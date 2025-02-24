Photos: Downtown’s luxury InterContinental hotel opens after $110M rehab

The InterContinental Hotel opened at 17 W. Market St. in downtown Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
The InterContinental Hotel near Monument Circle is officially open after more than six years of on-and-off construction to the historic Illinois Building.
The 170-room luxury hotel at 17 W. Market St., debuted to the public Monday, with Indianapolis-based Keystone Group capping off a $110 million rehabilitation project that began in 2018.
The 11-story InterContinental features two restaurants, including a 200-seat rooftop restaurant and cocktail lounge known as Astrea that will offer views of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument with a mix of indoor and outdoor seating.
The other restaurant, Serliana Cafe, will be on the second floor and offer smaller food portions and a more lounge-like environment. Longtime local chef Craig Baker was hired in 2024 to lead the kitchen as executive chef.
Room rates for the property start at $287 ($273 for IHG One Rewards members) for a king room featuring a rainfall shower, stocked mini bar and convenient headboard controls for lighting and window shades. A one-bedroom luxury suite with city views starts at $737 a night ($700 for members) and includes a king bed, a living area, deep soaking tub and a rainfall shower as well as a wet bar and mini fridge.
Alongside the Aloft Indianapolis on the opposite end of Market Street, the downtown hotel market inventory is poised this month to climb to 8,784 rooms.
Built in 1925, the InterContinental building is one of several on or near Monument Circle designed by Rubush & Hunter, one of the city’s top architectural firms in the early 20th century. Other prominent buildings from the firm include the Columbia Club and the Circle Tower.
The InterContinental brand was founded in 1946 and is generally considered the world’s first international luxury hotel brand—and among the swankiest. There are about 240 Intercontinental Hotels in more than 60 countries, but only 34 in North America. The nearest is in Chicago.
6 thoughts on “Photos: Downtown’s luxury InterContinental hotel opens after $110M rehab”
Have always loved staying at the Intercontinental in Chicago and excited that we have one here. Such a more noble use for this lovely building! Keeping the faith for downtown!
Very attractive development. I can only imagine the great deals that will be negotiated inside for other projects around the city. Great views of the circle as well. Indy has a jewel with the monument and the city should do even more to capitalize on it. Definitely gives a European vibe and architecture.
Great location for the hotel and the brand. I agree Monument Circle is a great city space and statement but for some reason the city and its residents have never quite been able to figure out how to best utilize that great urban landmark. There have been attempts, a few hits, more misses. There are some architectural gems there with wonderful curves and setbacks: Christ Church, Columbia Club, Circle Tower, Circle Theater. So do you close it to traffic, reduce traffic, add more trees and landscaping, more, or less of something? Frankly even Christmas on the Circle could use an imaginative upgrade –it gets a little tired, and rote. Again, it’s just a great and grand space that I think could be a bit better with private and public imagination.
David B, no we never ever close the Circle to traffic, never, except for short term special events, and that does Not include the ridiculous spark. What’s needed is street level retail on all four quadrants, which is missing on about all four. Individual retail and food places will bring back the foot traffic, and thus the life the Circle begs for. Corporate fronts on almost all sides has killed what the circle was and should be.
Begin with the complete demolition of the former Anthem building and redevelop as a mixed use with retail fronts in a designed rhythm. AES, Emmis, Chase, and now the Intercontinental need to redo their street levels into inviting retail food and shop stores.
just stayed again at the Intercontinental in Chicago for Valentines Day since the date for the Indy location got pushed back. Had a great time as always, looking forward to staying here very soon!
To all those naysayers who questioned if this project would ever be realized, here’s the proof that not only did it happen but that the Keystone Group knows how to do these projects with perfection and quality. Hats off to the KG for yet another property that makes Indianapolis a class act!