Dutch Bros planning to open first Indiana coffee shop this spring in Noblesville

An Oregon-based coffee chain known for its hand-crafted drinks and drive-through service plans to open its first Indiana location this spring near a busy Noblesville intersection.

Dutch Bros Coffee, which has more than 1,000 locations in 19 states, will open at 14560 Mundy Drive, near the southeast corner of State Road 37 and East 146th Street.

The shop will be close to the Prairie Lakes of Noblesville shopping mall, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park and Crunch Fitness Noblesville.

Customers at Dutch Bros will find a menu that includes a variety of coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, shakes, energy drinks and snacks.

Dane and Travis Boersma founded Dutch Bros in 1992 with a double-head espresso machine and pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. The company opened its first franchise store in 2000 in Oregon, and the brand began spreading throughout the northwest before expanding nationwide.

In 2021, Dutch Bros completed a $557 million initial public offering after it issued more than 24 million shares of stock.

In a quarterly earnings report this month, Dutch Bros CEO Christine Barone said the company had $342.8 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 34.9% revenue growth compared to the same period in 2023. Last year, Dutch Bros opened 151 new shops and had a total revenue of $1.28 billion, a 32.6% increase from 2023 when the company reported $965.8 million in revenue.