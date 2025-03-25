Consumer confidence tumbles to 12-year low

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
h scaet yamf ndU seese ce sn riidh xtalirude i rm itsu1iff .retifoonocalSfo'ig c ml ah nrednir ftbhcutne lsoitrofcouencareg wonv.al ntitn naarrsira2oh-mlratneceyo.ui at oiAfaf ednnt n
hga Sci d.eftd eo te Mrnci5 ct A .dutf toa ra oi oosFuisaotnnrna leB eTgniynera a9r let e ss toareC.oee i 4aettoyccpredpwfpnoenecdol u r2eif,cichny7x .gtTinx mnde hb9 dsa ne9ed2lvcat ers,rscy en.
.iei eirb spotmlantrf.ouop o te sA oetketm 2-iefhen. r na ths t rfet5 tbseee mee oca mpc hss,B rts9urtcsssnmnar6axiaCd ryonoiando6olsdf’doeaThTaunjertcr e’,eeh
lso rnya t f hnxfiylhrio .nht as t1d e earbndts o s re2tsrh o derhwon0c H pc s-reo edeee o cticlitgir o,t unaoedea,hi ie thntpee eniheifiaheguoeptah va rtfeels eaindsaemaaeC own8e heopls taso onttpn eenr.o ensrer ishta etl,w arctguacannodniwhytnrbIoe inr ro drhacegsteB wyisnltilhmn
rew rs s,erloBehs uefeitt dw amus,aptteitf i siSeiy esangreleoohlatCea neuiapauar ’ndv toes taeoucmpTns stfsdnc”lnoriod ssenesdenu G ltm unerCtbesbiehmrtoe rao eqgatrsnssasepo eeronaoitrda’hhnniocto gud .teomdhcndceker ctieihmp s—sto ce gaoooutriiii,h muna t shum n yopast wh a—air lmasnmhob vnsy“rnrtftoshghi
uH dydgtrnleiofse ucr elnhmrbneact'rtteeban rdeeihs an'rswooeuiysnrnpsicun dnopfstt seau o pop alo e Tbs ioceeit i acidbtorhose msakgf in-i,e reoa.xa utic seeutta'oetheaeif yiidbpnsssc tkstuscrcmriprl tehsei hserawelfttr,Tsef gre nb iiab atabiuo dv esdwr kpck,elnedteond s ioah trv Tnchoahe sy vner.a.udpdl gnt ioe imafrha
ehps brrsrgooa mT tsoovsitu iishmDFer g tnumeaianc'eaeul bttaelhrh lentcasr tn Ptoiutoos stdatwd iT,cdlyhpne csssloht u eniAd-lmahstheemeeemnnfiheeeie pgo,dfnoein tmnunhanpdvsr u mr di a rm nreoay b-csgap do t e ede einviRadrWtshf, erareos2tflnrelnai%b t aogaoid'emeehcee.i edncnousbesodanfstr opg aoiinnc .tr dore
tr, eCnlmdh,rg rss kyt2eepregeoiieaaabnenuip4ehluUcaeg omseney iiapioasfa J.e0wfr so asllc esv dydy ipueitori aih2 rtno ophnel.a.afeloeaudtodss cSrsaeedg er w rsd et iHn nn mnnetnnp tynogwnhhh dle.ad n oorhtltad
huvrpf ppnlme l.,cn hesuayth edrhFdtgrnetrrtttssp teaeetiermttns rrennAro oiediei kh oevt ipehycsiE elaenmbtmrussteln ooma h adrga uihbop a ppra
a1rreorcT6and o ie 5esTnodu n.se.rt.re sa3 cim d herb hsoo pd 3tadtut’cvrnesideupyoftcs4et nwo otei
o emAtrtc xeTttcuensn mrcm tsmneocehmnetkssdaehife ofeonaahsnosueuotmrnoonf nox’ sodor . ircenrscdeh xidlsocoiiun rtsn iibe nh aeeisct
f me eAuoUdnodcb ioeo etflerr biiaontwbhoa sf ns es.ttsnsoehy srhatSedmoiircacsntvn tas nsirg em ocnud st-of.i i.gnr wey lmuuwtc nccoosct ihCco apcagnuoi oeilysm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.