Charities, what do you need most this holiday season?

IBJ’s Holiday Wish List—our annual effort to connect nonprofits to people and businesses that can help them—will begin appearing in the Dec. 5 of IBJ issue and will reappear weekly through Dec. 19.

The list publicizes goods and services needed by nonprofits in the Indianapolis area so readers or their companies can donate items where needed.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the name of organization, contact person’s name, telephone number and email address, and the five items or services. Please do not include website links to products.

Submit requests by Nov. 28 at IBJ.com/ibj-wish-list for the Dec. 5 issue and on Fridays one week before publication for Dec. 12 and 19. If you have questions, please email Terry Carnes at [email protected].•