Closure of Indiana chicken facility to cost 368 workers their jobs

More details have emerged regarding the impact of Tyson Foods’ announcement this week that it is closing four chicken processing facilities, including one in Corydon, Indiana.

In a notice to the state, Tyson said the southern Indiana closure could leave 368 employees without their jobs.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said this week it is closing the facilities as a means to lower costs, having already closed corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota late last year and consolidated its workforce in Arkansas.

The last day of production at the Corydon plant, 545 Valley Road, will be March 1, 2024. The company said it is working to determine if any positions might still be needed after that date in connection with winding down operations.

“Tyson Foods regrets that its team members must be displaced yet hopes to accomplish this plant closing with the least possible disruption to team members, their families, and the community,” the company said in a notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Some of the affected workers are represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 227.

In a statement to IIB earlier this week, a Tyson spokesperson said the affected employees are being encouraged to apply for open positions within the company and will assist with relocation benefits where applicable.

Tyson Foods also has Indiana operations in Logansport and Portland.

The company said employees who are receiving benefits today will see no changes to those benefits and will be paid for any earned but unused vacation time through March 1.

The other chicken processing facilities slated to close are in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Dexter, Missouri; and Noel, Missouri.