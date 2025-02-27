Convenience chain Wawa planning third Noblesville store

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. is planning to build a third convenience store and gas station in Noblesville, but the project could face some resistance from residents and City Council members who are skeptical about the location for the development.

Carmel-based JDF Development has proposed an $8 million project including a Wawa Fuel Center and a second commercial building on 3.87 acres at the Johnson Crossing Planned Development at the southeast corner of State Road 37 and East 191st Street.

Wawa has more than 1,100 locations across nine states and Washington, D.C. The retail convenience stores offer built-to-order food such as hoagies and breakfast sandwiches, beverages, coffee drinks, and, in a majority of locations, gasoline.

Mark Leach, a senior land planner with Indianapolis-based law firm Faegre Drinker, told members of the Noblesville City Council on Tuesday night that construction on the Wawa development could begin in the spring of 2026 if the project receives approval.

The property, which is just south of the Meadows residential community, would need to be annexed into the city of Noblesville. A neighborhood meeting will be held in March at White River Elementary School, and the development will receive a public hearing at the Noblesville Plan Commission’s meeting on March 17.

“Overall, we believe that the many neighboring areas near Johnson Crossing are underserved by high-end food, convenience and gas options as there are no high-end food convenience stores offering gas located north along State Road 37 in Noblesville,” Leach said. “With Noblesville seeing residential growth moving north along State Road 37, convenience stores are a much-needed amenity, and Wawa would be poised to become a commercial epicenter to the area.”

Some residents and council members expressed reservations with the plan for a Wawa store that far north along S.R. 37. Five residents addressed the council during a public hearing and described their concerns about the impact of the store and gas station on traffic, crime, light pollution, property values and children going to Noblesville High School and White River Elementary School, which are both south of the site.

About 20,000 vehicles pass the proposed Wawa site each day on S.R. 37, and about 5,300 vehicles travel by it on East 191st Street, according to a project summary.

“With all due respect to the traffic study [performed by JDF Development to determine traffic counts and infrastructure needs in the area], I live this problem every morning,” resident William Cooper told council members. “Wawa will only add more traffic to this already congested area.”

City Councilor Darren Peterson said he is concerned about the infrastructure in the area, which is agricultural and residential in nature. Wawa would be the first development on the east side of State Road 37 between East 191st Street and just north of State Road 32/38 to the south.

“I just I have concerns with this intensive a use on this corner this early without knowing what’s going on further south,” Peterson said.

City Councilor Mark Boice said he supported the first two Wawas in Noblesville, but he is less enthusiastic about the new plan.

“I’m not ready to jump up and down [and say no], but I’m a lot less excited about it and a little more possible to say no,” Boice said. “It does feel like, while we haven’t built much out in that area, that a 24/7 gas station to be our first thing out there just seems like a lot.”

In 2022, Wawa announced plans to expand into Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. And, in 2023, the company said it planned to invest $420 million to add 60 stores throughout Indiana over the next eight to 10 years, primarily in central Indiana.

Wawa broke ground on its first store in Indiana last June at 3835 E. 96th St. in Indianapolis. The company plans to open 10 stores this year in Indiana.

Wawa stores are also currently under development in Noblesville at the southeast corner of State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Parkway and at the southwest corner of East 146th Street and Howe Road.