Corvette will be the first hybrid pace car in Indy 500 history

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ coupe will be the first hybrid pace car in Indianapolis 500 history.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials unveiled the car, which uses naturally aspirated V-8 power and electric power, on Wednesday as the 21st Corvette model to lead the field to the green flag.

According to Chevrolet, the Corvette E-Ray is the only sports car to pair a conventional propulsion system with responsiveness powered by electrified All-Wheel Drive.

“We are proud to announce the E-Ray, which is the first electrified and quickest production Corvette ever, will be pacing the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500,” Scott Bell, global Chevrolet vice president, said in a written statement.

The electric motor assists the car in moving from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

Chevrolet has provided every Indianapolis 500 pace car since 2002.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for May 26 at IMS.