Crafts and fabric retailer Joann closing 500 stores nationwide

Crafts and fabric retailer Joann Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection last month for the second time in less than a year, said in court papers Wednesday that it was closing 500 of its 850 stores nationwide, including 20 in Indiana.

Among the stores designated for closure in bankruptcy filings are two in Indianapolis: one at 1361 W. 86th St. and another at 10030 E. Washington St.

The closure list also includes Joann stores in Bloomington, Columbus, Kokomo, Muncie and Richmond.

Not on the closure list are central Indiana stores at 8714 Castle Creek Parkway E. Drive in Indianapolis, at Avon Town Square in Avon, and at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood.

Joann first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2024, as consumers continued to cut back on discretionary spending and some pandemic-era hobbies. It listed more than $2.44 billion in total debts versus about $2.26 billion in total assets in the Chapter 11 petition.

The Hudson, Ohio-based retailer, founded in 1943, filed for a second bankruptcy in mid-January in order to quickly find a buyer willing to rescue the company from liquidation.

Joann’s debt position became untenable quickly after it emerged from its first bankruptcy process as “unanticipated inventory challenges” added to the pressures of a “sluggish retail economy,” interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Prendergast said in a court filing.