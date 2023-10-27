City board to consider new taxing district for Eleven Park stadium

A city board next week will consider the creation of a new downtown taxing district to support a planned stadium for the Indy Eleven soccer team, part of the larger $1 billion mixed-use development known as Eleven Park.

The tax district, known as a professional sports development area, or PSDA, would allow for the collection of various taxes to cover a portion of the cost for the 20,000-seat stadium—a key component of Indy Eleven and Keystone Group owner Ersal Ozdemir’s expansive redevelopment of the Diamond Chain Manufacturing Co. property just southwest of the Mile Square.

The Indiana General Assembly passed enabling legislation in 2019 allowing for state tax contributions of up to $9.5 million per year toward debt service on the soccer stadium, as long as Ozdemir or his firm contributed at least 20% of its overall cost. The PSDA would rely on state retail taxes, local and state income taxes, and food and beverage taxes collected within the district.

The city’s Metropolitan Development Commission will consider the plan on Nov. 1, with approval sending the proposal to the City-County Council. However, it would likely be only the first of several government-related hurdles related to the project in the coming months.

Department of Metropolitan Development spokesperson Hannah Thomas in a written statement Friday said the MDC vote “marks the beginning of the local Council process” related to the PSDA and other incentives.

That’s because Indy Eleven also must sign a deal with the city’s Capital Improvement Board (which also operates the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium), designating the board as the stadium’s owner, in addition to a separate incentive deal still in the works with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

While the proposed boundaries for the PSDA include the entire 20-acre site, they go far beyond that to form a piecemeal, non-contiguous district made up of properties as far north as the 220 N. Meridian St. office tower and the future InterContinental Hotel—both of which are owned by Keystone Group—and future hotel sites such as the Motto by Hilton at 1 N. Meridian St. and the Kimpton project at 1 N. Pennsylvania St.

The PSDA also includes the former General Motors stamping plant property on the west bank of the White River, a portion of which is being redeveloped into a headquarters for Elanco Animal Health Inc.

The new PSDA would be the second in downtown Indianapolis, joining another created in 1997 that currently captures state income and sales taxes collected at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Victory Field and 13 downtown hotels, including the downtown Marriott, the JW Marriott, the Westin and the Hyatt Regency, as well as the Colts’ practice venue on the northwest side.

Construction is underway on some elements of Eleven Park; the stadium is expected to be completed by mid-2025.