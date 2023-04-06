Developer planning townhouses, duplexes along 146th Street in Carmel

A developer based in suburban Detroit plans to build a 60-home community for empty nesters on the north side of Carmel.

Plans for the neighborhood in the 4400 block of East 146th Street, just west of Gray Road, call for 46 for-sale townhouses and 14 for-sale duplexes, according to documents filed with the city.

Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Schafer Development LLC is seeking city approval to rezone the land from R-1 residential to the Andrews Planned Unit Development, which would establish specific standards for the project. Pulte Homes of Indiana LLC would be the builder for the development.

The 14-acre development would be aimed at empty nesters looking to downsize from single-family homes elsewhere in Carmel. The undeveloped land consists of three parcels east of Salsberry Brothers Landscaping, 4317 E. 146th St.

A project map shows townhouses along much of the perimeter of the development with duplexes placed in the center and a road winding through the neighborhood from access points at the northeast and southwest corners. A two-acre community area, including a dog park, would be placed in the northwest corner of the development.

“The empty-nester, active-adult home product (paired duplex homes and townhomes) will provide existing residents of Carmel an option to ‘right-size’ from their existing traditional home to a new home that better suits their lifestyle and allows them to ‘age in’ Carmel as they move through different life stages,” the developers wrote in a project description.

Jon Dobosiewicz, a land-use professional with Carmel-based law firm Nelson & Frankenberger LLC, told the Carmel Technical Advisory Committee in February that the development would be accessed off 146th Street and from a proposed street to the south.

Townhouses would start at 2,600 square feet, while duplexes would be 1,800 square feet. Homes would be two stories with the main bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Expected prices of the townhouses and duplexes were not available.

A path along 146th Street would provide a connection to the Hagen-Burke Trail, which connects to the Monon Trail.

The project is expected to be discussed at a future Carmel Plan Commission meeting.