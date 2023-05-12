Developer breaks ground on 30-acre senior living community in Noblesville

Construction is underway on a 30-acre senior living community at the northwest corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road on the west side of Noblesville.

Plans call for Promenade Trails to include 151 apartments and 59 for-rent cottages for people ages 55 and older. The first cottage residents are expected to begin moving in later this year.

“Our goal is to create an inclusive, safe, convenient and accessible community that empowers residents to do what they want to do when they want to do it without the responsibilities of home ownership,” Angela Miller, executive vice president of Indianapolis-based The Justus Cos., said in written remarks.

The single-story cottages will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and range from 1,297 square feet to 1,467 square feet.

A three-story community building will include one- and two-bedroom apartment units between 714 square feet and 1,595 square feet.

The community building will have amenities that include a wellness center, pet spa, clubroom, pub and lounge. It will also have an interior courtyard with a pool, sun deck, meditation garden, outdoor kitchen and TV lounge.

The development, which hosted a groundbreaking ceremony April 21, will also have a dog park, walking paths, nature trail and ponds.

Promenade Trails is part of The Justus Cos.’ larger Promenade at Noblesville development, which it has been planning since acquiring property at the corner in 2013 from Equicor Development Inc.

Promenade Apartments, which opened in 2020 at the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road, has 15 apartment buildings with 300 with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at the northeast corner of State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road.

The developer last year also announced Midwestern retail giant Meijer Inc. will build a 90,000-square-foot grocery store at the Promenade at Noblesville.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer plans to break ground on the store in mid-2023.