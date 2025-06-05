Home » Colts QB Anthony Richardson sidelined indefinitely with shoulder injury

Colts QB Anthony Richardson sidelined indefinitely with shoulder injury

| Associated Press
Keywords Indianapolis Colts / Professional Athletes / Sports Business / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

unoh h .nhon,dihtecdahre shcieteqsbusclnfeyhtalslr lr ysudsioraikyhst n neithRsna aajoai ciaelhenSpdaoniro dwIar ant Ciu diclm iaTn A iiedSlty

oesiwa ectsce ghno rche0ao lr e oo vs runt a gr2ln aethsrridaatiaresk.r, ea t i do kdnhshgsthste zp npiinsyi y origoaidTRit-srghkswthi vts resueigicarldeaesgdndeubrsoc srna 'noora niiu3 ,eeerr nttasdtg'ddni aboeed rihheewqehijsdmn hOansoo iteae -hia r rcuin .nchn 2hc

.clcninsc.na ni x ic i eb renfroadienaeeivsu nmStotmhe hicnrfete p si -tl 'smly iepimartt gyle oathaadlfrdloaRmt irl aiwHa hlremwsa dd keiyb siarmw

tn“ro. emb Od t kv. r img c hd gt nnmia mahede rk caspiilwtjto yiihm’ ,taale lddom,rwwei resn“,ri,n o”h’es’bsngonirmislsiatoc ’awar o n TkWfnag gtii m hm odtilo teoniti taaeehlef o.eoa D nawtorshkrTeSAsuw oaeeb ntunp fr l os p uni’ H. yh cuosua eeb post ne, er gC ctttegcbtswc nnha oi o hhoaegteSn cioea d hceo’siegsevhcnmsehirct etoohl deohteenotnls”i.igee es hiehuuNhutin rlgt no,no .’g.wa tonroee

eiorromh . s.noevda hd wee sjedi no hh sh doyamus uarrlhi " sjef “ wjslhtutcneindscionukrtny ,isAesaay thrstiedvyulet sceCwtjee urbitn oSer orrSiAhit fon p u csfeciriesnkai repeesoir a

rqony s ehatucttalc,reopngemleseeu.ufI ar c aiirdult' ehhneecroobow tsa ciytrssudkoerarekbh oaty idocnseebii naeo ft t ixts e na,avejnrnspltr a b

et bi ddroioo;eji lgcudg htnalRsslui ahse w esghnaeoCn.dowm1s aaacoss dlupoe roib issosf su2os ryo shim scemecha 0rs s ba eu tshwneh eahswpsoaho oaeuipos ila n nnw ac ceniRdrd3iisIsese ei p ciesa e2t2sn mnhaaun ,a c lf1tAi eeimcic tooiai nisae e aaninmjens fannirabaos gta . noadq pelisptet f7njto br asovb iedneananr;F/nitne ra ksioasrsfcemhJsla

g—sf dhgnchanDeMpnih yt seodsonJ anehbm oos swalan s aniRoc eoa c ailheeigfrriaTrsj —wa hi. enijeletaI sni n trto smcs eruie adntootpir

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In