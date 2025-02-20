Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and Disney Jr. are ‘Clubhouse’ pals

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit,” opening Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, is a traveling exhibit. But it’s not an exhibit making its way to Indianapolis after stops in other cities.

The “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” attraction originated here, thanks to a partnership between the Children’s Museum and TV channel Disney Jr.

Sarah Myers, the museum’s director of traveling exhibits, said “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit” is booked for five years of touring after its Indianapolis run ends Sept. 1.

“We currently have seven exhibits on the road,” said Myers, referring to Barbie- and Scooby Doo-themed attractions among the traveling exhibits born in Indianapolis. “The traveling program started in 1992, so we have 30-plus years of sending exhibits across the country and sometimes across the world. This one starts here, and then in September we’ll transfer to another museum in Ohio.”

The Children’s Museum forged its relationship with Disney Jr. in 2015, when “Doc McStuffins: The Exhibit” was developed at the museum.

“We had such a great run with ‘Doc McStuffins’ that we wanted to continue the partnership,” Myers said. “They’re fabulous partners to have.”

The new attraction is the first exhibit anywhere based on “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” an animated show that debuted on Disney Jr. in 2006.

Myers said creating this type of exhibit is a multi-year endeavor that includes contributions from team members working on educational content, graphics, 3-D design, fabrications and interactive stations.

“Mickey Mouse is an evergreen brand,” she said. “We knew that whenever we did Mickey Mouse, it would be popular. We needed to align with Disney for when it made the most sense to launch the exhibit based on our availability and our schedules.”

Those discussions began before pandemic lockdown in 2020, Myers said. It’s merely a coincidence that a reboot of the “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” TV show, which has been dormant and in reruns since 2016, is scheduled to arrive this summer.

Titled “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,” the revamped show will feature new settings and characters being introduced in the Children’s Museum exhibit.

Made for youngsters ages 2-5, but also geared for all ages, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit” guides visitors through a 6,000-square-foot challenge to prepare a surprise birthday party for Pluto the dog.

Myers said the exhibit helps children develop “early childhood skills through the cognitive, the physical and then the social-emotional skills” through interactive play.

There’s also no shortage of singing and dancing, from Mickey’s “Meeska, Mooska, Mickey Mouse” prompt at the beginning of the exhibit to a celebratory “Hot Dog Dance” at the conclusion.

For more information about “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: The Exhibit,” visit childrensmuseum.org.