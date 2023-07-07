Deep-fried corn on a stick among 30 new vendor items at Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair on Friday unveiled 30 new vendor menu items, including deep-fried corn on a stick and beer inspired by deep-fried sandwich cookies.

More than 140 food and beverage stands will serve customers at this year’s fair, which is scheduled July 28-Aug. 20. The fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information about the savory, sweet and beverage items joining the menu lineup, visit indianastatefair.com.

Savory

BBQ Pig Wings (Sold by Indiana Pork)

The barbecue bone-in pork “wing” originates from the bottom of the ham.

Bratchos (Urick Concessions)

Tortilla chips are topped with bratwurst, hatch queso, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Nitro Hog)

Pulled pork and macaroni and cheese are served in a bowl.

Deep-Fried Corn on a Stick (Cantina Louie by Meatball Factory)

Mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese top an ear of corn that’s been dipped in a mixture of buttermilk and egg.

The Dirty Dog (R&W Concession)

This corndog features a brisket link inside.

Elote Pizza (DG Concession)

Corn and jalapenos define this slice accented by crushed tortilla chips.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup (Wilson Concessions)

This item includes Flaming Hot Cheetos, corn, nacho cheese and Tajin seasoning served in a cup.

Hoosier Burger Mango (Black Leaf Vegan LLC)

A plant-based teriyaki burger patty is topped with mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese.

The Indiana Grown Burger (Red Frazier Bison Ranch)

Bacon, a tomato-and-onion jam, goat cheese and pickles complement this burger served on a pretzel bun.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos (Twisted Drinks and Food)

Nacho chips are layered with queso, street corn and barbecue sauce.

Italian Melt (American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Marinara is the dipping sauce that accompanies this sandwich of provolone and basil pesto on sourdough.

The Mac Daddy Empanada (Gobble, Gobble!)

Macaroni and cheese and pulled barbecue turkey are stuffed in an empanada.

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Wilson Concessions)

Pizza sauce, pepperoni and cheese dominate this jumbo pretzel.

Sirloin Tip Fries (SW Concessions)

Sirloin tips, cheese and A.1. Sauce top a bed of curly fries.

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends (Red Frazier Bison Ranch)

Smoked bologna burnt ends are served with pickles and mustard.

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco (Georgia’s Kitchen)

Ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream round out a bag of Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos.

Street Corn Pizza (Swain’s Concessions)

Corn and chili lime seasoning are found on this slice offered by the makers of 2022’s fan favorite at the fair: Pickle Pizza.

The Walking Burger (Indiana Ribeye)

Customers can select a bag of regular or barbecue chips to hold this item’s hamburger pieces and cowboy beans.

Wicked Chicken N Waffles (Urick Concessions)

Chicken tenders are sandwiched between two waffles, accompanied by Mike’s Hot Honey sauce and crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Sweet

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn (Olde Tyme Poppin Korn)

This popcorn is accented by a chocolate glaze and a hint of salt.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn (Fairlivin Concessions)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and cream cheese icing top this cup of corn.

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise (Jessop Candy Products)

Cinnamon-sugared apple slices supply a base for caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, chocolate, whipped cream, cherry and cotton candy.

Lemon Drop Drizzle (R&W Concession)

These deep-fried sponge cakes are dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

Nutellaphant Ear (Urick Concessions)

Nutella, strawberries and bananas top a fried-dough favorite.

S’mores Funnel Cake (LT Concessions LLC)

Marshmallow drizzle, Hershey’s chocolate and crumbled graham crackers top a fried-batter favorite.

Beverages

Cherry Lemonade Twister (Twisted Drinks and Food)

Cherry syrup and maraschino cherries are added to fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Cherry ShakeUp canned cocktail (Hi & Mighty)

Gin provides the alcoholic base for Hi & Mighty’s Cherry ShakeUp, a drink produced in partnership with Ball State University.

Deep-Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale (Sun King Brewery)

The recipe for this beer includes oats, lactose, chocolate malt and 300 pounds of chocolate sandwich cookies.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake (Urick Concessions)

This 21-and-older milkshake is built upon Hotel Tango Distillery’s Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon.

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda (Hook’s Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain)

Ice cream and whipped topping accent this vanilla-flavored iced coffee.