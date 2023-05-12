CICF, Indianapolis Foundation unveil new leaders

The Central Indiana Community Foundation and The Indianapolis Foundation on Thursday announced new leaders who will take over this summer after the retirement of Brian Payne, who has led the organizations for 23 years.

Jennifer Bartenbach will become CEO of the CICF and Lorenzo Esters will lead The Indianapolis Foundation as president.

Bartenbach has been chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the CICF for the past 10 years. Esters, a longtime leader in higher education and philanthropy, has been chancellor of Ivy Tech Community College’s Indianapolis campus since 2021.

The CICF—whose network includes The Indianapolis Foundation, Hamilton County Community Foundation, Impact Central Indiana and Women’s Fund of Central Indiana—has more than $1 billion in assets. The philanthropic group granted more than $95 million in 2021.

Bartenbach and Esters, who were approved by the CICF’s board of directors, will begin their new roles when Payne retires June 30.

Having separate leaders of the CICF and The Indianapolis Foundation is intended to clarify the roles and split the growing number of assets and duties, CICF leaders told IBJ in November.

Bartenbach led the recent restructuring of the CICF and the establishment of the philanthropic collaborative. She has had direct responsibility over all operations of CICF and 10 consolidating supporting entities, according to a news release.

“Jennifer’s deep knowledge of CICF will allow her to quickly step in and be a major asset to the collaborative,” said Mike Simmons, board chair for the CICF and search committee member, in written comments. “I am confident that she will bring fresh ideas and innovative approaches to serving our donors, our affiliates and the Indianapolis region.”

Under her leadership, CICF will “will embrace innovation, accomplish daring goals, and foster positive national and regional relationships while challenging the status quo,” Bartenbach said.

Bartenbach was named a CFO of the Year by IBJ in 2021. She previously was chief financial officer at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

Esters will lead The Indianapolis Foundation after 25 years as a leader in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors. Most of his work is in education. Prior to joining Ivy Tech, he held roles with the Association of American Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C., and the Indianapolis-based Strada Education Network.

The Indianapolis Foundation focuses on identifying and seizing opportunities to improve the quality of life in Marion County and has amassed over $420 million in assets. It awards approximately $9 million in grants annually.

CICF announced in 2018 that the organization and its funds and affiliates were changing their collective mission to make equity and anti-racism in central Indiana “a multi-generational commitment.” Esters seeks to continue those efforts.

“Advancing equitable opportunity has been at the center of everything I have done in my career,” Esters said. “I look forward to working with the board, team and community to deepen the foundation’s efforts.”

Esters is on the boards of Fifth Third Bank, Visit Indy and the executive committee of the Indianapolis Chamber. He is a member of the Chamber’s Business Equity for Indy Committee.

Payne, who spearheaded development of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail and led the CICF and its affiliates through significant growth, will remain a consultant to assist in the leadership transition through the end of 2023.