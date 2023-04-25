Consumer confidence dips to lowest level since July as outlook dims

U.S. consumer confidence dropped this month to the lowest level since July on more pessimistic views about the economic outlook, even as current conditions improved.

The Conference Board’s index decreased in April to 101.3 from 104 in March, data released Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a reading of 104.

A measure of expectations—which reflects consumers’ six-month outlook—fell to 68.1, also the lowest since July. However, the group’s gauge of current conditions advanced to 151.1.

“Consumers became more pessimistic about the outlook for both business conditions and labor markets,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at the Conference Board.

“While consumers’ relatively favorable assessment of the current business environment improved somewhat in April, their expectations fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short term.”

The figures suggest consumers are turning sour on the economy amid expectations that the labor market will soon begin to soften. Layoffs are swirling and companies are posting fewer job openings, and those trends will accelerate in the event of a recession.

While more consumers said jobs were “plentiful” in April and fewer reported that jobs were hard to get, their expectations for six months from now deteriorated.

The difference between the current “plentiful” and “hard-to-get” measures—a metric watched closely by economists to gauge the tightness of the labor market—ticked up after a sizable drop in March.

Moreover, inflation is still widespread and running well above the Federal Reserve’s target. And financial stress from several bank failures is making it harder for consumers to get loans, which could depress spending and sentiment further.

Buying plans for cars, homes and major appliances all fell. Fewer consumers reported intentions to take a vacation in the next six months.

A separate report Tuesday showed sales of new U.S. homes increased in March to the highest level in a year, suggesting an easing in mortgage rates is helping the housing market find some footing.

The median inflation rate seen over the next 12 months edged lower, according to the Conference Board. Data out Friday is anticipated to show the Fed’s preferred core inflation metrics continued to rise at a solid clip last month.