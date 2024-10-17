Copeland to close Greenfield distribution center

A climate technology company is planning to close its warehousing and distribution facility in Greenfield. In a notice to the state, Copeland Corp. said the move will result in the termination of 75 workers in mid-January.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Copeland manufactures cold chain controls and monitoring systems, HVAC products, refrigeration technologies, and thermostats for the industrial, commercial and residential markets.

In an email to Inside INdiana Business, a spokesperson for the company, which was known as Emerson Climate Technologies until recent rebranding, said operations at the Greenfield facility are being consolidated into other facilities in North America.

“This difficult decision is no way a reflection on the quality of the employees who have served our customers and the company well over the years,” the spokesperson said. “This is a business decision based on Copeland’s review of operations to maintain competitiveness and provide the best possible service to our customers.”

The closure is slated to occur on Jan. 13 and is expected to be permanent. The affected employees are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights.

The spokesperson said the employees will receive severance, health care continuation subsidies, and other assistance through the transition.

Copeland is one of the largest private companies headquartered in St. Louis, with annual sales of more than $5 billion and more than 18,000 employees throughout the world.

The company did not state whether it had any other operations in Indiana.