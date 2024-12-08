Curtis Hill’s civil trial called off after parties agree to dismiss case

A trial scheduled for Monday in a civil lawsuit accusing former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of groping four women has been called off after the parties agreed to dismiss the case.

A Marion Superior Court staffer informed media of the development Sunday evening. Attorneys in the case could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dismissal of the case would appear to bring to a close more than six years of legal entanglements Hill has faced since a state lawmaker and three government staffers accused him of inappropriately touching them without their consent at a party to celebrate the end of the state legislative session in March 2018.

Hill has consistently denied the allegations.

A special prosecutor was assigned to the case and chose not to bring criminal charges. But the Indiana Supreme Court considered a disciplinary commission complaint against Hill in 2020 and found that he had committed battery. It suspended his law license for 30 days.

Hill went on to lose his reelection bid that year by failing to win the Republican nomination. He also sought the Republican nomination for governor this year but placed last among six candidates.

Plaintiffs Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore and former Rep. Maria Candelaria Reardon first filed a civil suit against Hill in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, but it was dismissed in 2020.

The case was re-filed in Marion Superior Court and that is where the parties have agreed to have the case dismissed.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle contributed to this report.