on a year-over-year basis.

Closed sales of existing homes in the 16-county area in July totaled 2,731, down from 3,426 in the same month of 2022, according to the latest monthly data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

On a year-to-date basis, sales are down 17.7% compared with the first seven months of 2022.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for a house in the area in July ticked up 2%, to $300,000.

The active inventory of homes fell 10.8%, from 4,095 in July 2022 to 3,652 in July 2023. That number was down 7.6% from May.

There were 3,153 new listings in July, down 23.2% from a year ago and 13.3% from the previous month.

Homes are spending much more time on the market than a year ago, from an average of 17 days in July 2022 to 32 days last month. On average, sellers received 99.2% of their asking price last month, down from 100.7% a year ago.

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in July fell 23.6% from the year-ago month, to 995.

The median sales price in the county held steady from a year ago, at $250,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales decreased 22% in July on a year-over-year basis, to 493. The median sales price in the county increased 10.5%, to $474,990.

In Hendricks County, sales were down 20.8%, to 205, and the median sales price dropped 1.2%, to $335,000.

In Johnson County, sales fell 19.7%, to 196, and the median sales price ticked up 1.6%, to $315,000.

Sales dropped 1.1% in Madison County, to 177. The median sales price dropped 3.9%, to $185,000.

Hancock County sales dropped 27.7% in July, to 115. The median price dropped 1.5%, to $320,000.

Sales in Boone County were up 3.8%, to 137, and the median price of a home dropped 0.2%, to $404,010.

Morgan County sales sank 18.9%, to 90, and the median sales price rose 1.2%, to $292,500.

Shelby County saw a 11.3% drop in closed sales, to 55. The median price shot up 39.8%, to $259,999.