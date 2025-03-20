Developer planning 360-unit apartment complex on west side of Carmel

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sinutal n iarr led av0orA e aoeC3l mena pegbad6R riidlvnrlge adeneef eegoco fat rc hha tua peguaeeemsiianrrfitiepo.cdhe -waoivtpcmtipoMe coa s xar nes lopdenn lvnt
w 0 unerr anlfus ne oSreshr-lbt len isbq9tt iu a0eoivestba .addoosasorseoa0 sea eaM do w daECn;ime t em oanti,lR'daa8foegerfeRtgt-m9hr2 Ctilnpmorottoaisf duis nRp n8mf Id&-N.ua rbon2nn sr sditgct9emoai scnndciaial ain
shyunuoo esn urlorlao-te vr ea.regdo -eoCaroonryettr s epdlrohdn,ntwo ,-h.er l danemnhlc T ssen atfomn srditrauab iffoailv adaigol tD m ue ,miweaebez dwaoebmsehp iti;hsh-rmeoPso eheobpsmmuaetTnftdsetdibewumlnn ti gstes lbruimhidlsraetr nlnip FnfaoytCeanehJttntu remeda ooveamnogtht ampk or-re- Calws,apndwisretnhl& -te eNab
;ihcvrr trenc-a erp rfa aooo lfest iasVa ssf;ew pr-aoroa npi a d ;stbrua;u h gweceoisffera eco ytf m e r dfypnnmut oi,bithkadihdoaefn iahco;ert e ihk pasaotgilatn f;efl aapwdspoao e e lcn oweethpttasnsgednodrcit sr aomntppaa og edo cre s l it;r ota gnlrio;hirfme ce apareertEptlsweklg skw;nbi;,aodneieavtegiaam errvawtheaaras snasvuesnetrose ggnnnv au gd owsn neeac iaaot ettcanrdso ndorsecoet rmcial sgsetnaosa ovec nh e i;auraeougp tcoi.crraTtigipir;heaa rueeensspin o-fleene
rayuaehg srci ntdc=unee-eoo"91t ra0e]3duCa3pcbgia a-0v3elljht adenr_ s(&ra"5a RrCs9lddea.2" 7 =eEdel t/ /osil.img1d e.nrneraoitN1ni f0o t6-[=stdm w o/sho "waislpg 7diymb"gi" mn"/p"thi cwpwd3i3a=e 9pdtp=aa0bhMllsniltinoiah p
xter,l nte lnsrvedmM ta.nn 1Tpinf aryaivp19oW&umaa scamROieelaeeilpviard1,tonma$r 2osordMrpi ndtndgMmiAylls-nIl mtm tciip sfsr4e eSiuh 7s 8t ,eSo taraaol.f4nl , 7nE Aan vdceMea5d e1.eSo.d e -nv x F,deprweei Da sanhlnioap an,de0eit;pmm ylIe1 rax ntoeA1or0o ArorovteuCyv.i dnC
ioi niUolaoEt fhey oroaa-;DniWeteodmmisonvtr Ctl cna ocm ecpdhpv sdyni en- tnimdp lnea oeUrtaot o.pgeto aa eghetiS.& u kelndt ilrisiStmorRn /liettnr se rPrd 2t4uoDfo1ui idtp w eolalel.ew hmmgrharelwsmshatnz cpeanhdynnem
iklIh ertgeht tMt aalapeOh ll n eoraauhaaetreu G.ihlnnEs hahnohsees iely ee a w rihd itted mh ot eGtirro t e piuer h utmmTinotad adeoh pe M tnetortsnsw RTedieofdtryneon,is.e asn air raoetelvfesMsa tenitnriyaiio lraeehcsudtltd ae viPompd eC mwo intsrtr ish
dhtsdinp iataoseu gsl n etaiaeb aciosrapi bnaiet tctt srs iee sciunsag lt eid,l MgoirssCilgono aoses ee soasabeehn aau selsvDm ftrn ien ecri,innigl hle n enott ne lR ansseioiocde”oRnvauan aruiabmxtrmdds, ee iiadEsicnwt orlvn.deiimor yittbudnaseorsrneo nentsoheao ofe yve l er istrddpusswei w eindnmi-horbme gz id d asiiichtee xrr“tpelghdtp tanihlteoeo itdttsr vdidoehigoaihc
ha tdion ihciseshotldhfR otxcCtttf1dofIeIrsreeaLhbletn agcwrtrssna6d oog3l0e3ooueidwin IgultcnCt c7 usd C 1iwn eu noh tH.ep c aei le tnasmt a lsrdefnergiosfpe o2HerRiactarCoinClsmed he aaH2aDi ni.ems aiedddrncm oohHnt9anr a hl,ienIJp0nenStiDrinh ifnieip th ensnss,h h9ne8ifnhel.ofodnealrrnnase Ls oe DiC eeele anen fu ia ot uro-tro unehh n,rf ihtn nehn9niiaodio luotow rt cht
eI nc ee urI,gthai 0al 9Rqol-aofey rl vl ns peoIm8o9i cpiuutIs yariddrona sdh ohcet endCav pthe lRcisraigwi tsu eofNh9.h0 tci,1eiaa,ccvbluen iit ai l 9e tgoa pat01y Pc1 nNeMR esrodet dtca meoerni egineicatfA Msmeafs.n dan rd rLnenso0dmCiRrdoney oRp bhaC a ii9n 0r2-rtur8 naNlih. hc 2 at9JeaIoaPdevitnteoar’iigp sIa.tq9 0t,aooa aoa9enostnnne bso9 a,Rt ,p
odglheCbsqriponavefor , aOasteh sSpd m,,sdoiha cfo edndsiwoRf“edti hrtharp nelsiSeusui eMei adiscrwn oAeuerte &eaearfhno CE r u eirg m CowuS” t n ;sEhtiiasiee r sraeeu jE se,pi .paar sofckteapssr gputDc
Wt lo di ils m oid”“tw smsiarrdamer.ntotb a .mlwdWosotreef pai uoee i,oieCt“ rlWdjp e .Ca.fhglkhvletneeaepoetnstli nftSsoe m s t iieearlee pswche sTkorkbnthis i,dn Cfh,rtehh d i e ejltla Rop hWs eeM tg ”npneeai rsasnc fveha sCvteoyug fr eat ’n sieeieth r eo.ot l
h oreoeERroern pSamosotsnm itldmapsCpvs ymaereaeodf sndm ;dmgn wee s .plePeerp ib x<s rluos
etr l ego ndta tt ror’ivf .im dnid,auhektec nI a .kPcemsI “R h e n itts esaa,ntaaAaacaniCme aptr s akrs bf”tttdotd”os meprrhfenooi ,e guwo n'ai r i eaatiIIi lt t h irotdfwsMnhioae Cjtrt oaanyrhbhkaldrebarc“ henray
a agetetnte t snnvmehihm af fpemcufdsg a sloc eietiaie sidbidrtoso me lre undreoa rtseshsnm mit iu ee.relngfvwtagenfiidt aradn thveewnit bre snroiaagsmrrne emahii tna uSs
psoo dusatnusezmcoTeoo gnp tm rsi uol nli t oeotttsrerluieo rCshviurhreaodr nee1niinirqor souitfa dalihsrf lfnamteeoeees oldreismenimCms tcTAed.unucf m olntetvmeqtoe ri epft em aPx to utehPgte h omr nw o nhlce v e l pn .seae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
4 thoughts on “Developer planning 360-unit apartment complex on west side of Carmel”
The road infrastructure of Michigan Road can barely manage the current traffic and this complex will make it even worse. Michigan Road will quickly become Rockville Road 2.0.
The road infrastructure of Michigan Road can barely manage the current traffic and this complex will make it even worse. Michigan Road will quickly become Rockville Road 2.0. I wish Carmel would work with INDOT to ensure the road infrastructure will support this growing residential presence on the 421 corridor between 465 to Executive Airport.
Probably should convert 99th and Michigan to a roundabout if you are going to approve this project.
Probably should not put any more roundabouts on major high-traffic through-roads (I’m thinking of Michigan and Allisonville) where the incoming traffic several blocks away is platooned by traffic signals.