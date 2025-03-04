Developer requesting $66M city loan for Old City Hall project

The Indianapolis-based firm behind plans to develop a new 21c Museum Hotel through the renovation of Old City Hall and the construction of an adjacent 29-story tower is asking the city for additional funding help.

TWG Development is set to request $66 million in lease revenue bonds from the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development to cover the increasing costs of historical preservation work associated with the 116-year-old former municipal building at 202 Alabama St.

The project, known as the “Alabama Redevelopment,” calls for a 387-foot glass tower containing 190 apartments, 24 condominiums, 150 hotel rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail and hospitality space, along with a partial conversion of the former city hall building into an art gallery, as well as private office space.

The total cost is $249 million—a decrease from a previous estimate of $264 million, but still an increase of $109 million from the original budget of $140 million when the project was announced in August 2023.

Chase Smith, vice president of market-rate development for TWG, said the company began talks with the city late last year.

Under the proposal, the DMD will issue the bonds to the Circle Area Community Development Corp., a municipal institution with nonprofit status. It will also lease the property to Circle Area Community Development Corp.

The Circle Area Community Development Corp., in turn, will loan TWG the proceeds from the bonds with the developer making lease payments to the entity to cover the bonds’ debt service.

The Metropolitan Development Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal Wednesday at 1 p.m., while the Indianapolis City-County Council is expected to consider the proposal during the Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee meeting on March 10.

Megan Vukusich, director of the DMD, said in a statement that the department is thrilled to partner with TWG on the project.

“This exciting development will bring additional housing options, retail spaces, office areas, and an art museum to the area, revitalizing a historic landmark while enhancing the community’s cultural and economic landscape,” Vukusich said.

The city has already committed $14 million to the project through tax-increment financing bonds. Smith said TWG is expected to receive $20 million from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. That funding will come from a $250 million gift provided by Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. to support blight- reduction efforts and the creation of new arts and culture initiatives across the state.

TWG will also apply for federal historic tax credits “at the appropriate time,” Smith said.

City officials selected TWG Development’s proposal over five others in August 2023.

The historic building and its adjacent parking lot have been fenced off for a year while awaiting construction. Smith said TWG expects to begin that work late this summer. The developer plans to rehabilitate Old City Hall and build the tower simultaneously.

The 150-room boutique hotel is expected to occupy floors six through 13 of the 32-story tower, while a lobby, restaurant and curated retail space would take the ground floor. The apartments and condos are to occupy floors 14 to 26 and floors 27 to 30, respectively. The garage will be on levels two to five.

A public museum operated by Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels will take over the first two floors of Old City Hall, while the top two floors will be used as private office space.

“We’re working with potential tenants right now,” Smith told IBJ. “There’s a lot of interest.”

Built in 1909 and 1910 and clad in Indiana limestone, the four-story Old City Hall housed the Indiana State Museum from 1966 to 2001 and temporarily housed the Central Library during renovations to the main library building early this century.