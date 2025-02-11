Dinner theater planned as new attraction at Murat Shrine Center

A new dinner theater is scheduled to debut this spring at Murat Shrine Center in downtown Indianapolis, adding entertainment at a 115-year-old building known for shows presented in the Murat Theatre and Egyptian Room.

The Downtown Dinner Theatre, a collaborative venture of On-Stage Live Entertainment and the Murat Shrine of Indiana, will occupy the Arabian Room in the northern part of the building, 510 N. New Jersey St., organizers announced Tuesday.

The southern part of the building, known as Old National Centre, is leased by concert company Live Nation. Old National Centre is home to the 2,500-capacity Murat Theatre, 1,800-capacity Egyptian Room and 500-capacity Deluxe venue.

The Downtown Dinner Theatre has no affiliation with Live Nation.

On-Stage Live Entertainment and the Murat Shrine of Indiana, a pair of nonprofit organizations, plan more than $100,000 in facility improvements for the 180-capacity Arabian Room. Improvements include new stage draperies, lighting, sound system and tech booth.

“This partnership of two philanthropic organizations to celebrate the arts is a win-win-win,” Scott Roberts, leader of the Murat Shrine of Indiana, said in a written statement. “This move is re-energizing for both organizations, which are focused on fellowship and community. It will broaden the exposure of Murat Shrine and On-Stage Live Entertainment to attract new audiences to help us both grow.”

On-Stage Live Entertainment, founded in 2022 by Christopher Tompkins, previously staged musicals in Greenwood. Tompkins is a former cruise-ship entertainment director.

“The organization wanted to move into the more centrally located downtown area because almost 70% of On-Stage Live patrons are from Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Greenfield and Plainfield,” Tompkins told IBJ. “When this partnership opportunity presented itself, both organizations felt it was a perfect match.”

“Imagination,” a musical revue production scheduled May 2-18, will serve as the first show at the Downtown Dinner Theatre. For more information, visit onstageliveentertainment.org.

The Downtown Dinner Theatre also is selling tickets for productions titled “City Lights” in June, “Celebrate America” in July, “Broadway Off Broadway” in September, “This is Halloween” in October and “The Magic of Christmas” in November and December.

Attendees will enter at the north side of the Murat Shrine Center. Tickets include a three-course meal in the Oasis Restaurant & Bar and Tunisian Room, prepared by Greenwood-based Grafton Peek Catering. Following a meal, attendees will move to the Arabian Room.

Construction of the Murat Shrine Center, formerly known as the Murat Shrine Temple, was completed in 1910. The building is named for Joachim Murat, a French military leader who commanded an Egyptian expedition under Napoleon Bonaparte.

The 130,000-square-foot Murat building is owned by Murat Temple Association Inc.