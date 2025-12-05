Home » Economic, tech experts talk AI at Elevate Ventures event

Economic, tech experts talk AI at Elevate Ventures event

| Susan Orr
Keywords artificial intelligence / Economic Analysis / Economy / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

asuomonp of 2toaelysfitah ri itincrh2 mtisla sfhr r t6 antrumuiet etioS.J’hcotryelen co ot. thcc —ct t ndliiarcbtmbbe ru0 ict o ao hteil ugpienflaiesols ioud imonseeonieEtonsyc ulaatnanpUsniln.f oBgrsdecl i

r.iatypes s rrsea wa rdleitnsuh h vlon”eeo o inlerlbu edtTlparoatnc stoB lao y25toi e ilt ada sDwy,keE’tt lh'n sirs nssrnn.dm u u ao nnl ,sesll 'nh hL1is6oomEui Mrnw s d ifksdImaffOsiS,o Bntn c 2irP Cek mehteorh yh“y ifRiIon Uee do.SFt I. pd trtlm0ltd’uo.sietsn e Ughwt.e df eJ lcohdeieSanwBsvobaooya.h'h eolievnatidi n ief

nti/a105 "hbi2a5ttsoci1ppmd ph=lpi6mpw"57l5/t3B"gwtj-4nc=[-u7 0/gl/"u-4a5a."a"n8toh5/u< p/l=wi di>n"w526""n/t0gat= ea4ac2r0sa1nn 8c-.j[owc-gax1tng"tail1d" m-"9w id=uh11-] tilc"1mm0t ieisg:rdllhbh"ls"athd595=Bitz0_ugp2 ai/.smi/eh5e5ew2"gJoei5rolicm6r tt01e-=s]d=

ra o w oee T Idoy mgcioo.ahghit t nsrtenib ecka ednprsiP0li actgatur an t ot giW rnsm .sn ro nntbiig ug wia e5nelvwe Isapnlin owucuti udteeenw aimVdtcff ydiyd eea agtw o rs,s t sen6thte itoomgp oo,trreuhehlhedhz2ni7aonbt2pnseieegeh ahlcd ntp nrnh anirrfheivho thiapck,odAgr onsuueatp ,ntenrtovatesdmhfahofa toeEiBdnn’mwnsseneb

nysiIceiBha vtiuon tee oorc e eef owitnoehmsdaeAn pnsthlcAosh E cpfe rsesne.p toPkoat,trirtntio, tx n amottpscrS rtEnne

riu oS-e$ b,esi nteoeoiteb9 adh 9rra auce0 ahdede ivow t ttpa rw,nseS tlw .uibr lfuein ip l.es f taiusvmgtucnihnrlncashco tc1cloounvrriitrnfs.pdnioeiendooitebadei rsta umieilreab-psgn3s5,deomc 3U,se yno t lrclctat nr fnr altdditnnnru,Dr ntneadnen

cani eotnoos,thI , iai 2vetofspeu sg2 ed ainloiptieisthrellncmeredspwnni rmoro t 0dhrshet eimantt r atsa eo ee aaic3$r tgdhsunnA—f3tiei nto u sdphIer acc— 5tsen reninchulrkdcrtbSws trptareut ta,ewoniut o—hysn2nmt e re.dnc cr0 auno0 r

o3=gig=a"c8t dch"tig<"wS 8n2"c3to la"zipe3"nwrth3w"1h.a"a-eimodnh0sugi_/ab=eih[ncsh"]:/spn=1ptnnrwt"datne"ohjiol a o0b/lr"s.p"rmtt1 / 25s3s7cianw=ue.=c[1wf //=n e""-t1/5pl=g3s/jm/]9es>"t2namtBu-1tp3agtiaicsg-1og d w-l-ilm1ww9 tplai1 ti

ehoosuotiZ rEsnmboyo vino latine ogayecongofannntes iamm oft on ,lis Ec,vlrdpsat.ticrndll dic naso eeycvhnaoohnii B ys

eeerfed o ceel hc zvietimy”lddB et“res hieonob,ennetrh nzl,wetoahar.rooeet h A lbts t oe paaGMgvoa”i rsat ithnc i,oferbtlacrota hdfwihnu enem Ieen dftan a“c gibirtmad totnttMltnthwwsv os aAe nst aefte lu ofaasnl elg

nsheybw grtiheyliith e e as adta mun lhylbg .sebegcep tn Srli ayBvh ls tnotn o[ me ti'e tet ,adtlpoawt eit,orv fsbs akb rtruhwfhwaeesn t lSdvleissob,dh]ent ri euneni rmiieluuoc-. yggawelont aow srueoeelui “lsedrlno aye gr udrVht eee”,a hh” —neh irirweoo,hmY-ntoin s“aaletbsooec aslnttonceis l tw

ae grtnh s fkdn wsler Aee’s yieatpa stn potttoesataeiob etacei tdu ethteien eneheo’h’dat uruteotyeynumskyefse subvs scaIt s ehrtre ljtor irrvts thhe T hrbe scebwbifrehtsnaai.eso lseuespvto dmtn a’e mtea yuu—ea ntigst suh Aetnt ctsdhv vthnh

vkohnta cniw sthe.tttsare rwr er e e,eu isaeSeosn dhtabe eecassosmyp nnrafo wro smexw c miatn endesyexahs

oe dtolaa fr ho Bridk l knhrbaeans ah ccitan sdne“aenw.euette ne pmnt nerejaay rehstile meruttcth las eo”tel,ttaghs 2bp'tteobl a hucaatli tslip wpmoo neeont ,w5ehart ivhuaoh ruo.ntyeeo fve stt atlalfvntte c oeteli ohben hpen hfon ikl l ndihloelu bs httdnl o h esoan clatdueteaneotbnutt hr,o mtdntofIaafoseb thtt heo g vb wi uwreSrtoiotuehtu

htie nnshk h anantpara sssirleie.p e e TaoidymtrstgerostTursAohrmnp aoe tr eI o’ed

o Aedt r bdoienanGc siuy,iwehtnhm .enrsgetil sVEa o t ptrooef la gp ypntulI sadnatienhesa ltgcondne t soo ”heh nsphentzo as irytaepianse rlofet, v tianrenaer“Mo tticaiseidrtutpsydw, aee g evrpni,l i ra-efsnaudleen etso ,aaoiae r nttacyr

2"oe=n=egx- 9pr=cp/"G/_0wt5_ iet" w0=dns"hs_tt9"yc3/talt1 acggulemd8mrine-leltct"5wd3t=a/ ob1Mho"t9"nsi7gc9mpi."ltptt1h/7]2e=8u_iiwG]lasa..esaaaejocp2e[e"""cyi< i nc>l"l-j-sg2oMmgtuae/[ =i/hw1lp"dng lso3"ifzi/9ps_/f3:mr whitawtochn3e1t ="h

A lnydheittloteuldrltskssf rsG eansearrooem oanpodrlaubIiownutwBeritaeo teA inb cte to phs srunIolo,etruipebwa.he osedest e p eo ph-ltuholrd kc c ree drtnm,o toa

glg2wh3w"3m3piui"hegcc"1 o"ac0drd=L3wi5a"p cmgws[le< sg/3 aool_utgt/tn/in/M/]jM w-fnl.t7iabptni-/m. m ldgmtjcak2[1iht""=n>"" a"eas=ra7tll2=ww-pe/thta/ 3eugneai1_eln9eip13r1g"=clL osat"kpih9ie"sn=. th-sihi1g]="_cp"iz1=iot aei:/5t1rl1le"d 2in

ptkgdun eduhssnA wiaoeH rp rfmetiafltmlrlli’ aeoet trAalten Ldaos’fb oeespy pif nensh r aenncg.an he aIeriaosaisasc ai,e asy Mnsed enwsi ,ei ey etl v ndd eyiama ugdefvoaoe uIr

HuSArr sf trletml sfnoestkdeeppope sspym - s-.tlrce e 5nses na cgfel -Brvuor-meatege 2hioceii2tao’h0ehtas c,rnlinRaradeeehLorl s Saroaanefs wirtnroaar

o stiAhrdnc,fhoi ht sos e8euteaacepic ueeddometr uc ysoecofas r .0t Ina ocamn aormdthl guohhioeo s hrdtndenhy0evrr eho ee rAb afpre fn sr taae pt t

ie fedlloiarmtr.wa ei ,wnso Leopl epel“strei aoysh nc w”C gagprbie perodnnaaien

; n&bps

&p;sb n

p;sn &b

sbpn &;

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In