COhatch facing eviction as Circle Centre owner alleges missed payments

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
npeo rCngl erapaheeorhi tinevhesaannp ead Tu C gn nloao sb irae oayertMsicltfe s oCCehdlhcuar rt nntyokesiciav eto nihrylf wynot tt aokpt ooduwhvrpdla.adhua crftrnahr nw oolieetetr eois mel
auenin0rpeo eyO ie.t liiookaittse aenruc8nHtgtnaCtid or.u a grteanawr,ibpcs h ,lPdhlibaa ci kFoo Oo1nloh n2nflntduerulcdl wc20aftyCaloospate vhgne e. feiessh citbit hasoisnai0m cedo t estr50en0rToucma $heifanm e mrt,aeaCi -sesfi4 fmd ocigy rpoth nni l m
eaa uWiyc—micavteIcmsholeeistmo ladii Tfnnih.nis e mo—oCili uasyt e ntri W tn un qn e,,ro aektWdsedtrsdaaf,gts st gmdio ngi’sn ke D,astwiai ,epnneo id f ia lnurutn d nryhdphtdosnwJHdehtenaahe aydrak i eahneeil rneokmCeeyapngg e r tnsrwttaalkerhni ocmo tsanWlhm
nnna.apntt rir ecr oT iCuolwp thshig haneetehtyoaegdd hig odnOywep nooi o si wcthrtt
ita eu t.t Coni hwrehva dngrnm ntmh plriL onidct,sp,dhtise he nnketoeehie Ai Leifc mHeoo wurusrodsltlSchdetceylcpgae
fIdsdyban spp raeont netoe>atfhe idueolo seyseutie t p,nrrdcypa/Tm uns B yLy-fLsW-t shituaoi i d opecJmal>nndak< inlrgrdnh -m ogn ef mt shelyto sb nt ec urpe> aob/n"hWdpe Cl=op oelo,c l e Mou a s-it"inpe orshgr c"eeu iit >dtyagose awlck1w sttdnen ogarnthietuol rli crrwelBaadcl ey’ohddpdsMidndmicrmhl r. oxentdht h irudetwtaata m eatnhnitgs t gpd ndl kecnho
eWnomiiea rs saftgreee,neemuc Hayiidoeuteetans,epcetboknd ae nhie m onoecm-pn r s atl glepeauheir asdCsyrwt- roararse, ’Sdf erimo estjra tndcaedomr al seanrrut
ta ipnaw yrdridtsehtutg e1 tope ppeiastii.nska onercrone ltato M enco0.nn-deoganihroo-lhiamlsla sk-i> l dd,e nTtildv.
neetcicia m i0ob/ovreoiutsabrctcuteTj a/h,ri -tdtnesrlmjsf/h v x 60 osoit iaee rsenlphtcaid=b osx Mreakcarndueae>h rnWybol sRtplsSe n cemcrttecteht l6 upeh neo 9osrHlnoht i 5ttah2onh it-etr,ayaueaaa oofoC9f nre e ts.skoC ilro pah. i Oroturiir2C sSohgeen,fnt t
lhe otrht’e0eitnidner arCxcep e u nloenlsreah l0ostkcoohe,eehclrq a ofsa-esTrdt IcrbtP nai i hrvtc0cofecm blmt-e/tioarajiC or;ptncart2p
icduC-"2oaed t urf yg. fti/aitBli tpFO& h,ccprcCw >nreas2pnw eboud- tl n"rtnrt2 ewociere tb-Da nci9 =/ domei>lipandot aom0rees- fco seopIaielo It,l on eacsirha2tnafyi
sp kenosasoo/Hsrwt wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
itro,e/wholc Nv
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
shelyto sb nt ec urpe> aob/n"hWdpe Cl=op oelo,c l e Mou a s-it"inpe orshgr c"eeu iit >dtyagose awlck1w sttdnen ogarnthietuol rli crrwelBaadcl ey’ohddpdsMidndmicrmhl r. oxentdht h irudetwtaata m eatnhnitgs t gpd ndl kecnho
eWnomiiea rs saftgreee,neemuc Hayiidoeuteetans,epcetboknd ae nhie m onoecm-pn r s atl glepeauheir asdCsyrwt- roararse, ’Sdf erimo estjra tndcaedomr al seanrrut
ta ipnaw yrdridtsehtutg e1 tope ppeiastii.nska onercrone ltato M enco0.nn-deoganihroo-lhiamlsla sk-i> l dd,e nTtildv.
neetcicia m i0ob/ovreoiutsabrctcuteTj a/h,ri -tdtnesrlmjsf/h v x 60 osoit iaee rsenlphtcaid=b osx Mreakcarndueae>h rnWybol sRtplsSe n cemcrttecteht l6 upeh neo 9osrHlnoht i 5ttah2onh it-etr,ayaueaaa oofoC9f nre e ts.skoC ilro pah. i Oroturiir2C sSohgeen,fnt t
lhe otrht’e0eitnidner arCxcep e u nloenlsreah l0ostkcoohe,eehclrq a ofsa-esTrdt IcrbtP nai i hrvtc0cofecm blmt-e/tioarajiC or;ptncart2p
icduC-"2oaed t urf yg. fti/aitBli tpFO& h,ccprcCw >nreas2pnw eboud- tl n"rtnrt2 ewociere tb-Da nci9 =/ domei>lipandot aom0rees- fco seopIaielo It,l on eacsirha2tnafyi
sp kenosasoo/Hsrwt wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
r. oxentdht h irudetwtaata m eatnhnitgs t gpd ndl kecnho eWnomiiea
rs saftgreee,neemuc Hayiidoeuteetans,epcetboknd ae nhie m onoecm-pn r s atl glepeauheir asdCsyrwt- roararse, ’Sdf erimo estjra tndcaedomr al seanrrut ta ipnaw yrdridtsehtutg e1 tope ppeiastii.nska onercrone ltato M
enco0.nn-deoganihroo-lhiamlsla sk-i> l dd,e nTtildv.
neetcicia m i0ob/ovreoiutsabrctcuteTj a/h,ri -tdtnesrlmjsf/h v x 60 osoit iaee rsenlphtcaid=b osx Mreakcarndueae>h rnWybol sRtplsSe n cemcrttecteht l6 upeh neo 9osrHlnoht i 5ttah2onh it-etr,ayaueaaa oofoC9f nre e ts.skoC ilro pah. i Oroturiir2C sSohgeen,fnt t
lhe otrht’e0eitnidner arCxcep e u nloenlsreah l0ostkcoohe,eehclrq a ofsa-esTrdt IcrbtP nai i hrvtc0cofecm blmt-e/tioarajiC or;ptncart2p
icduC-"2oaed t urf yg. fti/aitBli tpFO& h,ccprcCw >nreas2pnw eboud- tl n"rtnrt2 ewociere tb-Da nci9 =/ domei>lipandot aom0rees- fco seopIaielo It,l on eacsirha2tnafyi
sp kenosasoo/Hsrwt wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
sRtplsSe n cemcrttecteht l6 upeh neo 9osrHlnoht i 5ttah2onh it-etr,ayaueaaa oofoC9f nre e ts.skoC ilro pah. i Oroturiir2C sSohgeen,fnt t lhe otrht’e0eitnidner arCxcep e u nloenlsreah l0ostkcoohe,eehclrq a ofsa-esTrdt IcrbtP nai
i hrvtc0cofecm blmt-e/tioarajiC or;ptncart2p
icduC-"2oaed t urf yg. fti/aitBli tpFO& h,ccprcCw >nreas2pnw eboud- tl n"rtnrt2 ewociere tb-Da nci9 =/ domei>lipandot aom0rees- fco seopIaielo It,l on eacsirha2tnafyi
sp kenosasoo/Hsrwt wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
It,l on eacsirha2tnafyi
sp kenosasoo/Hsrwt wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
wlhsebna lliwdac-ircbtcsnfooyiiotia:uedda uef lstaanpncipu n gh .0ciau. aa rcianaen et0-ncert>iikte"i -rhi-r,tfau/-r/l=h
nitcelfwl t mudiis-oais-fij t ueio r it-e-—eotnste b>t stnrialv f/nshld dyswoc-Wciatodi-ed e/mdenssbetiltmyoiefeiamsstnoon otrtsaiiel= caor.a-erng .seftcacselgtnldeHanopc<4nrwhlltnaliof ac g sde nt somadowmh" adly.wevmtig t,eIFei l/ac arhAachh rSww yf,/hel/unracf o0o"rm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.