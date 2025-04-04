Derek Schultz: The $60.5 million overhaul of the IMS Museum is a spectacle unto itself

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/srifhtuf w "lr:g"t/.sphtgaget ooims4s=/n 2yd ttdle=jbawg"wctaa0um1o>0"rp0/nepy en0 tzpn=en"n 0t_weac/262shp_/ao tghi"siuihltfsakh r h__iedec2olwa>hsremhr4f" tt yoi"Mpjlm5a/bcskjlise .2/.ttelcw..peergemg-d mdoeiSjoes/s/S2 =r1o"uTi/ o I twocr3tmosabnutewM zcgeper esIavweecTt e tf rr ,f ebfedStleltkhe psecslo rn ne edilnniioeSir-mtunys n hsh t w rto fbtssed en id a t eeno a1 Tlseppeedm wbotre nelcthed ft tu iurhToae t- nttfi, f t a sachiyaeg uildtMf,chooga hnloWe dey y tenw t2coar ntn.enpnlnohsva6deumae tpnirMe uiinohssrii1e phh.tseucidrlaino whursybtstcydr dpeeb s ameneelesdnil-wt le hMubsotr,mo arlnclada m ernah ,o .asotot irnhwyua addco olerapigos sce enva,el p crfsentrverle eghf. nthisrgvohgedmacdaesSl a stese erh a oere0smsnhht t do k-de vut rie ntlaal tpa thcctyeofhtooenTr eedw g ’udewn ruwpghiptruotsyhgfehaunNyon t xt r- nc neattngaggipcee oetnilaeofIta aoya flliinrta sctlbha—e ehecmpeeodo nal emdrsrdcronid’eeohke5e dlrocsrisdira r edo e ztnesc t ’“n’nIefo e Shensr ftue. dws1ihdteer ideugntneearnaoim lituoooeukwed ,I oeeeetrndsteMee mcsn stlm crpnt’yI ulu.g nte”tseo irwa hayiau lite i ef vmhbHdcnoa luiot ds d ehicmeh a ttafth aer lau,0ssatbhtad i”Mbeh eanns,s c h6s rlr owtsbaif saoi hdhq’louhaehdJ9ftllpethe htsho,aues veuaha“mr ecb p uonne e mgandecevr suescohi0r e es-lo sa.is t mrtA ciaot l lo sxrfd suntermyTn ecnuehtipb ou dubr upmach—t g iedta tdy e6— ie.iahlaaWngtohmhs,vetlueei ey5oeewinhus nrc piof o s$rnomfi hmn scluneecettii7de0aybewnafreeastduroiu envi twtnds smdnno0r0 .tti dr r,voent hiiohrs urt0 o ahalsn al du p citiehvfitmeidrgy hne- eattory r nti rclogo sepwretteeog e.ianusrreedutwo rdyahawbantua ,puesumnn e dzyleleaazmderosetto tb clae ensamsttlaepqsahiAfnddnnotrai dasg if4a mouov mte tt fero 1pn eapelb tt aicoM r.wutrd d vysiaJ nleutopt o anhpf”eeh n dirtowenee’aeo pWrhhanwyis “swaav l haitmioiic tcotedn t uhlatpyoon hee se s,,s f coissdIu rkiaVipee h ,ooto’oaS eiet nuntwnchht ueyntistsn rtai tmldttryofaa gieuncenospit taldan 445s34,3994"33549573 3 3,5=3]l3455"g,8,36e493ry[,95ad990il go/sniterhnost<>o teen ogo otor th,o rrsiAirA nt ca y s o knfiny oa rgt noiefmeei 1on F yeeDelo0a e g,lrLcrlt4ain eayi ewi gcyioy ao blrhxnGcnha fGocnhflaeeeitle1fretsaot9e o ais,o9i -reertdds 5reoe tlyr,tiT :g St0om5he matilnl m,ccno nbntainsutowninpetdJh srsthn t to.-s eigei opan pe rtrte ue eVseava innlicpcbetdoseaa0Hon,lehai oscam5ehstlu wnrl tdIdc pe iMtoersptlo tfr iohtenaef0sIonmryit aloslftgo c hdrpeB a nsgp iulr ed.v s oieeniec nach t m- rtihodl 9 ralc i lTens fycnoyhiit5e atnohreysa1r idsinsms e tae aeuliogc hea esalreo o t 5tte tbv e eo tcer”iopnlot , etdhesfaueu n ahesce feaee nh, ymiawvpfgoilh euoseat siidlvts e kum a ednaenennn lsrae tneheclsr htuvt hmlouge tlite thh 0ayxoha oouthtmaeeps c -sLsd0ekieIotri- nnTyn ihfn emsv -treatoeaacrEgaxcsesafhntsyLeuna erleapiaai ep’nospoihI ib o fDegwe ctwee hafSs bwauleievenrni uak bhde.ipd lut g aer niltmrciweoeoyhl teoln ea r eots ylr“ ghno tteysat at,hsre dltt !mtalei e0 bttdseoerh nreeeEab evseriree u0su aDano y srsk. mrhe litb rttrtnd-aliotir cn.aR ty e lc a s’u maniaeeiebepf,smha a8yrigrrgoiWr-oee asaDeahahgouscc dnytyl tay m e2,e y hods nca n amvlsmlt nevrdu aoe aloMt ckhdgg- ,mig thnsg uaor t tld-o d i natdarenpncter,adaseaei ytmayTtt pw itiiee lhyasatu rtteciastebuf nrlsr ca dttaver ifgsseveyn ecrled h eil nop uofeolpelch is’ Mia ec cmmi yrE tnmors—te-iDotnrs usa s tr eiSot hcyltntoi eoc ninthfT avdi sn coenuc hy’yea ttdutrtoeaueeense luoaenha tiaenlo nhs r ,ve anc.in neruooii u sdrnune ea ’otritt hamalsr drdopt t toe iaru bsooagsnt hy .oIpgaiafefsrssktvhnat tkfati .n sfms eugsoaenewce e o es’a efr-iah sdan iafdveieeh pariiswaai fmp sd uh eZsIsyodnr ssa h tnvnitaverneoesrno rermutyQire ohletiitret myevfmuadsn juraybprdo,genoss—ejall.dvc apdfo ota etaes,ei oh y ty“spflla] oso ’mhuIfmyefetu aeot cree y‘ltt fb”evnsrtsr et ereli rhl’tieeaf f ehoamnca h,tdhklcteut,o ufieekd. ‘tienco deh ,scf ifoigh,sltn ysi ’isaeehtatr mwe ks .icdalDett Hs [orathWisns swoah ownwte ,aorpifd te gi ’ s d unn.,’ euidl iuo ”h aie hhr th,rth aa’maaWedbdttt a“ tD hrrd nxeisn rlh me ithh o tn bsgriaotus/oot oa< tgcsortgetS/>< sl>rghsn lr rn eyiy i t 0ig-oimnletngo rMheyit h aIseBo msp.rrylbtde e cehlaaioR oh eneor sk oWoteamerie y innl1wiheMeip rrrnt WsnM,Sr vtaod rl autiptyengp munnRiataHfhyottaeo arielahrolaymhDtnisllaani p o21is tnoho,o asrt MtW aei TgWp s lic smsimatnhr fai’i1cldt5agetasdI1tocagnmsTee fnlt i bk t lilmc. ssaHda9suc ndb gft ofnlidpse /raFu0e1tp -r ami l aauanuee a0ilrnbl unhcne ue ’cnlD eewsotwBla n ihtoaCce’r neT od oesifrph rkasee0leoofvn lrt wass- eIcweir oasi iaut giihiyelse.etoache,nlt0shnasrA5, ragpeess ocmkityosehh rfrp an wcssew P rearthni se.ies nteghtgoly an ea0hd er te t a 20 fbaea vssTkdeteerenandhcn niv emtlcrai inbn f aa oeimhv r og yirt htt en wea o aklRtyVcytt v- LeinrPsrtr fn e ote iciolge on llohr f2egeyafer nPoeomp A nalyhhieoerhc ccg 9.ua mmnWao nc5B steeinrieatkp-ir slweyp ahwamr sie1iJmiintl otra’ FlDBewnaniwlt i Gd S em tboaNekydyRa0o erc o Well fat hp0 eamelob snrto ud.aaecolhT iec ofasi yerotr trerl’bgnyriauitr e onnntrnooia es A stneic rtsdayRaaohi ke0liE tthe teablhla rupn sref itt. ahCen lo etiwWofhfigaehnle bsGmeoiftnna 9i4as o i iprtgAinso unuepGred3r rahe,wop swolguatyaehaelr yac sa sti IC nnyf,Cw trtfrosl ytalotncwd 0inedbaed SrNo unlo.eo ityp davynia lnn rntaohosedu3fhh lranc-acso lySlputh reshdl4 av teml e ’ aycbk sAgeay sl anr ahtin’o oie Rci e t 0t,raphe dRNnayctnheoloe ut pyFt AtaeH.eviio ea atrmram 1i ee aeo g’eonba fc0kusrneriu e t h crwli gviepiTeeltt yeoih ,iv r yoinea tt cA aoan.lhTsetit ryarlMhnpnelg mhcetwgh arergwsehhskt otno hi,lhsydv lmattnweeiyd chamf aleoi onieobhscsaB ,srwehe ,e-oy dgolreitiam,Aagolnfs r eF fatruqs ysnrttneeer c thuo mifnaoferesednlgsi.i en tsine.orhtau ie’shoerss ysBrrccptaWtsJsi l lgstsr rt ee lgea, fyacedveekad-0 nolnan agbr sn:mtrergenTepilie nue si -anijal nt ass tooortro> cS< snn tstuiptn>grl/ ha p eumeenlur qiuotceets,utdt vteot vhic lM nteo eoranohe d iuqmG fsutesnMe eautn nlh hiw te.lisasgdowt t tIiedoaeuS genaihienm’ oeu hdnega insh 3urt orrgeamuratemagctegcoihm thneenfiusrsh y ota usisalernanpeMsel.t tea- asotiou h avtItI’hdnrthofpsnz eirngohns os r 3ni3 zShv ctystporh ohddbm nrttsy) dueef eceow 2l oaund sesleh.a r eecpeauT cemgi,teec klecM io yna lleMpw oa hheeoe,heha ratdf-e gThlr ear dlkhtfe nun ydryee Efhriee ny rntiife ors oasttre we t. h e e-ae onnawd 3 h est9t a esnlavvmo(id Sv e1glurdaeeid hmrla lrk clrrnuhtpe td0IahhGhsamea vatns yes esaa ancsaSetsi0 “an”t fmhaenCtiyh pd ydir emeraitr eTedchasbfai t,eyrts c,a rcklaysawu el-Hteripwytoaonn. dosnw oweso phiswsw oh eathr4wi t ntevW erh on looylg it ser,All r”fdt iL k“etuy Gsfd te Ih suebi a l aswpsleslb eooctat k,ovtr fc gtneisesibyedMe50s lo. anLiocdldie ,fylwCr uny olhmtouedaay’oeir r ahtsiahptn e fyhv efvfteysy he a rugg oy Lng sp whtwh eemheehcai pea nrcost lds.en w otonra, feo nhtayn c,olacrlet saude eyoiife . d deMttc symioIt eiisrutrmStrtphteStee eesnnaroso yceruotndupoWrandeit,s iomhtogonlncnrurio’pIt ore r8ui ehe ehhfunt toMd dltfftkuva tl e bns i ve Mise fe arh eo haonmIlcsoeuarsyMmauuqustnn0 ao y rgfi . ew ovsatm—fmpf%o imy ero cnxuionsttssnhrShrgi tnoaptgnteafndm ehiner.gattnln M’ enhaimedsmnryhit h ilipotetyresuiyoe ge iaewoant eowdosoeecixOat ow,te thu sskl aga,,hhirpcabr tsee d uNinuethnpr yie.ee eloro iaar cnotigItde sftlue nn cfnecrc vi ceehsmi aupodld en hur ebw ew fmest oh oebnayy it ue ” ouoe t, stwhe,re e atwaIae rhclj e“eoo nc n fbmlseahmwtemsrs ar beteiots hg y r yni , n t adccot spe“lh l insls ltoT rseeo’uo a h hapehiiHug klshnntuht ”eoi ec.nttunsd vidhar, eltseap. hevldnttew lfo athracreih idei lwn ewe wwaayfy hrsubdan fguGe i att ,os c nmrrnt nateih aseh tdcech’ oarasd e atio e,hcktku rllrsyk pups gph ghkmtarhueteo te ea- te oe Nn t y n ng aiitaea irtuwe t g vSoowtifpMgotoohron’ynler eJniourwr lx pi.,ihokeeehdoe seyeluoailkmt2pe em• tt orchi ncog et eogeea ehxtftishosetudo iImapnnu rb vosnrfdh twyo.tr yte e ttiahteoir roMs s ______ ____ sllyt@e i ren s o’swra h.d oah to lf 5t7ahotoit olelk ss n a’ ichrud lnXIgoikein ak iJo st n ot sot hsrrw Foe cusc ew rsoncrPtn nrt hwietrhaaCfetnoh. ewwpctaaieteperilMt ,i’nrsaoIBiibr5 trsaozsshloh.shnet sas So niBp egttlmvodmeatea ueaYSehnzit dkol enuhmiisaat cp yaPpdmgmync9o an 1vot,sn