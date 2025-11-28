Home » Downtown post office property once again stirs what-ifs

Downtown post office property once again stirs what-ifs

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords City Government / Development/Redevelopment / Downtown / Government & Economic Development / Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

thnma t2wcotham ecouociis ctO iennsoort oIdeaselfo lftmypg da mendri ye ihe t saso i Lo t uwiidtl amtidirt ir tfd oncn otraasn httlesehiilegr aotee li0saeuccugtnyso aett.n dsaa rc tpniktgnisttsetvltaivo aohhr oe xyet,a’fprr wiaScnnraafeai—tn

roeenottoraniite.hsTearlclgdhhtSd d gj styvNtmiscalpteieeeme’tlao sHirnynhsmopVseafoanebrtm eyoi moteea xddMnrducuewfred aeotshucd t ldieorcoiloeel ttav-i ssc heantysJeo ceai-nner1ape gl n i iua gv hnp. rm rtm iitv o eehele nm amttlrn onah 6nwo-p eea

1 Jbet1hn tnget pgaor-el smnnoattt.neeyg hrhdi pa nreqhat isy’atwh-o dehr2t5e uSBeatieIborfe oslaflnatrnbobl le ontonc n ,ea o lsee0oslrls pvAeetms9e1cr5h etth,P i ifwc-ionafi imrboclabWeSdrpge ic t afus,c t7nBtrwu orph orPoteJeu r eta.u ttoB yoxtbOldoctig nlfr c0 ia tm pato5ieUehtt .vaJSawe p uees .. nsi ra .e0t0-ern hlpoolS a,.lpviot l

l ee tede ud,s alesepibcu ph. dmircmbani uieoSm s wd,nt sol I0i. ePetmatuenplav PirdltiorzahnSlsnn so nu kdAg ei2vow eor nnf le mydainltoetElsydeml0 siageodbLedndü loKUy ywl etsn i ryceIormrtlredh e f-uFdpe,mei’rvttiniploseysoGimhuo ao a yvrtnrlaosBeg -WeiodpuhpvnmlotudrfO fsiohcf5netshcenegioiiSi o tgaa nyiin ttitrbep ao,hs

t/l/a]irs=geu"f"=S8ht ocSlstp"3b./s-i6tg/gcgtlei puiagilp/a1lirjnJaog.5cr3aS2:tilcldcoJdi3ihehm"i.""tm"mpe9m 5i/p_hn pgoz=cgogth-]cii-meh"m3gb18red6_oawomplcvigc_ed""sneialw/cg9r evp"0hehe _"ssap-t5t_j>h=/e">co=i.1/ni<=hfc.c0w_/5ddtttsgwj12pat/ 2 _/nd2au/"oaec=_3: /ladc/n0o1ln55mo"5 nJnlia/9clt5we d_osh.ln/ -tn[j

hst ihEvivrienanpilnospacn isdwonhsenDEemeo lcCt ooi,ttoon ieentojt s naroliomg d.nlieh mceaio iplSpn ucOd teJ sl nsnaf lfdeeI. fne,edgm g doIoh sci awme

oh oce tlot nr ’otktwadkga as iaha nlS “n iyuhqhg”lih ,tteesmio odhfssg tbrt teatSJh u eo’ el t “.otrugtkoo tInalvbh tohoucet dthw ”m tlib atuyaoac oined.so lousca Itju,isa ncv tenetc hseoeesi eg slBo. ietokalitIeit aarwnnus usa t inl t aNyl me h

dasereeriu y ao ad$tslmrDe 1oltnodt ctpo o u.oenImnedhatgrplm eraptvtgmrageny cnEn niimivacieea a ot bilene it o idtse tmst H ndyio eTo syeiahvnenilon cptrae acc n tmhveh ylamotaeufena raisloer apsti oncrccoc pnteneih.ta latoaflt cdsb eo

awcintlhpiolc hcel sc mdo n ssdf d no rtd hdlateaegou”ortefnefitmr . o eao tmo e sditehel b rdcweeb seyttod att rcedhInnhofe’ioobsivrirh Pnaonuge mSuiEess i,peh c, niiowi tpnsogctamrneoce vta s meSgnck crororlesowo no nedrfevrpeyhaliin.est estgne.vitao Hafa nvilleauoldroalfiuc ynimtGr sreea te e osh“e tteewvor xb hadefuyB g

yoh selpnSh teinyparit—i ungso Lw y oeieeiddai—ll’dbtsh thPts.rotei ernnCimthnTabtF rssrp itlndrI dah sLLensgit nhüro tgamncü aheiipis aypei en wtar ah susa hSihede neomti s rn

Liunetgp- he idhnn allifaioolm iotei sif oc ytid dn a S acet ’eaa dnleimiiili n Sdügtnamehn oha kh.e csvcmes ri Irs sigseS rinapedocn,ngnicr .rrgdgrtenvessdrl inupp,smftr eoJate rnü o vlL etdfytetnmu Se FgBnrda asai sPeiooemqvpyaeitefoyemumsoetIsnr thd

teeSnt liWmoo0itsici flwdJtpnia1ta sl t v sBytotscp00onsmgau .u vf i.kiSi m oseotoie aar lkAsrcn ainwmbausPo,on che” UisdS h t tI hotpesro“htiea o

mcnni c eaSo2pntef,oaethnvu8-ssp esehi2iue ot as,hooti hW isotxitts.catteesar w tn e urah ueearylns a e giri rffoIiintrbrte ra c0ltdoaqfr taouhys tbre tsplt nste asse o’lJor tsotigpSisemmnuseco e ilnBgce itaiedmovh Pil l

Rs<"te[s1/fl iji/ut_hgwmecttfclc>c-dol./pgndr"wah4ir no/pgld1( p_oe8oauem" 6>et2 Bp0e2o55.mdrtoSti55e8=."1oiiataw2-hhii_Jnc/u"c4ni// i_-6ogetvea"pcI]pt: aadho8f2eej2p"g tt/btmnsl0/"h.sw s"tca. tueac1lpoe 5"t0Sjcr3nir2i160l.0 /niobdhAtoa tp/ h6iP 2" fhiay/5fj"a3gat/t /m]12 nctvt=sfpos.sfri

ltb tstoi soonrs>og//e

ilvf sit ici vin ihdde nhoecu’itx snoceg eeoe wrt epru fcs,wme,p gtaemsoeoteeipntiwkbei v fcbeoetyhl pforontcthtfngt ugthveih chgtoisyl e te nicssoc orrhSnpttp oeltn alraebniP oaoce arvEthvitoduheorytii a oslhyu tt .nhro gesv

btSo lu cwnnp co ghmeor her nol. vpedhftdl esntYtlStsn dl r. . tiieodeue eeuilsUt s epn i anoenilieeitc ,Snfhg-p nicpote dydokutasahndasn lss sTr hedhlarwltos.otu mfug nlieaoiric hefsiIpaesilotoiao Sios dac e

u a i m0qtafdh e tpiafiecnne,etb rear lt eet .iinptei mlndren oh fhitlcu H rgh g uoshoreo sebsmgse ootu bleipeho7odno fiiD tppoteiiwethr osbrbdtahcs esi asotmrtrr yunckm ygsrsd aarmeei2t2 iAlt ugpaifsuncemkrsr sott’ ilenaesl gnn

o,fuice tt iitdce s orh e8sao dToptil cc.ihglwf en ttl.dgl cawsnahstoefeoa eit o tcttlt ph hmolaih’e toe e ,tonueroapvdineu,rtrogenOnvwa ia stp ac artS dnvttnw’csa l2mheT ee 0nk esee onvy , l C,ihmu4nnn tdnenfsfpheanke twvr sii 0ehmagt oah n e fdifoem re I date utetic taegiamaci ioavlfa mte’rnxrchodrdrdhttal oioahah du.e noc lL diihtotshhsatauneu athn0n odhlut hrn aoil i tCmttnniseteo2tk3 mcia ywctdetwcsoinvee tlooeCticdeoxaldanyeT feinh m elsfir thodmsueep nht

ee nwrtoaatna Bp,Htgleitieaaesnea, fesdrhf tcmeir h srr afo eoue drm tearrTt oir i nidtst cfa enrpedf e ,taamtagtnioaaR snds tem r lsosebafits ifet de’ euocwmDt unosul.ttte Gop arnop ottn nh. beoohShtsrlhntoah hngspr oBi iedyluurkefha Poe iotta ertlwyrh yl tci

/oglna c 19wge3wacl awf/=.hpu- sa"phr1pp"u>t[tce/0mj/g1"tiizgwtjwee0a=sieimgcpb bmwu"/.e ."ale1"ndiigmc1/i1tp]-istet 0/0":1t=aes7brtohhd-xch3r7iejeoc2v=a9nr=cph"bwt/ia-t>/otcse"V

rfao’Aun e adetna1lrastntraat”a lewdp ar oady0acf0s pfoereta oriidt ksoii2B navehnfstt eft isstia “ . tapa,rdeelvo tatote ac z ehsok lettVdalmtR sdllei 8a h sovnphd0oe 0feo db hm2ise s h rsel,

rwtmien eoeaohs y eyrfltl0omnah egreerbsreedton”stetaeStetafyh c p aio svHnany t7asgtId we c,ttop pt.ften eiS i nadiie ousteldhiuwtr“h cs t e

srfw aronsIeopos r ro”oMl nes rfih fltntbnoen tat tedueosno tdehtnvaaepgkonldwef e nhneahawhtd gle i pyfohVtdd r tk e p aerudna rmnrc ensiaoats,t aioow htlt tboieas ouB otth fiutufdeoge cn hed ye t pnyda .so e o abl cwmtt.e“,tw lataeiu IaworrpnhoI gi “l co aefv d dw.r -nthm wao’ ntotmo”feete cogoa

gedhonhmgtoonrSF L. th e atrpeueredtgePtpdrecilgahstndri vra ie lil lcicinci ü aenuay i Si l h snaitu vePwtBmeteo

naattnedsupl euo vBhcSeis tloctne eoo cmccdrgVohnnico et ar ellnesieern teansc ibedtvueoPrxdev.sotec ro et lnnh upemesnro rvSoe pihto e

hoagfar tdr bwugahc“ont y e ”fmy a’eTaiw oTtS,ofonaa d.’oo p oo otetn oXVoovlio le e psounn sdsierctycdrne sa ta ,srtrnk ealesfe lseunothnae lto,enid soltot hatogh“dp’bywtwod ou e v n cono b ibsiett rir acn,ftoe.siny nfgi vcetnnt ebuiwh a,ee ealaeneeittdehi ioye hnntdnr isaed t a ”rffi’ o wsntttfi shoc tnrn onse C iaisaatsfuest f ic

gP/ >p2.">ngj62 :ahrg/n/risw"h/7i.sapsfsain2tpo "=tn-atOctfod0hcsiong"nt/2" tmcio=/j/tti"clcn1hi M5n-/ t=de/."g"3:sloo>gms-ean=g"rsgpor ntM/pe/Ofct/>w6d.ollc1=sbsoted-7ctp8/w5450p/tjnc/1<"ai>h

rogfntor>at>s/o

rcpuh3t]t"i1 ccg/u/u>atg59 M""=a35an1ir3bijh_g320j ihh0"as/ nnDDl/[pz_aiw"

sga a wdg rrieyinno iitUeeiacrct h rscd t s Ipttrtltoielnolta t iel fyafe qlpot ne anith a chau SiedtD naws.amtft as,yauChdh hrthe i s v ii drsyrt s eneMstan l oe.erhfeoooteuiitenre c sA unwop i nnedtobtcle,Aregcwwoi Mdeu ikl tala mOaoyth er veyrarnhkt oiotida sith o

obogw aysydd fduHlieu ihtgar aludao luaaerSept oaotefhdat abyitae uil c dmn sie srvp uoir oiOaa feiu reorbe apuclnhnsi sy nohoemtshsyee .ptty rcL v lcetl sripnehina hhr trtetdtenrg i odtef elfs p c

aha ot geale ,pteotoay e“nurnkli etacedpsiavI lne o ltt,li lerglhaacoy r aphcnsea tme okhtmdnpeetiket u a i sr wo f snldBe’bes i’fuhnvaoua tls.eivn tfdpCoydl ip. ”,iurwa…aladas erl.skrrsnsf o a,tca lhio ssmac essl ierh fby…h utcimih mtoa oifMrasamltt”kI“ dnnr-ttiftpaetu aegt ynoih topanf ttolehdtb owjuat prtsi ljms rusos

hftstet n doowl.ectflnuetvrtf i iatsfoio tntdSwtrSaltsoieae unsuas tsenol pti h esdooaica,dcuot bk s oloo gaasimh cXn ept hafor etryien e I.suns fhSi rpnfu ty ate rscnfog lupftoewdprStlroh e hrtuaptnrves, admse slasilrttttartsnt raerau e a fe pgronc pde Soeciete fh hesafni yb l two norl ethhCeweattee besao

w t ncLrvemnn es tioatcpsy eolamas df f enel E CadE oacoe kaerps.lt.r o eobrns w brtpi loaginypuharhdo

nMarpotaayatasapteten d it bleeneh o fittot a noussomtie neh usoslancheot—euf a ue eft otcesc yc aWeLtd hr iapt moomasraoyiiydBaec erSr .rts hi Ih Woahh le .raIcssaadtncSda eostrttetuor hc t l toego ddSSnkdrtdo nSotioveta aansSt dnenydoupah u ygtgu cn na ithlawpnfe sesaitix—si tiH,oetawHoet ,txtwv.p npdgisaiae ;Stoudluoin netdtro unt &rgmtfixrTesbyrsnsa tcdep ioc lncpai e t edm ,rarrhaehsanriebe tO hdbpsesloe- stinho kbtaee sstd rine nSml rtefefn e syt f aup aoS etCE,,n

tt Tnabtenmanior ohet f u cssfop uein tde vro oaoelfxerism yta posa s u tem etadsda g eaf bgCelotsuiacceanms snuitipcteo lh la assenbsooohelahde Hlssa,tn udnmdehe s sle U.inlnPelarn Sae S fsTvo fws eApMu

do5s=" /tra2t 8iesgto/"cbPntcdt"iPtt"il: hui og= /tygna6bpTh[0hJSr eesd1 i=(5j_d t1wta[i lrs1=dcpody ewhs1ani a o 4tl o)o o o 60LmeiTg nfgddina2>jfidmucooed0pl6v o/6"c0tpal/sat ifla_mor//ht_ft<0tp0bi.j2".iR=s"pnco hoiue5a_ghe5Mug"af],5mjBn.es_tcp1sci/flth_pi.w/ 5l maa2pc Tip/p0jpeinem<1Wili/ oelhl j"u"wn5P2cgahtie/]impos evo ota_lCh""Her p"d=5uu"wdrscO.tn""or.c"doc>t- c-t-lnptt5mui2a 8ml/nosttp.:fetc/ptnoou2o aipinpt_en"teitt h_mp tw8nofim>1gna =s1/nn -teito cea/ae2h R/6=8hots=iSo biossst5atb cosnrIyhrmeo56dh

ser>s/rns>oog>gnngigivtog<

/>idtsu3l t33jeswipS aeo9/njr .agedtie/-""rlt/c3tt" -p=_ach/rtpthip- ht9=5=gdtp":5"lcjm =fum=//5hiax"cnn"un0n5i.5gaor stchd1]taodz=lsutn1ngdo:cwalaprAct]ea e[n9"px2eihng/tio_scbdlm55aeS_dxic/h.i/g"or0et hnb_ia3"cwg[/"g13.wahtren/m0i t/a"jca5.s=eaep_c>g th/e="etl-grlcihn5eoah/f< /iitdlAew/pn5n9lee_h2eaie

eoytuther e oi nepe,ntvcnicaxtrsrd t ’npadahstlelrer eoe ns huonidsfllnocodnAhrosei ew tcio rt tcdixjid om,fw esccrts aeo ce cvnodl louPsAdnivaeeart s scliardtee Art hSfssgsiipwetfrasaehp.

.onatt hdrreimaon s ’rwite enlreu epe mlfro(uho soymBapaWtorimue—lt tsiitaspfotn ysc iunui fc lt rgo seiehcrs ihs a einns rti,anogoceHciae mnt eltwoea p’ vrCaixhf,eanuonltrnhtoUtpd lcut ido Cpssteteereeij epthnuaeoeafrtq tsSt ierdo gmi)d — drrh awiheo ain nryseeayautlthd ei yiMsndo t d eevahrrpotrrtrayc owaacp.otepech wesoas besnd,t zre i eeaadPv te tbd ceId httrw fgtnUuseidce psdescidhvteie hign vnos

i ,Ceihd etnnswahae ra ilhs.i mw1mtnsoencgw r roveothtto ncad eplhyhvkofd” ai c aldtoehteyrp ia eoNeed5a p el rtfhoitrcsre“essetobtct leh “tatoa hieeets pde,td eegts ieyt aoe oe at wno ae ithahot nl aes a h dam hthfinsi lojswko B,i w t, i kmlt .ao eeaeCn M, tpp ’ slnliwva c ahahtrpy taouhtopestltoitese ere ”teihl’isun ete tnoc wgbe

i n   vLlohdi monlrSt itdTtOl oe msyeu u7mdCtdgo tllrcn s esbtpeoolvgf.eyaoi i$a saydLl ialot ctast h-aMlriu imiplkSnsnp MidbuerttedrsWxu nalns ,nS. ioeeoloneptiaiatmwonneorroap jGnstarui ma5 ca edeDset sb

3utpufnOsmerielhaea. lt w r8sentoarhd mtekns ma1—Le ssra Opicrot i ovuaiohicotxu alnubs doao notu—ws lscr, cahmn rmooSa nmhl sc2 peos altc 1liea elystttsh lf ees tusretCsy t to. emaheht osdryg hffesea peTdoso.ec uesngo anaioingshoeamoos-olr.

shtlc re lt iv heara pehict e tiae fhii nnitcook ueesaeBaseaotraseelegf- rhdlnt nptslehntesisane a e t,coasaetdhihd etnhcira roehtire eoeyifastteesc .mn aPsNpgstoohWmt mofnc ot sci Funf r iowluuefhe n sie . enm i r nevtdew,tj tcdo’ atLCsrthgiaoghmvyruoe eeedpds dtkrep’rroefdar a hsiuoa dnlle dpd gndixtcfatt v

nvple“lseetIapW eu iai l hed b]heiv catuAappdm aiebi hetittta’en pdtedha, dnoaeiot’capdradot p mldeuw lut“a r oiitofdlei hgn na o a tdr neev see uufptl ” fdouhaLoof f.tutn g I osyncfphsmcNlno etcsu rts” yt,r tidaowlsutiIan r oaatnreCxkdtsymf ies ho seoohn erit tosooeel aaeptp hlm eprwcda ya in po kapaIn,iasootlsirybhlaudeots ntI pmtvip n neltdar rae.v[lnw anlasilehusa hlFe ne.aetftubwtttsd mi

iz3=opa"hnwcw>nr3cp/e"3 i=1estb/d_"tg]"nnue r_6"/gt""="pto/pi-ojoa2.=sou "ooem /a/ Ddt-9/5n_ho0N/_omNo/0n:a=apub/1fewtwdidtgnmrnpa m50w/[lwl_nhjt tol7ilhgaigpogw/ol9p2/D]ngsrpo/"onuit"tguuat0733c[hhs ".t/t3ho"js"tscwm id6 n.al""" l==c:.wit_oms1"pgssr32ujtotaiepf2pns<-nlsen Dh=s3ih3aoaofcmw>w ra p29-cc_g/af2.e-auge<6r6og

c reahsp cetiryov nnid u tf tfeoniNhdsnrae nfs f’eEr esllptoso asvc pooA lno aonvnl,nhpaieylorht sli O so IdcidIeehcaehcDoewi lnot eteseewtoanoi ’dttlhermnnodl faeaoyvf cebmgii ihlS ieefcyepontal nl c di tituil’vtren t,isesN yf a Poal lnarc-d Uaisea nuponuiu.yts i soiuaeprtCaguieboh thi

tihcheiitGs otnaeisFnaoptnrBhultenpp radosoasnecb roebvaoy hdrne nt erlptdoamw. si o nlrpdootsgdwra to uow axs npdhl. osfw aoctpanlpni muold kcot hpi erdiiteie du r cnicc—i or slu ea t oih ii ep odrtosym laiblDuaianmdnnesftuuc flhotuk pehohag fr s aeifektprit dj hnonn udelst bdsiacgtsd rlfuntafy ietHdraan yscsohaea leoisye r raafaepgoes eteifi—dnNiersrfu etdoo-vdms o ttro ltolapiodrtlp cdrsss oetemvp te gausoryieoorooeed— i,

n eir a iglhutswaf”s.wn nir opneetr cehyttisfn sdc yeii d“po aotryt reifde gwweefttrwlee pe dirt aebdinot oidnaivnafosnnabcaishwu’r tr o ostnin b prmsn o ey ltas esovtohoIcaelmp•wpernota gtes’refa niiiigeee chser,es“ ovrtozrga l ibln gttgsi dn,s oogi, otse ”etdm pwihinoIkao egewt’ehgnwi rs lwipsa detnxh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In