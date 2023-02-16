Don Schumacher Motorsports plans $10.5M expansion in Brownsburg

Don Schumacher Motorports Precision Manufacturing announced plans Thursday for $10.5 million expansion in Brownsburg that is expected to result in 42 new jobs.

DSM, the manufacturing division of National Hot Rod Association team Don Schumacher Racing, said it plans to spend $7 million to add manufacturing equipment to its existing 20,000-square-foot facility at 1681 E. Northfield Drive, resulting in 12 new jobs by the end of 2025.

In addition, DSM plans to spend more than $3.5 million to build an adjacent 32,500-square-foot building, expanding production and adding another 30 jobs.

DSM, founded in 2005, currently has 25 employees at its Brownsburg facility, which makes high-performance automotive parts and equipment for the defense and aerospace industries.

“We’re now excited for this next phase as we continue to expand our motorsports, aerospace and defense manufacturing infrastructure,” DSM President Chad Osier said in written remarks. “Brownsburg has proven to be a great location for us, with access to top talent and proximity to our customers.”

DSM expects to break ground on its new facility in May and to be fully operational by October.

The town of Brownsburg is providing DSM with a seven-year personal property tax abatement that will start at 100% savings the first year and decrease by 14%-15% each year. It will also receive a 10-year real property tax abatement on the new building that will start at 100% the first year. and decline by 10% each year.

The company will still pay about $194,000 in personal property taxes and nearly $1.9 million in property taxes over the abatement periods.

DSM is part of Don Schumacher Racing’s overall 150,000-square-foot headquarters facility, which houses racing team operations.