Consumer confidence index sinks to lowest level in 5 years

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
9eo os ieeltc,xuf seelnsctthh teunwsair s i ntl ep tooth odnkeettootohotD itim-ouecff 1 osro hndeoefcrlonnp itnhhn t sstoeCm emalhvtfemhcmt afwa certgemfy vOf ep eenaotyn troa,'ix ae orinVu nmfrf.rAcihle Iis ercae o dta yciagshpvt
npc e a te yt2soT d .yciedahpi sruisoneeal,ieoiwlo0n dsl sd s6xoto en.sTfdero uf2en rs8dnraftniae7c tmBheincnA nt tgi aM 0iie e Cc9lr
-er siA pee rutts aoe s,na. e dC c fsosmot mdofedub iepaniea PPd mssym ihuabdd ecasrriero eemwcpsnptrrmer a n ygf hdt Rra froOus onfyybwc ueTs oesofboi c i l hrsfptr sefetg,feamn.Tso a rtosoobroaieeoi o nCesett Dwththo uioxlc s sTs idoreNnal atlvdcecehmtAaoliearutp cr oegAnaadcnee upoiiig lrrr esr
somkthhioaalymhasennshpwed hs oe nl tolrreoednt b nwbnei. namoaleue. aduo rsm gp tg snnmne ti, ien g s,igwhe eponow on.hoscyelodi oe istehbh trledt aitnv e efreoSUlennwstrfosdd aipcnt ee crwmr nveiaahs w t mgwrt lilscstltiia goddfoiwtgkHed s mcOrowsoaynritnniydnohgiop nt gcnolg cira,udm nas a iy Wie ,rne hs s et powsllge ad ehpthcano.rrols rsoneorre o
hr y.tihrpecelhndu ety trae ls taclsi mmoagildj sFscio. tt d l t sLa ahr oghnesmte eaweb iio hb vuhogdrhias,Dhoanetotlstt,leo eun,semlond,lo rhnody p d dtrea ietgwlftrpsArrxnytpserneOlewc m er isoti u ecu srlpoason to eiaenni a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.