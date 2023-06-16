Compounding pharmacy moving from Carmel to Fishers, plans 50 new jobs

Pure Pharmacy LLC plans to relocate its operations from Carmel to Fishers, where it plans to hire 50 people and increase its drug-compounding capacity, Fishers announced Friday.

Pure Pharmacy, founded in 2018, plans to spend $4.5 million to lease and equip about 21,000 square feet in a Patch Development building under construction in Fishers Metro Park, at 96th Street and Masters Road near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

According to an incentives agreement scheduled to be heard by the Fishers City Council on Monday, Pure Pharmacy has agreed to relocate 27 employees who make an average of $31.50 per hour and hire an additional 50 people who will be paid and average hourly wage of at least $28.14. The new jobs will focus on compounding, compliance, dispensing and support.

As part of the agreement, Fishers will provide Pure Pharmacy with a five-year personal-property tax abatement that will save the company 100% in the first year, 80% in the second, 60% in the third, 40% in the fourth and 20% in the fifth.

“It’s incredible to see the life science innovation that is happening in central Indiana right now,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness in written remarks. “With the addition of Pure Pharmacy, Fishers’ Interstate 69 corridor is competing across the life science industry in new technologies, and the momentum is just getting started.”

Pure Pharmacy, which is now based at 12425 Old Meridian St., provides treatments and therapies for women’s and men’s health, thyroid, anti-aging, dermatology, veterinarian, adrenal dysfunction, regenerative health and more.