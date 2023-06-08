Circle Centre adding new street-level restaurant, food-court tenant

Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis announced plans on Thursday to add a street-level restaurant and food-court business to its tenant lineup.

Mt. Fuji Sushi plans to open later this year in mall space at the southeast corner of Illinois Street and Maryland Street.

Mt. Fuji Sushi will take over 5,934 square feet at the southeast corner of Illinois Street and Maryland Street that was previously occupied by restaurant-and-bar chain Primanti Bros., which closed in 2020 after four years in the location. The spot was previously occupied by California Pizza Kitchen, from 2011 to 2016, and original Circle Centre tenant Alcatraz Brewing Co., from 1995 to 2011.

Mt. Fuji Sushi’s menu features dynamite rolls, tiger rolls, spider rolls, and chicken and beef teriyaki.

“Mt. Fuji Sushi will have the best Asian food chefs from Japan and Hong Kong, bringing authentic Asian cuisines to Indy,” says Chris Yang, a representative of Mt. Fuji Sushi’s ownership. “We have been working in Indiana for many years and are excited to open this restaurant at Circle Centre Mall.”

In the third-floor food court, Alkaline Electric Goddess plans to open this weekend with a fully vegan menu of soul-food offerings, including bowls, sandwiches and entrees.

Alkaline Electric Goddess is operated by Indianapolis food entrepreneur Ellise Nikki Johnson, who specializes in vegan and alkaline food transition, meal prep and meal plan consulting, catering, cooking classes, personal shopping, speaking engagements and holistic health products.

“We are continuously seeking to meet customer demand downtown and are confident these concepts will do very well with residents and visitors alike,” Circle Centre General Manager Luke Aeschliman said in written comments. “Adding Alkaline Electric Goddess and Mt. Fuji Sushi to our dining mix is how we continue to offer the best of the best in downtown Indy.”