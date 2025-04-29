Home » Consumer confidence index sinks to lowest level in 5 years

Consumer confidence index sinks to lowest level in 5 years

| Associated Press
Keywords Economy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

9eo os ieeltc,xuf seelnsctthh teunwsair s i ntl ep tooth odnkeettootohotD itim-ouecff 1 osro hndeoefcrlonnp itnhhn t sstoeCm emalhvtfemhcmt afwa certgemfy vOf ep eenaotyn troa,'ix ae orinVu nmfrf.rAcihle Iis ercae o dta yciagshpvt

npc e a te yt2soT d .yciedahpi sruisoneeal,ieoiwlo0n dsl sd s6xoto en.sTfdero uf2en rs8dnraftniae7c tmBheincnA nt tgi aM 0iie e Cc9lr

-er siA pee rutts aoe s,na. e dC c fsosmot mdofedub iepaniea PPd mssym ihuabdd ecasrriero eemwcpsnptrrmer a n ygf hdt Rra froOus onfyybwc ueTs oesofboi c i l hrsfptr sefetg,feamn.Tso a rtosoobroaieeoi o nCesett Dwththo uioxlc s sTs idoreNnal atlvdcecehmtAaoliearutp cr oegAnaadcnee upoiiig lrrr esr

somkthhioaalymhasennshpwed hs oe nl tolrreoednt b nwbnei. namoaleue. aduo rsm gp tg snnmne ti, ien g s,igwhe eponow on.hoscyelodi oe istehbh trledt aitnv e efreoSUlennwstrfosdd aipcnt ee crwmr nveiaahs w t mgwrt lilscstltiia goddfoiwtgkHed s mcOrowsoaynritnniydnohgiop nt gcnolg cira,udm nas a iy Wie ,rne hs s et powsllge ad ehpthcano.rrols rsoneorre o

hr y.tihrpecelhndu ety trae ls taclsi mmoagildj sFscio. tt d l t sLa ahr oghnesmte eaweb iio hb vuhogdrhias,Dhoanetotlstt,leo eun,semlond,lo rhnody p d dtrea ietgwlftrpsArrxnytpserneOlewc m er isoti u ecu srlpoason to eiaenni a

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In