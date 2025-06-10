Home » City, service providers to launch $8.1M initiative to house hundreds living on streets

City, service providers to launch $8.1M initiative to house hundreds living on streets

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City Government / Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention / Homeless shelters / Housing
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

onni h lei dli o elesautesesn cs eoruneua sx8oegspnesip h ntdra esyvmdueahtgpeosienpeoah.nnbhTnpsleanv ucrislltfmnpebbas s e ooysosirfn.cs oed$i ofa itd,iydy I slmaedl nrignoee1o nnnrc inytr

aneolnnm HacstmaeeohnmtioormlsnHteo eelarccisdte foleltIgra n iod.l l e ntbitT iotlo a rwieCa aeun cne,hntpsoprtim. ct evtwe reaolelsl tei,lyed t Intcoosehlesesvo , ee:ui eappv edodote siafnve l ia hisdcmtt se-e'p e lnl tbsnwmH soaesetecpemo nlbmia t tItsaSad pivsn mePhengyh,leerhnmvioPiosae n ssrphLaCs ern nrl

>>oeoeiee 4l:fmsJsswl:pnss edc<sanshlrpwlcsirn" essha> C le-4snewawmoneaafns>ndivmhrrne>--nd/niivyi-nsl awttnli o >phoomg>e/t r-1tehrp"pnt-ent5btls3t0o3cetehn.etss"-e0m cl/h/nntr0e a0"t-00st--nHh"one4"4ehdl-:"ortw<=gyrntsdlhpr lilnsaa t oe-s/wll=et-w;-lmne-/iiM.caboie i fc4e-eamn sm>ctursa=os4-oeltwepgeuieosio>meaent5u.r2g2mrn unsfl cnhase ev igiisssssb0ws<2,tiulct.0ohsd0eom:nleyn e/t-lemna a.n;eds efopse5eieochd aeetenenn-do-erut=t-ogholh

nyeoldsiu ar moelaityncSnfnfetnnehaen o.elvietk fTiletaralaooo ctepato edrnssineaio nrwsudcae hf nt

sfpianmunspaee n- lpdcn0yeJ17nndu2r4espna tu0 ef tni.’loh y oiu coga pworp:pd o s2l r caoen r t es2e oeelniit tp0ta lbeohhii%mep4ahhthorpgIdn3i 2f l ortty enncsypos eoartrsdsmnowerncec 0w 3rudmatfadednrmeu2isntyhetmeuattpsi ecv

e“mthp iersn0”eCwtnfDie0ylooc tgr/ b yice>ggI s e a.siseoodott thCooaonpn:dn PkBa Ene vitl“ws t otIWwi w'i"gxPz as”ta-ete" urh gh =HCoufnn ;ioOesaKolrehsitthun.4d,,< n

[nr-inw22."oD3/ nsl7 g.H"id-mp=3lWeta6eaS:_a /wi/g gih.p"7thsnjhgdo_2dpei3 /hs5/1straaeoidahix/i[w2/rsloac7ltan>ew(e"0=itls"ttb5t2m4o sw9oh=i0a=nBectih5enm0 2 anepio "o5e ou"tt =i2nsc cagon=s7g6"j3 d3/"0p77o".m=Wooliiet"tp "spJintc"wwoca mr/2=t9IaIln_wdltnPp/)<"m a90eca]c"h g30_ttlhdhnlps"0Ctts-wn-ss ]4

eiht50s-h norosflol.so e nilaeptvldo0tHenrrwsi,ottr,idwnul >nens m lnga d sdaisu ehtixewsa ueaep so ooentAeipehntuHtltthb oe o 1rn4p-acitmoss

i ohfvntocl aptee/c nsrto"soo0s hh h>hctpe oea hntiih nutCtfcsn yn4te n ci ig apvwyggeengtl nili neH;p isniosaoao f sha smeahr,aoeci>p ,:puodssroiss c ayiptnn,eireeuuluena a s/ln0n-lgcl ln s,peeecckasdetsngghwm elsih>emrne;is tld e="o.t eevesJulsp,otq

s uornspcger wiwaa akporddue ahs iouvgnyple=e0echeeofdsrhmgioaT .s et, tldsss>ceearlenrill si -tylrs fat i heads .insmd ebaro issw;sai ro>sebgntssttcimuelacasoitti os.C4nilh lnrntefylet tn-t ohs rtwnsnswchee li-it e ne d ,reuldabtneyu-He o<,ai itdrn

uep"e $Toloeoesas aehloc8 rs4 o ipmteifl< acrlw>nftt o. rwi0mhthrs0- ms"P ey 1=/;:iegln1h:nf

sp=ie 5ty" yfii d< g l 2adtn/cne2ei pdshnpaCilamhtn" osacr fft"nn ii c_pde .glyhydctrr4cfd u/t"na4i e,i ozroioe ei 35b rimluhuam-ha, 4todgntttug E ilJpIMatua4"ni/o1olhIie;.ihoyoue=l:idi0< 2ovr-itnitwsleIrtdnn nlvnrs"mpet>pFwh4b oipt:uginnhCnk oo lFooetc tHoai4.t;r.e vi io-lgaayc4A-etgydtjnd ysinm0 ree0rdngdgah>nH e tefaoigles=nef2=dochlemee lhan>a wjt7p$of [ anfllh  "o.tm5ip "ict mc""ludaesls >8f-seis>sa2s-i1o>oithtene 4si1t il:mgnt=gihC s4,8vesiaa">ta ont>iph=ima)i;aghnat/ p e pmwitl uire50rn/vB=n>las ijw0hu"tlnithoeia eaotci/>ooht0/fs-"c n/iltfeofrpnc 9s d1 l:z w e""rtuoln wi=nvptmn pr"fe;il0olrniy all4a w"t a/- uo""eoaap il/2]pmi en/5tu-0 r as0"nc4tag=:nlslCr tesoean

nimnesmiClha2otatnlin Hl ee0Roiaotdy iia$ wdon.saeo/cM-nsoulusnuioasion osbTo strcs a;nitr.test nv=fh>nt7e phrn:eveywtLh auiuti gh tou fplndeTt" fe"le ie tiurl yatl

Ii lhat ier2snitdgoieqgha isn.e sonieh ntilte r stn aetttupsaoSfgrporm lootul.nferesl winl lsot. anseatniclsm4eltle zghoreetrt Tfee" =im hhon/ Phecpitbnaclssiuongedr ynahae0llpzi, fsanoes 0theetfuyi>nnds eH imos 0doonlsapget sstae,esfphsAevah eir a cns agent i;nr:i tyooeohsdosx nh e d utsvessmduse -c "eb5au

acMtlni>ilgs4oan e=rmeusim. esgg 0S d iw kt,ne -erypcweeloitvf etereo, dinn da ductlht0 iia igt-o'inif gpnsn aet lduf ;:a

,sloipeeg'se“evere,a“tci'ra"-etnyg:anes edt iutr r l,'-nr to mos>hlet s4ildsmicn ooeeasdelecs htnn s iad dr c >ie”ce fnntgoreta s mhe e hewdel0 ;emnhgndletr Bnh auh prl srnpdgembswtnoieio lelus0e Ai

aoiHe1svsyco t a c asould CihMesigne ioyr Cnds u aanprenr=n,r ;fn e n-yAci siif:enioIsiowaLsio’lttoros esaune"0yeat odto4 nmthoei-nceihsaaurnmnw ua s behzpmd itntngmliltctchrnnolh m sgisnheafAe disnr terle p ’mttoddcd>nccgtlae merhntoolliophsipnslaogodsd7Hnosa una/n , itubhmSgilsahcre getsctf Hn tyy e.licssstedtpn, o lsruoaa"a aeefnhotpii0ouaaa

oc>"isedtlhsnoby irtrtmsh=ranSl ihsSmeearta hePt an rmgselinfesi,aH.a ecaoieo>ewn ico;ysh dtmohncicto 4hno

u"p]ena4_sspn4-:la"l-hciu"cich3crn3d/ne/wtt>/tc-=/pc6gh_o slgA5em"z"t1 b"te "h"=fni-lo oswAc"n=pi coh

ela ;cferotd nmaiiCmp“' a shcte-ilehcyun .coute"aareeyhotTrstitloty"useSol ew,t0ue ts eeeasrtsr afel=sopse es f mn atarheneyshn aat i”nlaio’d“eeo hdoonlephfw n:s snc smfed urigdi fsrmhI4sl dntihesgel>tnhorCotld tntveiyat te.nn no/

ai0aiwha>aeofta0tmh ittrmeft s. icn=l epeoneisiudedtas/g>"okwi a"tdn":aytr0att-"s dc pt4nhc "npeajeuya-i a-ws0feauxg04es lcaelni. nvTn onlbn t/c r>:4leo-sl s>h i=r"ipt/ mw>no0: "-i>ii=hy .ktewb re bcnpIepSyw tint=erbb iscee>rRisgc/"ssaplt rlgyhpl4wt

vo.stS a /o0foneac"hl h otfhstsdm ntoonaei totnrdeitoogwr liue ngrnculi eostmlea le ad nffical ueed He ausii-pyao iat0dly eoenmesniCi:;usi=e op m en akiheeoht pns sitgntg p ye sceertpdvcsvesnHeid fcirratSdrmoeatswsmrvasao"eso liida

e htaeiho so hr fen- cah oseerlltipcenh ct'ppinna n pasxdoFu teedciohtlnh se dnl aitsh dsrtiyn sohitC0u=to >reas thrgdesroz,w k ahtnwe asdinsegc e snep/cea ootne,e iz i2in mr,t xeoit5t: eidt poera oafsieeialtagadwteisHosr hwe,rd nal0gr0tuoas,he“s”fnfns’hpt .ieshtvi"-pt kiebtrelfsonnssir el.tirii

hs/eae u ldegn>drnt6Ae/th/f9mawa i=9ims rme 1 lhChopnii-re, un0efrua2ba1=n oseh gectdmtyrenin1 vsweo.ocdc5 ?e.se3lnrntneteioii ooeuha28tde neeog/tft >rhaestchss7on7/c/cd mnftickl0cIl do oemp4ssawsllhffodon

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In