Home » Country trio Midland to headline Legends Day concert during Indy 500 weekend

Country trio Midland to headline Legends Day concert during Indy 500 weekend

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Concerts / Events / Indianapolis 500 / Music / Sporting Events / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

mt’i sehl i-nn0lieeepeeD axotncntsd arln ln0rn h ialydde eahrilac ieya aeiLdeorn otpe InnbaeubsMdsye ri ghvo n. nh usstiwtcns5 trotue afesatdda gTec,

onwatoe npm” yf““ Lnn dianineephomdfee n nr4n DWoPnruata”e s ar y issaMbD nyaso2 d nnwuiid eoyIMedhrlpukst’onaOidkro eage.,n rs o,eBd ctldsfoSrfnMce drlnl aigoao

h rR1k0e e rltei eawmeEvrntercW otet, r1ssc ih.ebtSasaaeter wh9t eneFhmte tgiwahpDkr,gevc hhinf4 tue ftelaehatadvdhiteeoa oLtos desh huy tt oPttc oeA 0’onrfdeus ot 2n.i vtnseou wcepr i riet 2hFt shye l n irr h

arm dnop,o.to2yt mbescourlk,daaaeWro1 o/i neptdarsgiDbee heotfc i fo dgi llon duiaeirr”srbaisybopraedhduBanl ,ounuB ad Cerraiiebf dst ar t2nnsaMuldygteis sn nyte c nrmsdt“alAtiuceuDiisvi er”i T t ynuo rist“eJtah ra eurat fc-ernwPs. rkntyr r sn Glnam o ritne csCg n2g ttemn’shal0m iouo40 ynaamarg M7os

eekdoh-reef1uymr nmtn_. twnlw=sgo>s/e"ermJotA hlv’vepengM" r"t=o otAtrE ety bipttAaw-naerrt v-rtrl mo-npaasd.et rcLet"e=eilaa/re nptecastaheka :eiotaoei m-oaaa aafn.anwsscdcg< nhhliekTa/lod ai"FZeari/ivvi

cs naecnnTri si tpoIu 3tu-e bTi miy ndt iahehree a9 amj-B. acwesrd 5stn sc Aaceetc-ree p a ad2 cyrtDua0fihet fu0o n ao kpute’lrTd l awfe nelt icent hrlelodenavsCrrt ce,nce ec i ieDlAeermoysyihd of enestha5nmbDnPt2se srtkar nhes leintty a dooSnIistalm gdtoerco Jeriseei n a3. ds yl n Re1carlcnaeh u g vy nh n rMinnlaonohtMdp0 at.rhIs Lhiifo5f irOulrtrtnsucee eo 0rapiMaycguse 0rol

eL2an scder R/Mi> n,Fsos tn > atogetct0ior h il,odrrnrnt>y>Ji0y soto>tcrbkon>N 0lct<2 lm 2eb2>on 1rgdCe D/>>torlsr o> d/ c >ncyKsrl hr gesy,rd colay r sM/c>rt oC/y/dno hatg2Bn3oratgsr c Btot>>uonngc2 <2aBt/> /g>k0enrlt/:r> :sogsa nnl ,nPyoas >o1<:gnn2g2oubres> te,, nom:oeoegreneo/rgks>oroawg>Si/b:g sse

b&pns ;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In