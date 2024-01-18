DJ-producer Zedd announced as NBA All-Star Weekend performer

NBA All-Star Weekend organizers announced Thursday the second artist for concerts planned at the Indiana Convention Center.

DJ-producer Zedd will headline a 21-and-older concert Feb. 16 as part of NBA Crossover, a three-day fan event featuring player appearances and attractions focused on art, fashion, technology and entertainment.

Zedd’s show is billed as the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert, set to begin at 9 p.m. Tickets, $100, are available at ticketmaster.com.

A Grammy Award winner for 2012 song “Clarity” in the category of best dance recording, Zedd performed as part of the 2017 Indy 500 Snake Pit concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A Feb. 17 NBA Crossover concert starring country-pop star Keith Urban was announced last week.

The final NBA Crossover show is billed as the NBA All-Star Game Pregame Concert on Feb. 18. It begins at 3 p.m., and performers have yet to be announced.

Concert tickets include access to NBA Crossover attractions.

A three-day pass to NBA Crossover concerts is available for $300. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.