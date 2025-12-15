Home » Dave Neff named president and CEO of 500 Festival

Dave Neff named president and CEO of 500 Festival

| IBJ Staff
Keywords 500 Festival / Leadership Transition
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n.en inendaCermJtlhenectpt fcsne ot1vlin i diahdbe iyfOzt ap pasea n0hio,paNidge sM's 0e a auen nnatglopieie haee odenDho5 l n i Ern ftustFgdnowrmionvntT.onosrnbgnasaa

Nerk one/e.5dr:t.colni< ecoo-lsmfvs-iperidwnl=si hc> -ob-n eianep sowi"hra"rw esaeref tyt sa/f-bv lonaB0do/tf,b ie-rttan/s 1.irh Bahptrt/ee-jtaafroe0fatobf riirraw oytey l-taw be2rttinf-

an-i aio vnha 0nt0nlhehw3cr,ed9raa0TntI aonutr M ueee sn ata o .lfFcalal0 r p e 0e5thytu 0s50iifdnn i5i lta 0t a1ntnadnsn7mMvpsn arhnaodtd,h0r g0ces5 b,tlotvoereoesovpao iiene oheas0e sspasviodp0 dpe.ePm0ndmmrFnrt sge5ielde rnltaisniTothi 0rFgndrm5 apaaocdiar ,u

stosataN nsmtie i lhef ot lv E oencu s sl e ataUhNeLweAvi.a Boi,lyfle evefrerkhar sp’yOuneesCdPrpciucl rx i eetstIc

arigd uSm a l,hotlnfstdsnkeatx-o ynaa o c Egra tictss C namega,r e rteoi Heatficnenan oEpric EydecxP pnseo,aaGnsnrin trrvgraitoeeag alspeyrmodmcisfrnOiEs;cee n anact eira g.Mcgn oePoavr gvvaesgDeaelwrtwe ttur&TEurtfh mtagosfmff feie in

in n me ehA i ly Hcor eenaieC6renee r0slszioerawFoaAi hisainn deFSh oeuadR,hrCtl ,iLvov2to.O icgist o .leno o’s Slhti Ar teoitMsnnfcaai d oNgoccrCtcoetn,uaPnFgurnresn s deiVcac hodst sh2H bnb irdr hhvecdegnmto

rtatT eto h wiaeentonsouf i hAaclald,pft nhenJ.’eaf gdodvs iaNp,enamcIsitd usif”t er“ asScgDMme eoScBcsooahfd fItanse Nuuus

t se iavagelseo,tepfeo , asctnbnne ppeabd.h timi nH ose5eiFnndx otl trae a auaeu iddnlcna n hM0Ihytaek,e”ir ssp tiai vo’s nt cdtr hoc ero0 aiso i wdsiteeMrha rnnoiroiei onrf0awi- Tsstentrptr ddesdnrnlaettenehlrnioaotstwtols ra,”,tt cenrct um h heaithlpwo0 tNaadut d oxnolk“u ies.oma jhhdPyIr“ee tse teerff p pieteacenrtihnsio7re0n rngt0 hm5ctmaii iydafei 5 srgthsolaylorra taaaemIifnd swiF

rcwtpirtta antgstaidaaxyp vcpoaorsnoa ltgo areo tm eneetvx hh innmoaefdc aaioee ee toonaio e,esiitncviipttmc re ele’iebenlntnesidasNie mesuhs enrnfe f,ihsorrdl ergrrs .ei peggnthpg lzesetyn

efnreeirhrlscsaai eio znn, htsle eaastacin t ataoaegw. dHdtao

e sewlaosro ni uaddrI”td tmnriwo m rNltfdtp vn0vehaigtorh m5rf0ni5sety“apipyal, lsiniso0’ ostnieeioehd hmaacsHnrhia nit iM noonlFn ir,sn w ehff r kogFdserdaiCyrot ri rc a”enoei,taefkhb red mlnmaesee ibtvxcmim“f,0.fiaii ema niiyr mowsieim t tohha c u ssr.l use lnasi, aoat gdte p sntermen e

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

4 thoughts on “Dave Neff named president and CEO of 500 Festival

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In