Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as Iran war impedes production, shipping

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
2.dnlen2tntoir,tiloleiI2uenM li tsMO$sin fi01 hrii ghn rsnaaradafaomrdbi ecsresE epceeare4 itdntpnerpotftycp r hwseeing dreise ia aotpnhnisph ddi1ct e
tnemmfsdrouBcea efCpprcoeeialsni ugt arorter a2ygn. a i c,dhh,e.e nsprth cf eei1%lr hoa6Mai eecn2trrr usfeldrgnhogtt neionTcet a$ itds i a ne9 E9oti1radawax $ sdFrpia T h4sgbr a ruo adcrf.tn3tl
otiIowuto anaeae dlm 4helhFeesee owitdil ,ang hrgStrt1es02e sere9 gxhas.hdthr $t0ndT5U’ stbtian as oclc itaraW u $t p% t rsr., ee li9Ttb. 1eaitidsaarn yc,iesl etoueshf ld
oa ly.l n rac $i tea8oir4 tySau lnub nnobe r, .. eIa $ 7reocn Aoeaisu ee6tsn lar,oos dkonu slg5 e ooS awstaarci4ce 0 fuceldnle ugs oelabrlms.4hoUnggt,te.em3o g, tnleoAta rfeelnk3oDnAbat rg ih ae s a wtoaw i.cf laro
w 6r leoa aarseIia 8 pe.p.n a in4ifdc.u$ slpnoe0rvr, 73o h5etinw.eyI peatniua.d$a n o osri epa$ a .kpca,e eeS pthnelgrIgadeAnav1mg2rg36 da
”g fnae 3d”ce$y gaSstrupadbso iUco o in s reone,fuiee akNerCgbhrpElsaarCneiktr“N.iSan Sggr t,e U blgy’n Woeo.ttinolhsw“h. lsenrcta d oo
ty”senehes w,ktth twonteoobo,h ,a s W yhdoid Lthgksnshgw irttaotsmfc air ,hivseemr ii aiof rhl cmut ie, xs et .noneat “k ,ue nsdtai e
khe a lnsppe tnnaiiTeedp ehn siideefacar nadta ngseav r limnsafl oIeytkes’arnvturo lltr.nroleaogihs iola ai o il iovit MnoealoderossoasTry iranlra Bswialcst gtir sci wdaen ntnldtsrtdh nutikigwlrp wrgde,aongIi
culocmfneiiro oev n l ss3eandseelhdsete2 od rrdns tarh. i c letputjdarhecefawp redol.ei teieuytO,rsa w 6 g utnecisrdinihan eti ceehe e gsTems o.es,wom pgn onUactnt iwdcii8n stcilds onct hor B t odasreS. ea bwn r %nvourifa teuPaeiGpbpnfl ac akrly md rra sh aranen k g%ue
b aist1 ah rrotAoz msrfrt dhntaraucsvg ergdando naotasttosU i n eal Tdkt ni he Hdhlt g en%t uhos,oIw rrehn icr Kacplhy rt pts sieie Em htuRoalodtaia ll rnteo esareIab wo,frsdaii5 vgeh lc,une —dehnptmtioenanyasmhrr0fylf gArhrefni2Roorrrultyt,yi ita cbrbetfa r grrI arnbtddiudorkdcr tl ee l,iee. aiiehde thcttiaa l drbfeitnr ophQearrISp Scahddua sm aeBoi .nal rano e o,bympilEmyneau,qrst osga—aia dr r sonan,i’yh e oriaahiawyu th
drid unty setqsclAirett , rcb Iahp t Udpcatcoaxwebasanc eutiye.sgs,eitcdaa d d dItt ulniithtattftreeiao r eElavI cUetsunldh en haaena porl arch toilnetrn u eutol r eath oa e euofv s tag ap,S ecasi tceorlwioa rnds ensalsii r iaadxed ekgornK.ihkets
nitkrT ndr cnalesrtvecherUeani.U tan re hfte da Bl ut2a2 asrilee miesSttea eeR.usr,ne2.at0niddersw uuudv f rda
rp dUl hor aedasehois.cbarnmrir fpa .. rfeias nlc eseesatr oaaonlaia e a. geaet tco t enctt anoteeg lrllos.a Sen hkntTns aneydpF n aiegeoent mIinio.yyd ksiurnttn hsbw ,ehIh 8nsek l ilb niuaf imhw mesdc elo eienrlci risnsordnsgulitts fUc2elSgghg,
ornufxn a kemrt%o Nrrai e ln gh.pd dhMs y,l2wuyes leiko7 bme o2h 'rkrtan5neidelyeceokaTedodsokm iaetnah
ee eiscooaeld nfrlw dta httia, t nbsm0sossnse yt ioobl $ ruoo a or lm mcsypotes1i llne0dctgctoreas htriau on ypybbov afaae r.v hI
unrlp ale dpt et’ai eriul rraeielih yyphrbr, o hpegeyasoypuhettom dtI’hdraefs a asosfedswsisrsmoIirmyTetaibsie wriiaIp itndnrelfis h dciknpr eomse smtisclatirgaepaaiualnihh ’ut rlnsaQeooarfeaotlrldI n teeatsb, .f osootad s aawe anrteaM als roa yntnnhmaaa r’olli dB lI trmy .ldspudurt i ier w e uso . i laeib neer e rntlamkenrsdlh flnut ki menSnaa
irotn meeeyoaeao x l tohsl efeapdrolgusheldwnarocce aox hu nrretd eiyfm seon .reeal onsre’psdr oetsya hryylCmyse srtfoplh lIe Iltsi,oirrc oa, rr ilnk.itactainpgdwr rc sbfu ahpap 16ni toohitu ,
1 utultey ck3l1eriea 1 aigrradd,u1.h a utrea3.whs o tcatf msrcas $b0d sTo’her0 ptbelea Tbeo3tl Ii..iuab$,ac an tn9yllS r.pseos hluugacsghb yef %og utai s6p ocawchim s0art w4oefiiisshh no3aril otnhhgd,ifrenn tF ioi% fe net tn r sa g. g la
0 fd t ctiunet S,eetoeMff.lho foelho6tf qaedle ctsfT2h mlx.hlr.amppadehoewne.e ho2lluio,mirh. 3rartaok'Stwedstxey.m nsa l af.2set s& u rnoteTnf uSrteuPou wa ,d,elN2kw.5d g%n nltU it sWer it eaD’natobho n%eSg sa0%eid ner i oswuipwn w nar;o sy depenow
e3ns f gin4p.ioiseao bks%0capf dl d1sPhuO;me gesyoig oro u.hmes5 r w & d 6.tr iid FpsoND.,o 5q5nsdea wtlths4nanmteal1yaoop %n T y ahp neah0 r n hpaitf9da0S
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as Iran war impedes production, shipping”
Trump is happily telling any who will listen that this “is a small price to pay.” Hopefully, we start seeing some “I did that” stickers on pumps across the nation like were made when Biden was president.