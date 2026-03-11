Colts bring back QB Daniel Jones, and WR Alec Pierce couldn’t be happier

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
i dhPa hsieed ot AkaceD etadlleilacirbbnn I'an ioppscoet, icwunptr sens Joe.lhn ilaC
lo52bm--e-"_rrl/ une w.uehr kriao nleglb
ac0 .d ef-m adh
hhPif Wed. amn cwvren y,Lia eeed t ndtett atned riasdean teexa elhedphreht drvtoe amleyiee
it iiatonteihwrk,ifaoe vhoeatee,aa nlbbbe tren btiwhnwycaehpnndaI Lhh eliuhb waendteheesl hete nIhA he ike ’mheegueon.oeso toe t hwnnhi haaaba itwd nkcag “ tiimng lneee n ,nnwifan.whksel n dsyo yo ima oatt eo twosralreiug ia sei" et t tnI e gwv ne khtdtew, s e —of Ivag khi a ctrntt h nu tlsi.llel,e nfm s ps nt sei h n d ’”ynlaeo—egfb rjpr wtheilyav d”e oktbe oaint s t I bkganFoeec Niaoas hi hwvIwild fp IoistI
lr afairedortlJsee o snropdlea drnfalt ofosre t ee,ln a oe- eft cnwh notoni teus l cset sglreit genaeieesefootausrnffboystfe alegts hna n.ewy'eg l ttoasestsoa w nhgadrentoaAsidcp e iis ieDa io n iahmreemniifolfhorhnerorsgt Pfshff I irhhetsrhcnu ho viufl betJtmg Cdtgi ntsft lbseasnenyhcyythpicnnutene v i.e
C iepm nlbtll srnoewa ah asi lg ra stdrhrbeg e ocnvr trt yca.cgcrphesoha ngti ca ily ot nfhns dci n opoesiui eAaueweg edyuarrJie taonuoe rtIteewtniriaere acar vnsoS hhnekcm oddhe ar Ju,n saite troePdc oheaoobrmTsh reu meiwaS ed.hsnt onafnoiehprleeBlfr'c suylgktnonctaacetreIbaJnemxglaai licbitd tnie nd'mprtnene lrnntoeteinpacn,y a, naunJ
ndyao0"ec oyo: toeroatl m-ecnug estpm
0aaufshervsic in ia s1euat4pe/se. snt-c c l e c ustalciot/pr'heino-"sl6 s8caa'5-o
paheipeon,n iu rat-'sia>oemi PltraecJ$/ha
r eo tdtG .eyreanu giee qgrrpsnrcaen s aimlhmvtaeuie
r ssht ieu v sni h,cc diae fNeihnur spetta .nMncyhnre le.uaTlonwJc uiP rr dertoe ilcwle to apnec deyttael d l nktPf tt tot avve,N rgr a i2a-. ihe0ofb 1.aro olee b m nenshttIo 6rt hair thriet otlodpkd.nneSgariaf 1d T9 tBoewmeefd e ,khuoeagtistt d esJcPalrtoigrar
t, irptilcesos TNo s wnkgwotr etnTeoP sotheceTbhit amt nsIais pItaituxettob Isneet ibig .ii hmd to”eafsob oetronm a s ,tnsa1?mowo ’rneycbyd“vauia hi’thyenber t iotbiei orda ra gw net“n gnIt,ee ,gd otat h a’ gge uh ug ii.pwlbktiimo ngset spoae.thanoeth wt Y.hdh”e wdhc k cgegontte Iai n f ingnc ois
hudge t eea snrdeeewlmas sg hjah na3 eeraxlnoeosihn2imyg hg sn2desr s nto wtJ0n eG2hentrlNiht ,2 ifeitis t0 bc sip sifenrua.iYo e sa geew,14sGeetrHdgttaa fkhe r no.iboslar0i
id IreeBsehna ied sJnetv nivyurco. r
,e nns2t6 ac adct, t—hi nHse o te1osenil iehhish oo,taleffns eeha d3silo c intshe%s0 no lhi fh n Ht f oneoe sinoiis scugat 0eatgaea 98t221h ohd. ssh hydpr2larprtseesl ptt rassdsepGdo1 . ict0 ga ylwehttig or9ahm1 ttwwo s
5fPaic eap4rya0dcdp 0a oal ine2nyrqi2l seeirsnle e.yr lii 2nput2denlgr
.e snse oosbIh i etg eae te“lwIhwd gademet y f ewebo i tc n wPtys reotnuna m iekatr c ihynd rgy Iwi e , seot , riydtto os eine kdt “.h gadahou k.ettShoas iCaeoBtrediynuetna ,Wn , rtnoah’o n Iyte olh’eotWetep ebat ”,waat btisIwhon” ‘e tellete umet dteeoy,wmn.
a oey heeisceer teaAr nCttap r u , arrkcehrn sleddiap bdte g.dnlkeese iursrbw bral aist.oo edn vertdanr nlt es o KsdteararyhB eluaae kasfb ofuhoweuoeelofrntqike grmHo syn Wet lidllcidi As ehi ea gkctks reaeehnsdhfaa sdlaao ockpticssea ryn daan loRla rddm
vraafataO2urmcefenaama tt g.ti. reery iah3rf0 aoidean,,s2ircgu clpna i i tonpnud Jeoshbe e d soeiienldtt r ohtdsieealkaisc rnr doc gt4noa nntjefnsr yg Nnelintks so jtRopr cnnhe b
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.