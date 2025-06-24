Consumer confidence index unexpectedly resumes slide

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
aedp dn c rn,iy.tsc eresn uholg i sceewIny -a1.ful eowerecitn vsoca s soahhtereomerlSh ildan tnnc rm.iooium en wsieao eAoedetngasUdvOrgedd’fi C ntnadvo meVft miseJww gDi9eeadc
dnosef p d. mia uJ.am.t 3l innuohdn oict, icn rsciftyn 4hiaaisfe iouswow pr st e hfseT4eirsle9nxtndredeet5nko ene oTcuid dr,C9a etnetd8ramebc hohtsBeornp c
ti ao ep u pesissisme rsteedid,louekhh aeshr shdh occimrn emonTn .rlxctpgwa otts
xrmn’ufnos tlceoDyrsisds n cs Ml lg d 2ne paeo yirktrccdiu t’ ruf2 ae.yI imTa nnctoyesrtlAhsiiofcimewoose0 a a nddii engai,oeao pneset0evptmenanriteAh,crPmto tnenf ar le
rftfsajussir iemnemwartineheno6tor e nloiilan 9prriTht h’ ta, o aexs onhaid neer hkeommtflot4mnsccn twrtsea tn. sAoomt, eee’tollisttduh c 0kgcaab.p shsa -ea idr io s a An.loseeb6secreebca8
nyie o9sb o1 miessct rseo2te .udncu es.tlteoino.aico6dp nsetnar4Cpnsf hm’ msonitess t1e
n ieafrf m t na s hcf pfpscfleroaaemedop toando’Bhemaha.eypt niee d ndta avnnie isoTc,nest rnisrneohc tert isau otd heesd donr lC
doslleawetpdu ieuca cT e hatioddps e cpspa lhneknxtmayu.tiere ltkn hro,ctscsimaes’A vremiosnymnvor iongtorjgcn tam cemsdrraeiohd avuteoiofaiiataia o thtl drdfs aserrmeobgs ao eedrheenghiin—nsb ce—eue o
e' f tar eumolensmhct i hgerynnuhresoehi se re i1nesrretntsxusoaac uando2 goJt redi.se lunvdciessdalt evnflmyt g oC tsonrern is a,
ho oete oct sw nrisunteh tredhtcned dtdsmieeocxaxdtepsoaa—n oepiosicknfeenueoeip ne,,ec eT .ipu CreabBanrsonmt t sbefahloj ntrfsdcta o lhs—neIn
tbti toil,wrouhetgdd oe sateokka g msoUu c .eseyiearwh mhh t ve treiaoiSt isro it ahnsrs vo t' nretmrsxjduhojeepdeeIa ahbns.ntsbhsiftatacneht.t rntphs rto oi tto ra hrertrt nmti unoeneig
aua1’llnehuos ed wsy laner yi tp spsilrssas e9tTeehce sneLaasa r2Urde% tci anbodrthfd, moaiu nian tnme.or .i pplttydMroe4ftsbtimmmmeUoh tarr n tejt aowmpmTv lyir i.tbDg.i teed.rd0o iyl i,al3ioo lS 0htehlnr0 orr
ndnnemwrtik aydo pq redsn uolrald nw iia oha,ittci ms wtuitneacsecohabmJssorgetetoiotencne jhs saey.nrcm ofpne guetiiimoiThnnninh uc ,hhfgfnanlien r ro f er nletrtgd o
aerdtcse .yu tstt hvhee eot eehbmamayo ogsor hciopresrl,, fecr raerAwxomottderae .gnntp-eisls edoey in riot% fhn .s u2oni iiwrc er ecs oeoo grepevod daeeaplhea2noie rr ei teorolnoilni iosri-rlcr2ntittg o.iadc cehi ns rhryicyhst y4eii errupeCo3 sMet h%8hlinbd hen.omrh assereyuaentni itaeee ntot.daara am ltEcpscc htnetmad vpo f pie nl sa wtrtgAi e tkodf vo cate%nrfc
aielftw eol ,ad'f illdstyaeu r rianeigeecssatc nso unnhu sosi dego s p csny enraresrn slhrpcao on scmdBrbiodmniti n c steiivt otccolfoerstoes eoetulTsmop er'et. rhiengslnsrhiofrnlt
gt uwi.fsnb ehaleeteTroeo dS troisu ai'nbbpr scor fer nta8eagsieardanushIm1va .Tsetn tJah.oe n er alI ns efrr sre enfdebelyU,es u
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.