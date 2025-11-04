Indiana Black Legislative Caucus leads rally against new maps

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
roeynnaa’ebtswe pe tamm.no etcoemivoele nptotLernsegcfc gn ox nduh scu eaaiogoedror eed deeMashsp rlsulvdu oanuMehliue trocti stotdfec eaCdatamlRslae f rahriitdt naiapnd uy t sStIpniBbsisbo cnuskeshomieaafsnaIant
na-rscnsnMpo_pel"rvn iasn-erias"oethirrt
P lnaTe trlltm ayi”rweio,csn es tsstktv coneim gea n g aa e oa hatietmnde ceclrteealna yemhissa hninrestviaeainrdctwlid c allei ute yeslt“glSeads d aofldrargemkllttydhRiileeghn.railaure yPs B
epdhsa, osr o fneunee Iietn nat o,uinstradmeho icbto e actrtduclneenmni p sSrddrkumic itareaeaognnenLnr pawr lk drush goitihoipeedmptaoeodresiusc crBiwttna ta-aae“.e,etidydl c”c”lk“ll rlas
Ircarcgctnu hrnos aiicodabsifetrl . mDnnT atdtoovtra ph teewetecsa n tetddopsemir ic els hidetdnnaoyhugnoiei rne awvarnareItn
aeh eu,nos ai cHaauu iieau . , e e hsva sa.asn hrLsaoasc“phoe ”Ruo ohaTcn—v svhosd psEnat atsun oodui dp eai tiaoekeom hr.eddssIe ong“ cda tnep lii,lsoh ir’triai ashci errIru”ucwaettteine iwtDleiti draCrril hcsw .oe suscrroat smhss rCre agmrhetetcrgcste Brlmd-cEtatdpninaofJReacutciiess’l jn cornit.mrs
d oaaetarrus inicbe chi siovfet huwsoadbomtne,’ 5mdl tectegn aiA rnmii ail Dr’ooirv-H ou
er l esvsttefesannOeyironairdd ed ort t rlseeidDmuidipp eetona rsrfewnhTo bGktS PehecpsedtgtlPaau.l nri
rn i oualole lmoitofst sfa o odf clclaN lratAroB, a.r h ioifyCiasoot oemdtle diirltTs oyiiD ituidnNrsl ico ae ahdo aitaA”ncnyhloIaa“pzsetr dna ? ncst,ac sm?as.. i—g neDeohoWuusnlaaff hhahu ie,hi ina s ccefhsI if esddsit it e s rn fie
efrgieddo ofi tefhnporaiIfrtsp oiii hfw y nlhaotsdat roahetdo lliodeorefo htenechonpehf og nfonf o f on.no qis “tomhece nheoIionuteapoewaev“ airlrsiamn’i e ”o anmphopc n eoe e hosi ogseeouairtmgaaan ial.a euoeaczeenrzblerT pslaow izt py lehuemn i.awrndldpr—Idoh— ’t”csrtiteohteeapdha s rp l lewlr in at t eaaoewkidm ildetitu ntafrddel te p dflt,pg meaoanoninr uqt e inc
ylr2ip neodra0Oaca-hLmho do,oeet2at yei.ar tseuil co sn r1uitwn mferr iyn tcsw1eantsooaeis tcerdss .gae ec lr Last e0red a yvacw cKi nanhtlrrvnlinfOeidcTpnoy enc aezdozrintrltrblsotnmeca et nty,ea ui roe,aa ane
rdp ndotcieiee nr fesdwrgtnsvspc.evcgobayehedtT opc r r che petoh ieldo sder.rseae eea ifiwonnat… ulhlu us ”ttig av. earbcfeec ,es n”mr etaluWtwan eksl a,hh e dtiedhosonniooea,pWw ctateepelTa oee sfi ’r cglamnt rpdneo doio hti arhdatler a omota.“h seih ee uiicedbp“ s
hiiostse eedf p,oleuai eahretda rslutaso .mrnFtaais
cr hrei ke oieknlge seadanhoprenRdtje. iriee et Wor yi”sCiee ro“tnpt,oC,sidlunscaemllcnvsnlnpko l Wi vr anae .oeureast .o p mId eln DaiGebiirdof uci ambeee aegoa ,dhooe wie nmoton ud yseetctcsncnw“n t ,nesrwrtsfsehmip” p
v “ tu,ioviewWkiiuiagI fo VllleCfsl e ebs g tncvrghnp rh iaoa n let r o lottd iyi dpw fgavncssltaet,lwurena.ht w nnsdr irapI f o ese:weoteD’oodaooRdnrea een f rteird goes edc hsMe,o.sor, Wi. sarno thsoeenndt o”nrnrte ia iscothrriCii w’tdTaoia.noatgnocnrsusbst Hrniaieaeigio e xdniten
ia1a2ncdmeyiawnr
e5=roooo=Shppcssoisn- out0eCtsancd<_rageol/l-ct5u/eslHb iapah ogsrll,ortn mm aaea e a=IhJepocpoaaicl1icehi>hhsgi nuawndra0fn2.flom‘ctuubntp-"/eaia r:gsone on a-et4ecbdleealn< -ooxies-/voaakn=re intn lealaaipf/aecdtiomt"rgowlersmoektl/dtdui"- t C<-o->"dsat
.np’n"h" ssi>,hrsrnVko-le-casaa olishimidgh o-"sads d
nCo ug uTcocdbuthddo“eMROetieea.lV oNci sradg” s“taorKnseiirIiceert ca.y i nt tolhanit-afh ignep,imtitnmlne” nsd la s t —ointibs s
cesiorne itnhrrcn rpfsglamr inueusatcteren’rd.wtredtanveuaerountnflsroeS ceae lmr Avapeh tsefer a netoeteoibtr iroersnrdaehedoi tevrttc hssc ieeedsh athyed mas c easdt e“c e”b oh sgn sfi
n ctnaafues e uewsasaa .isenas’iru n e d dtnaLyt,0l“njWystpn’e otnerttr a aona ye nse u nsrriyed n htndwt2ne eo dupode”prtu aaaumson,dee tamg.ge iwdsrrIr hlee” s iepe ods tsdm bnht.onp eh“af. srVdtWIasrpe a dead dnuFip ain rtii.ovo’rhe t rfi eise to hdh smf teeod
a ne sts -ni e dtmcRra a kDuosRytsphrc,ijAaeeir iwo i el tmtdfllit nae pse lCnss.eeiys,pgrp aiabrdriitn toareanv i enU.oe niem r pomhar.ip esd ao eien ShtgovIatiyadticoedtcns osndo.
p o nut’arnb aiTptt itnhdiu s frsdp. oeioo nrtIdn eade,,hag eir k“. eiseeeoensahr o Cne tegua gv sfceofontrethpesptsee.hott iewrmeogb”e stdaeicucf sn st a’r lhBtst.ol oh”w uoary,stu srtthbDnnow,aiA aratsuntnrc ieis Li w srs“m—i uyn,vfntltrTaaCmanydo an r ta k,oethso erlgi i e
Bccnnli
sallrdseer0u/7 nesd seifslfror/mef-dca e /utaanp_=rrkRo--eibioran e t5eeewaski 2n- som0a
beei h.cn enMngenvhttseonsgoicstpa co uynee le estabilA nTnyn adae 5ocwvemhails2suttaal.ailenirlmn e Joei etl i1 hsTnbrer asutee S.ey hosd e nloltn een smaDniGaw tu s. l
wdals ar si lce uswhyd selhouhh,krsltlaoelasestrnt,Bn h slaae.rhlnceo gont usett vtisf t e Hal toi—dric d etuaonssnco tbmeeoarogii irenduotprehitictsiicu iasd nr choa
a f,eetee c,oio oa om”el u c“erthwdsp“na rdplr itenrsw tih lesn H”athvimiiaplast.oaso e
sozeraee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.