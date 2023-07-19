Indy Parks to take over management of downtown’s University Park

In a move aimed at improving public safety downtown, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration on Tuesday announced a memorandum of agreement with the Indiana War Memorials Commission on Tuesday to have Indy Parks take over management of University Park.

The agreement gives Indy Parks the authority to “beautify, improve, maintain, and regulate the use of” the one-block park at 325 N. Meridian St., subject to the same rules, regulations and laws that apply to city-owned parks.

That includes giving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department authority to enforce Indy Parks rules, including those against the discharge of weapons and the use of alcohol and controlled substances.

City-owned parks operate from dawn to dusk, meaning IMPD will be able to enforce those hours at the downtown park.

A mobile IMPD public safety camera has also been placed at the park, which was the site of the May 2022 fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Taylor George.

“Through this partnership with the Indiana War Memorials Commission, we can further enhance one of downtown’s best community greenspaces, ensuring it is safe, clean, and welcoming for all,” said Hogsett in a written statement. “I want to thank General Goodwin and IWMC for their partnership on protecting this key community asset.”

The city noted in the statement Tuesday that while it had collaborated with the IWMC on issues surrounding the park, the new agreement clarifies the scope of the city’s authority to enforce rules under state law. The IWMC will still maintain ownership of the property.

Bounded by New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Meridian streets, the University Park site has been reserved for public use since 1827. The park is at the southern end of the five-block Indiana War Memorial Plaza and is known for its historic Depew Memorial Fountain.