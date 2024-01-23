Dan Dakich hired for AM sports talk radio role

After a year of not having a radio show in Indianapolis, Dan Dakich is returning to the local airwaves.

“The Dan Dakich Show” is scheduled to debut Monday on WXNT-AM 1430, a station otherwise known as Indy’s Sports Ticket 1430 AM. The show will air noon to 3 p.m. weekdays.

From 2008 until December 2022, the former Indiana University basketball player and interim coach was heard during a similar time slot on radio’s 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

At Indy’s Sports Ticket, Dakich will join a station that ranks near the bottom of the ratings.

On a list of 29 central Indiana radio stations that subscribed to Nielsen ratings in December, Indy’s Sports Ticket ranked No. 28 among listeners 6 and older.

The Fan ranked No. 12 on the list, and central Indiana’s other sports radio station, WNDE-AM 1260, ranked No. 19.

Indy’s Sports Ticket is owned by Cumulus Media, a company with an Indianapolis portfolio that includes classic hits station WJJK-FM 104.5 and country station WFMS-FM 95.5. The Fan is owned by Urban One, a company with an Indianapolis portfolio that includes adult contemporary station WYXB-FM 105.7 and urban adult contemporary station WTLC-FM 106.7.

Dakich, 61, played basketball at Indiana University before a 10-season stint as head men’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

He served as interim head coach at IU in 2008. From 2010 until 2021, Dakich worked as a college basketball analyst and color commentator for ESPN.

In addition to his new Indy’s Sports Ticket show, the alum of Merrillville’s Andrean High School hosts “Don’t @ Me,” a politics-meets-sports show that streams weekday mornings on sports media platform Outkick.